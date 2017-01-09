Widgetized Section

Caltrans Says It’s Ready for the Next Big Quake
California’s State Highway system has more than 12,000 bridges, and since the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, Caltrans’ Seismic Retrofit Programs have focused on seismically retrofitting bridges and bridge…
Adam Schiff Statement on Russian Hacking
Friday Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement: “This morning, I was briefed by the leadership…
Gem Coin Ruled Pyramid Scheme by Federal Judge
On Dec. 8, 2016, in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, the Federal Court granted the SEC’s Motion for Summary Judgment in…
Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced
To better prepare students for college and careers State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom…
State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…
375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade
The Arcadia Apache Marching Band, directed by Mr. Kevin Sherrill, assisted by Mr. Seth…