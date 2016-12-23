Widgetized Section

Christmas 2016 and New Year’s 2017 Closures and Reminders
Due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on a Sunday during the current Holiday Season, Pasadena City Hall and most City services will be closed on…
Arcadia City Council Updating City Software
By Katta Hules The city council approved an update to the cross-department software Laserfiche this week. The software update, which is budgeted to cost $33,785, is essential…
Congresswoman ‘Incredibly Concerned’ About Russian Interference in U.S. Election
After months of reporting that Russia has been behind email hacks intended to undermine the U.S. election process, two U.S. intelligence officials this week have said they…
State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…
375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade
The Arcadia Apache Marching Band, directed by Mr. Kevin Sherrill, assisted by Mr. Seth…
Student Council Apache Commission Gives Back
By Elyse Yao It’s the season of giving, and this year Arcadia High School’s…