Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Opens on City Walk

April 4th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

At 5 p.m. last Thursday, Universal CityWalk toasted the official arrival of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant to its destination marking the occasion with an exciting performance by singer, songwriter and best-selling author, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band.

Hundreds of Parrotheads and fans alike joined in the celebration that also marked the first-ever Margaritaville restaurant to open in California.

Jimmy Buffett said, “I walked onto the site of CityWalk when it was still under construction, and my first thought was ‘I want a Margaritaville here.’ Thanks to the great folks at Universal, we made it. It’s great to play at the opening and I look forward to visiting regularly on my journeys to the West Coast. Fins Up!”

“Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is a perfect complement to Universal CityWalk,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. “With its inviting tropical vibe, incredible selection of Margaritas and signature dishes, Margaritaville offers another exceptional dining experience at CityWalk that everyone can enjoy.”

Margaritaville is more than a restaurant, it’s a state of mind as the spirited new venue brings a seaside retreat to Universal CityWalk that continues to resonate as one of L.A.’s most influential lifestyle centers.

Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood invites guests to escape the everyday as they dine in a casual environment amid palm trees, thatched enclaves, island music and surfboard tables and enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, live music and entertainment, and signature dishes such as LandShark Lager Fish & Chips, Jimmy’s Jammin’ Jambalaya®, Volcano Nachos or a Cheeseburger in Paradise®.

The venue’s expansive 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar located at the center of the restaurant offers a selection of refreshing specialty drinks, including the Who’s to Blame® Margarita or the 5 O’Clock Somewhere boat drink.

For over 20 years, Universal CityWalk has boosted the city’s rhythm through a foundation built on providing memorable entertainment experiences. With a series of dramatic enhancements currently underway, from new restaurants, shopping experiences and visually-aesthetic design features to its multi-million dollar Universal Cinema renovation, the spotlight shines brightly on CityWalk as it continues to invest in an ambitious revitalization and remain best in class.

This significant undertaking coincides with Universal Studios Hollywood’s recent epic transformation in which 75 percent of the world-class theme park was completely reimagined.

Introduced in 1993, CityWalk was constructed in collaboration with visionary architect Jon Jerde as the prototypical one-stop leisure destination that redefined the mall of yesteryear as a vibrant multi-sensory outdoor complex. With grand neon signs and larger-than-life decorative sculptures complimenting the diverse offerings, this whimsical street was reflective of L.A.’s eclectic landscape and distinguishing characteristics.

More information on Universal CityWalk is available at www.CityWalkHollywood.com or at http://www.citywalkhollywood .com/Dine/Casual-Dininq/Jimmy-Buffett-s-Margaritaville/. Regular updates can also be found on CityWalk’s Twitter aCityWalkLA, Facebook-Universal CityWalk Hollywood and Instagram @CityWalkLA.

Margaritaville is a global brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author, Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Since launching its first restaurant location in Key West, Fla. in 1987, Margaritaville has become America’s leading lifestyle escapism brand.