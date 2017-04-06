Second Saturdays at Altadena Library Continue Amid Renovations

April 6th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Despite the current renovation at its main library building, Altadena Library District’s popular Second Saturday Concerts will continue this Saturday, April 8th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a night of live music featuring the Louis Van Taylor Quintet at 600 E. Mariposa Street. We will be holding the concert in the Library so attendees will get a sneak peak at our new renovations!

This month’s musical guests make up a quintet of talented and acclaimed jazz, funk, and blues musicians. While Louis Van Taylor will not be in attendance, the 2-hour set will feature the musical styling of Charles Owen on saxophone and flute, Stephen Taylor on congas and percussion, Mikel Majeed on keys, Kenny Sara on drums and vocals, and Steve Cotter on guitar. The group members’ combined credits span the music industry and include Frank Zappa, Clayton Hamilton Orchestra, Funky George Brown, Cheryl Lynne, Buddy Rich, Freda Payne, Jacque Leisure, Benny Maupin, Barbara Morrison, Noland Shaheed, and Gerald Wilson.

The Altadena Library District hosts Second Saturday Concerts monthly at its main building October through June, with a brief hiatus during the summer months. Guests can enjoy the first-rate music of varied genres as they sip wine and beer from the Altadena Ale & Wine House, savor grilled meats from local chefs, and sample delectable desserts from Sweeter Than Honey.

“The Second Saturday Concerts have entertained thousands of Altadena residents since the series’ first conception,” says Library Director Mindy Kittay, “Music is a powerful unifying force across all demographic lines, and we are proud to provide an opportunity for a diverse cross section of Altadena’s population to gather each month and experience the joy of live music together.”

The Altadena Library District has been providing free and equal access to information, ideas, technology, and the joy of reading to educate and empower the diverse community of Altadena for over 90 years. More information about Altadena Library District is available at www.altadenalibrary.org.