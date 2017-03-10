The Chili Peppers – Red Hot Tuesday Night in LA

March 10th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Iconic Band Sells Out Three-Night Gig at Staples

By Lola Rivoli

A sold out venue for the LA based Red Hot Chili Peppers is always a sign of a great band … but when the band has been around as long as the RHCP’s … it’s exceptional.

They’ve been around since 1983. In musical longevity this is almost unheard of. Few bands (other than the Stones / Allman Brothers for instance) have maintained such momentum for so many years.

“Alternative Rockers” Red Hot Chili Peppers, also sometimes shortened to “The Chili Peppers” or even “Chili Dudes” are an iconic American funk rock band formed in Los Angeles.

The band’s energy and musical style primarily consists of rock with an emphasis on funk, as well as elements from other genres such as punk rock and psychedelic rock and the energy on Election night was positively electrifying at Staples Center.

The place was jam packed a good hour before the “chili dudes” took the stage … another indication that these blokes are really well-liked.

Drummer Chad Smith, who joined the band in 1988, looked and sounded much younger than his actual chronological age …. But hey, drumming is one of the best exercises and Smith is a pro whose credits go far beyond the Chili dudes. Smith, who has often been mistaken for actor Will Ferrell, is a highly sought after session drummer who has recorded with legends like Johnny Cash, John Fogerty and Kid Rock to name but a few.

Smith’s band mates’ energy and humor, especially Flee’s, was contagious as the spectators enjoyed the first of three sold out venues. Not bad for a band that hasn’t really had a big ‘hit’ in a while.

Their fan base is not unlike Dead heads…deeply devoted and many follow the band wherever they travel.

The band played a lot of the new album “the Getaway” but also tunes like “Dani California,” “Blood Sugar Sex Magik,” the 1991 smash hit that made the Chili Peppers a force to be reckoned with.

Funny, energetic and hungry… (They apparently are into Burritos it was disclosed at the end of the set.)

The Peppers didn’t disappoint their fans Tuesday … in fact the band set the stage for a new dimension and direction for the 50-something band-members.

The Staples gig was is part of the band’s first North American tour since releasing their worldwide No. 1 album The Getaway this past June. The album was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich.

The band will be in Portland March 15, then Seattle, Vancouver and back in California (San Diego) March 21. Their extensive tour also includes a lot of Canada gigs, Rio De Janeiro as well as Mexico City. This is one heck of a tour.

Check out their new album “The Getaway”. For more information: www.redhotchilipeppers.com