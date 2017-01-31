Widgetized Section

News
Arcadia Police Blotters: Jan. 22 – Jan. 28

  Jan. 22 Shortly before 8:26 p.m., an officer responded to the 900 block of Park Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. The victim was at World…

January 31, 2017

Golden State Freeway (I-5) Closures for Sign Replacement

  The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Golden State Freeway (I-5) between the Hollywood Freeway (SR-170) and the Kern County line as part…

January 29, 2017

Route 710 in Pasadena Makes National Highway Teardown List

  The city could see less traffic, lower pollution, and more walkability, report says. The stub of Route 710 in Pasadena is one of America’s ten worst urban…

January 27, 2017

Education

College to Career Transition: Where Schools Fall Short

  By Horatiu Stefan College is an important milestone for students and parents alike. It…

January 26, 2017

Goya Foods Offers Four $20,000 Culinary Arts & Food Science Scholarships to Students

  Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, will offer $20,000 Culinary Arts Scholarship granted annually to…

January 20, 2017

Arcadia Unified Named to College Board’s Prestigious AP® District Honor Roll

  Only 22 school districts in California honored The Arcadia Unified School District is one…

January 19, 2017

Arts & Entertainment

Monthly Art Column

  By Jeff Davis “Ironic Icons, The Art of Valentin Popov” is on exhibit at the Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) through March 19. The majority of…

January 25, 2017

“Bee-luther-hatchee” Now at Sierra Madre Playhouse

  By Fran Syverson Whose story is it? When a life-story is written, who can claim it as theirs—the person who lived it?—or the one who wrote it?…

January 20, 2017

U2 Confirms Rose Bowl Gig May 20

  Yarns of U2 coming back to the Rose Bowl were dashing through the snowy social media sites last week. Now, apparently the Irish rockers have confirmed that…

January 14, 2017

Illuminate Your Spirit at Enchanted: Forest of Lights

January is very much a part of winter. Plan to dress warmly for this nighttime event.   Story and Photos by Vanessa Quintanilla Lights reflected off of the…

January 5, 2017

Singular, Plural, Multiple: The Art of Laura Henneforth

  A new exhibit has opened at the Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage featuring the works of local artist Laura Henneforth. This exhibit will run through Jan. 7.…

December 30, 2016

Disney On Ice Presents: Worlds Of Enchantment

  By popular demand, featuring magical moments from number one animated movie of all time, Frozen Rev up for non-stop family fun with four of your favorite Disney…

December 15, 2016

Crime

Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 15 – Jan. 21

  Jan. 15 Shortly before 4:12 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of West Longden Avenue regarding the activation…

January 25, 2017

Uncle Declared Incompetent to Defend Himself for Murdering Arcadia Teenagers

  By Terry Miller A man accused of killing his two teenage nephews in their Arcadia home last January and then…

January 23, 2017

Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 8 – Jan. 14

  Jan. 8 Shortly before 1:46 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the area of 400 South Baldwin Avenue…

January 18, 2017

UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing Death of Woman in Temple City

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the stabbing death of a woman.  The incident occurred Wednesday, January…

January 11, 2017

5th District Supervisorial Race Heats Up in the Courtroom

    Donald Trump Opposition Sparks Writ in 5th…

Kathryn Barger Takes Early Lead in 5th District Race

    Darrell Park Comes in Second Place By…

Darrell Park

What made you decide to run for Antonovich’s seat?…

Ara Najarian

What are your priorities in this election? Well, I…

Meet the 5th District Supervisorial Candidates in Arcadia

Some of the eight candidates hoping to take Mike…

Antonovich Staff Chief Barger Hopes to Gain 5th District Seat

Barger Touts Bipartisan Support, Deep Local Roots as Keys…

Independent Malone Seeks to Set Nonpartisan Example if Elected to County Board

By Joe Taglieri The Los Angeles County Board of…

Englander Cites Council Tenure, Local Life Experience, Substantial Donations as Keys to Supervisor Bid

By Joe Taglieri Despite a somewhat late entry into…

Business

Exact Tax, Inc.

  By Emily G. Peters It was the early 1990s, and Mary Wong was a bright-eyed computer science graduate from Cal Poly Pomona. “I realized I didn’t…

February 1, 2017

Britton Chiropractic

  By Emily G. Peters Black belts in jiujitsu, karate, taekwondo—these might not be the first accolades that come to mind when picking your next chiropractor. Yet…

January 25, 2017

Health

Survey Shows Unique Needs of HIV-Positive Women Often Not Addressed

  There are now an estimated 300,000 women in the United States living with HIV/AIDS. New findings from the “Women Living Positive” survey show that a communication…

December 10, 2016

Free Community Forum – Student Resiliency

  Horacio Sanchez, a well-known leader in mental health and resiliency, will be the keynote speaker for the Arcadia Unified School District annual Community Forum/Family Engagement Night…

October 6, 2016

Arts & Culture

October Art Column (10/20/16 Issue)

By Jeff Davis The new Hawthorne Art Complex (“HAC”) is having an Open Studio party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will…

October 20, 2016

Mosaic Mural Behind Vromans Honors Filmmakers, Actors and Dancers Who Got Their Start in Pasadena

  By Terry Miller A stunning new art project conceived by Kenton Nelson will greet you next time you meander your way to the back parking lot…

October 12, 2016

Sports

Table Tennis Demonstration Energizes Morning Assembly

  May S. Ruiz Morning assembly at Clairbourn School, a pre-kindergarten to eighth grade independent school in San Gabriel, was more animated than usual this Tuesday morning…

January 26, 2017

Turnovers and Fast Breaks Help Pasadena Bulldogs Smoke Apaches 68-42

By Christian Romo Pasadena junior Jesse Watkins (20) lied on his stomach in front of the bench pretending to swim, surrounded by teammates jumping out of their…

January 10, 2017

Dining

A Night to Honor Peggy Dark

    Join us for a tribute to a very special friend and supporter of the LA County Arboretum on Sunday, Oct. 23. Thanks to Peggy Dark,…

September 25, 2016

Innis & Gunn Makes Its Mark on the US With a Beer Brewed With Truth Serum

    Company Sends Samples to Leading Presidential Candidates By Terry Miller Sometimes – every once in a while – an email really garners extra attention from…

August 30, 2016

Environment

Seen Any Coyotes Lately? Here’re Some Safety Tips

  If you see a coyote wandering the streets that is not causing harm, there is nothing to do other than perhaps trying to scare it away…

December 9, 2016

LA Arboretum – Tree Identification With Dr. Turney

  Jerry Turney is back for his second Tree ID class of the Fall. He has a different set of 20 trees to cover this Saturday. Do…

November 3, 2016

Obituaries

Carolyn Dorothy (Johnson) Rowe

  Dec. 25, 1918 – Oct. 19, 2016 Carolyn (Carol) Dorothy Rowe, 97 years old passed away peacefully of natural causes on Oct. 19, 2016 in the…

November 3, 2016

They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?

  Iconic Track Photographer, Bill Mochon, Passes Away Bill Mochon would have been 75 years old on Columbus Day. His family , friends and photo colleagues held…

October 11, 2016

Print Edition

Arcadia Weekly – 1/26/17

January 26, 2017

Arcadia Weekly – 1/19/16

January 19, 2017

Arcadia Weekly – 1/12/16

January 12, 2017

