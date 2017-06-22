A Faery Hunt Is Returning to Arcadia at LA County Arboretum

A Faery Hunt is returning to the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, 301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. This time with their musical “A Mermaid’s Tail”, an interactive adventure for young audiences and their families. Nickelodeon named A Faery Hunt – “Best Children’s Theater in Los Angeles”.

Come see why as we perform amongst the gardens and exotic peacocks at the LA Arboretum. A Faery Hunt shows are interactive performances designed for young audiences and families to inspire imagination & fun. Auntie Angelica will lead the audience on a fun adventure through the gorgeous gardens to help Mermaid LiBan get back to the ocean to find her tail.

This musical quest is filled with fun, laughs, surprises and a treasure hunt. We’ll meet the faeries and even get a peek at Pirate Captain Scrappy’s map of hidden treasures. Many children come in costume. Wings, wands and CD’s of Faery Music from the shows will be available in the gift shop. Stay after the show to enjoy the rest of the gardens, have lunch at the Peacock Cafe and enjoy a faery full fun day at the Arboretum. Groups and parties are welcome.

When: Saturday, August 19, 2017

Where: Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Gardens

301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Ages: 2-10 and the young at heart

Cost: $10 a ticket per person for members. $15 a ticket per person for non-members.

Tickets: Call 626-821-4623 for tickets and reservations.

More info go to www.afaeryhunt.com