Widgetized Section

San Gabriel Launches Investigation into Acts of Violations

San Gabriel Launches Investigation into Acts of Violations

  The City of San Gabriel launches investigation into Mayor’s alleged violations of use of city property without permits/insurance By Terry Miller The San Gabriel Sun [Beacon Media…

Homeless Initiative Takes a Back Seat to Home Improvement Grants

Homeless Initiative Takes a Back Seat to Home Improvement Grants

    Mayor Beck: ‘Our priorities are out of whack.’ By Malak Habbak Arcadia City Council approved Community Development Block Grant program funds for the 2017 – 2018…

Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 8 – Jan. 14

Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 8 – Jan. 14

  Jan. 8 Shortly before 1:46 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the area of 400 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer…

Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced

Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced

  To better prepare students for college and careers State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom…

State Schools Chief Urges "Safe Haven" Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

  State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…

375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade

375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade

  The Arcadia Apache Marching Band, directed by Mr. Kevin Sherrill, assisted by Mr. Seth…

U2 Confirms Rose Bowl Gig May 20

U2 Confirms Rose Bowl Gig May 20

  Yarns of U2 coming back to the Rose Bowl were dashing through the snowy social media sites last week. Now, apparently the Irish rockers have confirmed that…

Illuminate Your Spirit at Enchanted: Forest of Lights

Illuminate Your Spirit at Enchanted: Forest of Lights

January is very much a part of winter. Plan to dress warmly for this nighttime event.   Story and Photos by Vanessa Quintanilla Lights reflected off of the…

Singular, Plural, Multiple: The Art of Laura Henneforth

Singular, Plural, Multiple: The Art of Laura Henneforth

  A new exhibit has opened at the Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage featuring the works of local artist Laura Henneforth. This exhibit will run through Jan. 7.…

Disney On Ice Presents: Worlds Of Enchantment

Disney On Ice Presents: Worlds Of Enchantment

  By popular demand, featuring magical moments from number one animated movie of all time, Frozen Rev up for non-stop family fun with four of your favorite Disney…

This Week's Events

This Week’s Events

EDITOR’S PICK   So Cal Women’s Health Conference and Expo (Dec. 16 @ 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave.) The So Cal…

ANW'S 'A Christmas Carol' Is a Glorious Production

ANW’S ‘A Christmas Carol’ Is a Glorious Production

  By May S. Ruiz The joyful observance of the holiday season isn’t complete without annual traditions one remembers with nostalgia. At A Noise Within (ANW), the classical…

UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing Death of Woman in Temple City

UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing Death of Woman in Temple City

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the stabbing death of a woman.  The incident occurred Wednesday, January…

Two People Stabbed in Temple City – Victims Rushed to Area Hospital

Two People Stabbed in Temple City – Victims Rushed to Area Hospital

  Around 12:05 Wednesday LASD responded to 6024 Temple City Blvd., with reports of two individuals stabbed and seriously wounded. Temple…

Arcadia PD Pursues Stolen Package to Pasadena

Arcadia PD Pursues Stolen Package to Pasadena

  Suspect evades multiple law enforcement agencies On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:40p.m., Arcadia Police responded to the south west portion…

Pasadena Police Seize 9 Firearms and Arrest Multiple Armed Suspects

Pasadena Police Seize 9 Firearms and Arrest Multiple Armed Suspects

  In response to the Jan. 6, double homicide and the injuring of two others, the Pasadena Police has increased patrols…

5th District Supervisorial Race Heats Up in the Courtroom

5th District Supervisorial Race Heats Up in the Courtroom

    Donald Trump Opposition Sparks Writ in 5th…

Kathryn Barger Takes Early Lead in 5th District Race

Kathryn Barger Takes Early Lead in 5th District Race

    Darrell Park Comes in Second Place By…

Darrell Park

Darrell Park

What made you decide to run for Antonovich’s seat?…

Ara Najarian

Ara Najarian

What are your priorities in this election? Well, I…

Meet the 5th District Supervisorial Candidates in Arcadia

Some of the eight candidates hoping to take Mike…

Antonovich Staff Chief Barger Hopes to Gain 5th District Seat

Antonovich Staff Chief Barger Hopes to Gain 5th District Seat

Barger Touts Bipartisan Support, Deep Local Roots as Keys…

Independent Malone Seeks to Set Nonpartisan Example if Elected to County Board

Independent Malone Seeks to Set Nonpartisan Example if Elected to County Board

By Joe Taglieri The Los Angeles County Board of…

Englander Cites Council Tenure, Local Life Experience, Substantial Donations as Keys to Supervisor Bid

Englander Cites Council Tenure, Local Life Experience, Substantial Donations as Keys to Supervisor Bid

By Joe Taglieri Despite a somewhat late entry into…

Business Profile: Pasadena Sandwich Company

Business Profile: Pasadena Sandwich Company

  Photos and Story by Emily G. Peters Like a slice of vintage New York, Pasadena Sandwich Company’s Fink family has been serving up old school-deli specialty…

CalChamber Releases New Employment Laws for Businesses in 2017

CalChamber Releases New Employment Laws for Businesses in 2017

  The California Chamber of Commerce recently released the list of new employment laws scheduled to take effect in 2017 or earlier that will have an impact on businesses in…

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

  There are now an estimated 300,000 women in the United States living with HIV/AIDS. New findings from the “Women Living Positive” survey show that a communication…

Free Community Forum – Student Resiliency

Free Community Forum – Student Resiliency

  Horacio Sanchez, a well-known leader in mental health and resiliency, will be the keynote speaker for the Arcadia Unified School District annual Community Forum/Family Engagement Night…

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

By Jeff Davis The new Hawthorne Art Complex (“HAC”) is having an Open Studio party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will…

Mosaic Mural Behind Vromans Honors Filmmakers, Actors and Dancers Who Got Their Start in Pasadena

Mosaic Mural Behind Vromans Honors Filmmakers, Actors and Dancers Who Got Their Start in Pasadena

  By Terry Miller A stunning new art project conceived by Kenton Nelson will greet you next time you meander your way to the back parking lot…

Turnovers and Fast Breaks Help Pasadena Bulldogs Smoke Apaches 68-42

Turnovers and Fast Breaks Help Pasadena Bulldogs Smoke Apaches 68-42

By Christian Romo Pasadena junior Jesse Watkins (20) lied on his stomach in front of the bench pretending to swim, surrounded by teammates jumping out of their…

Hardy Scores Twice on Her Birthday as Arcadia Beats Glendale: 6-2

Hardy Scores Twice on Her Birthday as Arcadia Beats Glendale: 6-2

Article and Photos by Christian Romo Immediately after their win against Glendale, the Apaches presented Eden Hardy with chocolate milk and balloons, not to thank her for…

A Night to Honor Peggy Dark

A Night to Honor Peggy Dark

    Join us for a tribute to a very special friend and supporter of the LA County Arboretum on Sunday, Oct. 23. Thanks to Peggy Dark,…

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

    Company Sends Samples to Leading Presidential Candidates By Terry Miller Sometimes – every once in a while – an email really garners extra attention from…

Seen Any Coyotes Lately? Here're Some Safety Tips

Seen Any Coyotes Lately? Here’re Some Safety Tips

  If you see a coyote wandering the streets that is not causing harm, there is nothing to do other than perhaps trying to scare it away…

LA Arboretum – Tree Identification With Dr. Turney

LA Arboretum – Tree Identification With Dr. Turney

  Jerry Turney is back for his second Tree ID class of the Fall. He has a different set of 20 trees to cover this Saturday. Do…

Carolyn Dorothy (Johnson) Rowe

Carolyn Dorothy (Johnson) Rowe

  Dec. 25, 1918 – Oct. 19, 2016 Carolyn (Carol) Dorothy Rowe, 97 years old passed away peacefully of natural causes on Oct. 19, 2016 in the…

They Shoot Horses, Don't They?

They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?

  Iconic Track Photographer, Bill Mochon, Passes Away Bill Mochon would have been 75 years old on Columbus Day. His family , friends and photo colleagues held…

