Widgetized Section

San Gabriel Launches Investigation into Acts of Violations
The City of San Gabriel launches investigation into Mayor’s alleged violations of use of city property without permits/insurance By Terry Miller The San Gabriel Sun [Beacon Media…
Homeless Initiative Takes a Back Seat to Home Improvement Grants
Mayor Beck: ‘Our priorities are out of whack.’ By Malak Habbak Arcadia City Council approved Community Development Block Grant program funds for the 2017 – 2018…
Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 8 – Jan. 14
Jan. 8 Shortly before 1:46 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the area of 400 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer…
Highlights Next Generation Science Standards Introduced
To better prepare students for college and careers State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom…
State Schools Chief Urges “Safe Haven” Designation for 10,500 Public Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson released a letter encouraging all California public…
375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade
The Arcadia Apache Marching Band, directed by Mr. Kevin Sherrill, assisted by Mr. Seth…