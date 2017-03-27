Pasadena Playhouse Celebrates 80th Anniversary as State Theater of California

March 27th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Assembly Member Chris Holden, Mayor Terry Tornek, and Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman gathered March 24 at The Pasadena Playhouse to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of The Playhouse being designated the State Theater of California.

This also marks the first time that the State of California has awarded The Pasadena Playhouse funding to restore and renovate this historic theater, which is a California State landmark, and the second oldest professional theatre in the country.

The Pasadena Playhouse began in 1917 and was recognized by the State Legislature as the State Theater of California for bringing national and international renown to the state as a center for dramatic art on March 25, 1937. Production highlights include the launch of the national tour of ‘Purlie’ (with the Goodman Theatre); ‘Sister Act: The Musical,’ which played in the West End at the London Palladium Theatre and on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre (Five 2011 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical) and is currently on a national tour; ‘Baby It’s You!,’ which played at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre; and ‘Looped’ starring Valerie Harper, which played at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre (2010 Tony Award Nominee, Best Actress in a Play). Other productions developed at The Pasadena Playhouse include ‘A Night With Janis Joplin’ (2014 Tony Award Nominee), ‘Stormy Weather: The Lena Horne Story,’ ‘Can-Can’ and ‘Ray Charles Live!’

Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director, Danny Feldman, The Pasadena Playhouse’s mission is to enhance the lives of our community through theatrical productions, community programs and education. This year, The Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California celebrates its Centennial Anniversary.