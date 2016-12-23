Widgetized Section

News
Christmas 2016 and New Year’s 2017 Closures and Reminders

Christmas 2016 and New Year's 2017 Closures and Reminders

  Due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on a Sunday during the current Holiday Season, Pasadena City Hall and most City services will be closed on…

Arcadia City Council Updating City Software

Arcadia City Council Updating City Software

  By Katta Hules The city council approved an update to the cross-department software Laserfiche this week. The software update, which is budgeted to cost $33,785, is essential…

Congresswoman ‘Incredibly Concerned’ About Russian Interference in U.S. Election

Congresswoman 'Incredibly Concerned' About Russian Interference in U.S. Election

  After months of reporting that Russia has been behind email hacks intended to undermine the U.S. election process, two U.S. intelligence officials this week have said they…

Education

State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

State Schools Chief Urges "Safe Haven" Designation for 10,500 Public Schools

  State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…

375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade

375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade

  The Arcadia Apache Marching Band, directed by Mr. Kevin Sherrill, assisted by Mr. Seth…

Student Council Apache Commission Gives Back

Student Council Apache Commission Gives Back

  By Elyse Yao It’s the season of giving, and this year Arcadia High School’s…

Arts & Entertainment

Disney On Ice Presents: Worlds Of Enchantment

Disney On Ice Presents: Worlds Of Enchantment

  By popular demand, featuring magical moments from number one animated movie of all time, Frozen Rev up for non-stop family fun with four of your favorite Disney…

This Week’s Events

This Week's Events

EDITOR’S PICK   So Cal Women’s Health Conference and Expo (Dec. 16 @ 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave.) The So Cal…

ANW’S ‘A Christmas Carol’ Is a Glorious Production

ANW'S 'A Christmas Carol' Is a Glorious Production

  By May S. Ruiz The joyful observance of the holiday season isn’t complete without annual traditions one remembers with nostalgia. At A Noise Within (ANW), the classical…

This Week’s Events

This Week's Events

EDITOR’S PICK: An Old-Fashioned Holiday at the Queen Anne Cottage (Dec. 11 @ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin…

This Week’s Events

This Week's Events

EDITOR’S PICK ‘Side By Side By Sondheim’ The Taylor Performing Arts Center presents “Side By Side By Sondheim,” a moving retrospective of some of Stephen Sondheim’s best known and most beloved…

This Week’s Events

This Week's Events

Editor’s Pick Enchanted: Forest of Light Enchanted: Forest of Light (Nov. 28 @ 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Descanso Gardens 1418 Descanso Drive) Descanso Gardens presents “Enchanted: Forest…

Crime

Arcadia Police Blotters: Dec. 18 – Dec. 24

Arcadia Police Blotters: Dec. 18 – Dec. 24

  Dec. 18 Shortly before 8:05 a.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of Naomi Ave. regarding a robbery report.…

Arcadia Police Blotters: Dec. 4 – Dec. 10

Arcadia Police Blotters: Dec. 4 – Dec. 10

    Dec. 4 Shortly before 3:15 a.m., an officer responded to REI, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave., regarding a burglary…

Sign of the Times

Sign of the Times

  Arcadia warns residents of recent burglaries The Arcadia Police Dept. has taken a proactive approach to fighting residential burglaries which…

December 13, 2016No CommentRead More

Pedestrian Killed in Arcadia

Pedestrian Killed in Arcadia

  A man died after being struck by a vehicle along Live Oak Avenue in Arcadia on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.…

5th District Supervisorial Race Heats Up in the Courtroom

5th District Supervisorial Race Heats Up in the Courtroom

    Donald Trump Opposition Sparks Writ in 5th…

Kathryn Barger Takes Early Lead in 5th District Race

Kathryn Barger Takes Early Lead in 5th District Race

    Darrell Park Comes in Second Place By…

Darrell Park

Darrell Park

What made you decide to run for Antonovich’s seat?…

Ara Najarian

Ara Najarian

What are your priorities in this election? Well, I…

Meet the 5th District Supervisorial Candidates in Arcadia

Some of the eight candidates hoping to take Mike…

Antonovich Staff Chief Barger Hopes to Gain 5th District Seat

Antonovich Staff Chief Barger Hopes to Gain 5th District Seat

Barger Touts Bipartisan Support, Deep Local Roots as Keys…

Independent Malone Seeks to Set Nonpartisan Example if Elected to County Board

Independent Malone Seeks to Set Nonpartisan Example if Elected to County Board

By Joe Taglieri The Los Angeles County Board of…

Englander Cites Council Tenure, Local Life Experience, Substantial Donations as Keys to Supervisor Bid

Englander Cites Council Tenure, Local Life Experience, Substantial Donations as Keys to Supervisor Bid

By Joe Taglieri Despite a somewhat late entry into…

Business

Coco’s on Baldwin Closes

Coco's on Baldwin Closes

  Beacon Media has learned that Coco’s restaurant in Arcadia suddenly closed its doors. Regular visitors to the popular location were greeted with a sign on the…

Business Profile: Amara Chocolate & Coffee

Business Profile: Amara Chocolate & Coffee

  By Emily G. Peters Old Town Pasadena’s Amara Chocolate & Coffee has a mission: to put smiles on the faces of their community, one cup of…

Health

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

  There are now an estimated 300,000 women in the United States living with HIV/AIDS. New findings from the “Women Living Positive” survey show that a communication…

Free Community Forum – Student Resiliency

Free Community Forum – Student Resiliency

  Horacio Sanchez, a well-known leader in mental health and resiliency, will be the keynote speaker for the Arcadia Unified School District annual Community Forum/Family Engagement Night…

Arts & Culture

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

By Jeff Davis The new Hawthorne Art Complex (“HAC”) is having an Open Studio party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will…

Mosaic Mural Behind Vromans Honors Filmmakers, Actors and Dancers Who Got Their Start in Pasadena

Mosaic Mural Behind Vromans Honors Filmmakers, Actors and Dancers Who Got Their Start in Pasadena

  By Terry Miller A stunning new art project conceived by Kenton Nelson will greet you next time you meander your way to the back parking lot…

Sports

Santa Anita Race Track Opens

Santa Anita Race Track Opens

  Santa Anita Park has announced that the prestigious Grade I, $300,000 American Oaks, which was most recently run in May 2015, will now be run on…

Retired Champion Jockey Garrett Gomez Found Dead in Tucson, AZ

Retired Champion Jockey Garrett Gomez Found Dead in Tucson, AZ

  A dynamic force in the saddle, retired jockey Garrett Gomez, a two-time Eclipse Champion, was found dead Wednesday in Tucson, Az. at the age of 44. According to…

Dining

A Night to Honor Peggy Dark

A Night to Honor Peggy Dark

    Join us for a tribute to a very special friend and supporter of the LA County Arboretum on Sunday, Oct. 23. Thanks to Peggy Dark,…

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

    Company Sends Samples to Leading Presidential Candidates By Terry Miller Sometimes – every once in a while – an email really garners extra attention from…

Environment

Seen Any Coyotes Lately? Here’re Some Safety Tips

Seen Any Coyotes Lately? Here're Some Safety Tips

  If you see a coyote wandering the streets that is not causing harm, there is nothing to do other than perhaps trying to scare it away…

LA Arboretum – Tree Identification With Dr. Turney

LA Arboretum – Tree Identification With Dr. Turney

  Jerry Turney is back for his second Tree ID class of the Fall. He has a different set of 20 trees to cover this Saturday. Do…

Obituaries

Carolyn Dorothy (Johnson) Rowe

Carolyn Dorothy (Johnson) Rowe

  Dec. 25, 1918 – Oct. 19, 2016 Carolyn (Carol) Dorothy Rowe, 97 years old passed away peacefully of natural causes on Oct. 19, 2016 in the…

They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?

They Shoot Horses, Don't They?

  Iconic Track Photographer, Bill Mochon, Passes Away Bill Mochon would have been 75 years old on Columbus Day. His family , friends and photo colleagues held…

Print Edition

Arcadia Weekly – 12/22/16

Arcadia Weekly – 12/22/16

 …

Arcadia Weekly – 12/08/16

Arcadia Weekly – 12/08/16

Arcadia Weekly – 12/05/16

Arcadia Weekly – 12/05/16

