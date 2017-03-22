Father-Son Duo to Be Featured at Cal Phil Event

March 22nd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Internationally-renowned cellist, Dennis Karmazyn, and emerging, violin virtuoso and son, Max Karmazyn, perform during 2017’s second installment of Music, Martini’s and The Maestro.

The last Sunday in March may be the first time that Music, Martinis and the Maestro concert-goers have been treated to the awe-inspiring talent of father and son musicians, Dennis and Max Karmazyn. The dynamic duo is the featured artists during the March 26, Cal Phil intimate chamber music concert, Virtuoso Strings. Dennis is California Philharmonic’s Principal cellist and Max, a 22-year-old violin virtuoso son, has become a welcomed, regular addition to the orchestra as well.

“We love performing together. There is an inherent musical connection between father and son that you just don’t get performing with anyone else,” said Dennis, also the Principal Cello in Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, who has recorded for over 1,500 film scores and is recognized internationally as a renowned soloist and chamber artist with Columbia Artists’ Management. “Our primary focus is playing beautiful music. This has been the dynamic since Maxwell first began playing the violin at age 15 and we are thrilled to share our special experience with attendees during Virtuoso Strings.”

The repertoire of the day includes Tchaikovsky Piano Trio and Mendelssohn Piano Trio.

“At sixteen I was a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, with my father, Albert Karmazyn, who was a violinist in the orchestra,” continued Dennis who compares California Philharmonic under the direction of Maestro Victor Vener to Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic and Arthur Fielder and the Boston Pops for flawlessly combining classical and popular music. “Needless to say, I have been performing for most of my life, and I cannot be happier to continue this generational tradition of performing with my son.”

The Karmazyns, who also enjoy performing house concerts for family and friends, continue to inspire each other through both words and music.

“The most useful advice my father has given me is his popular adage, “extra effort,” noted Max, whose first attempt at playing an instrument was picking up the cello with his father giving him instruction…’for about five minutes’ before pursuing the violin. “Never stop trying, be persistent, and work hard.”

A perfect prelude to the California Philharmonic’s highly anticipated 2017 summer concert series, Music, Martinis and the Maestro offers music lovers an exclusive opportunity to join Vener, on a Sunday afternoon in February, March, April and May, and experience intimate chamber music performances by members of the world-class orchestra. Taking place at the beautiful Sofia ballroom at Noor in Pasadena, each concert only allows for 240 guests so people are encouraged to purchase tickets, now, before they sell out.

The final 2017 Music, Martinis and the Maestro concerts are:

Sunday, April 9

Brilliant Brass: 500 Years of Brass Music

California Philharmonic Brass Quintet

Repertoire:

Music of Gabrielli, Holst, and Lennon/McCartney

Sunday, May 14

Pezzone and Friends

Pianist Bryan Pezzone with Violin, Bass and Drums

Repertoire:

Music selected by Mr. Pezzone, both Classical and Jazz.

“People always want more after experiencing a California Philharmonic concert,” continued Vener. “Now there are four concerts, one in February, March, April and May, that people can attend before we kick off our 2017 California Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall summer concert series which takes place in June, July and August.

Ticketing is at tables, which seat 10, with prices ranging from $30 to $45 for single seats. Private tables are available as well. A full bar and light lunch fare may also be purchased. For menus and further information on Music, Martinis and the Maestro, visit www.calphil.org

The Sofia Ballroom is located at Noor Ballroom and Dining Room: Paseo Colorado, 260 East Colorado Blvd; Pasadena, CA 91101.

To purchase tickets for Music, Martinis and the Maestro, call (626) 300-8200.

The California Philharmonic is supported by the California Philharmonic Society, a non-profit community benefit organization whose main emphasis at this time is to support the California Philharmonic.

For further information or to schedule a time to speak with Maestro Victor Vener, please contact Lauren Lewis at (818) 970-0052 or llewispr@aol.com.