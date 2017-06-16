The Pasadena POPS & Michael Feinstein Celebrate Broadway With a Star-Studded Evening Honoring Liza Minelli

Principal POPS Conductor Michael Feinstein opens the 2017 Pasadena POPS Sierra Auto Concert Series at the Los Angeles Arboretum on Saturday, June 17 with Broadway: The Golden Age. A star-studded affair, the season opener will celebrate the golden ages of Broadway and pay tribute to its honorary queen, Liza Minnelli. Feinstein will welcome multiple award-winning guests to the stage to honor Liza with up and comer Alex Getlin, Pink Martini’s Storm Large, and her Cabaret costar Joel Grey, along with surprise special guests, including the legendary Liza herself.

To Feinstein, Broadway does not have just one golden age, and he has curated an evening of Broadway royalty that illustrates just that, with music from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Coleman, Loesser and Jule Styne to name a few. The concert program will span the ages, offering something for everyone with jewels from Cabaret, West Side Story, Oklahoma, Grease and more.

“To me the Golden Age of Broadway is an era of music and shows that are classic…like many things, Broadway has many golden ages and we’re going to celebrate all of them,” says Michael Feinstein.

All concerts are held at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. Grounds open for picnicking and dining at 5:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30 pm. Don’t miss the best outdoor dinner party in town with spacious circular table seating with fine linens, or lawn seating for those who want to bring a blanket – each option carries on the tradition of picnic-dining with your family and friends with Michael Feinstein and Pasadena’s premier POPS orchestra! Among many venue amenities, concert goers can enjoy pre-ordered gourmet dining packages for on-site pickup just steps from their table from Julienne, Marston’s and Claud & Co. The food court hosts mouth-watering food trucks plus specialty ice creams by Choctál, and the venue now offers the convenience of two full beverage centers serving fine wines, beer, coffee and soft drinks.

Audiences get the ultimate outdoor concert experience with large LED video screens to see the artists and orchestra up close, superior sound and the high-quality production value that is a signature of the Pasadena POPS. Patrons may also visit the Pasadena Humane Society’s Mobile Adoption Unit, which will be on-site prior to each concert with deserving animals in need of a forever home as part of the Pups for POPS program. For those who want to make a night of it, exclusive hotel packages are available for POPS patrons at Pasadena’s landmark Hotel Constance.

The Arboretum is located at 301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA. Subscribers may pre-purchase parking on-site at the Arboretum, and all concertgoers enjoy free parking at the adjacent Westfield Santa Anita shopping center with complimentary non-stop shuttle service to the Arboretum’s main entrance.

Single tickets start at $25. Season subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale, and are available by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172, online at PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org or at the Arboretum on the day of the concerts.

IF YOU GO:

What: Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena POPS presents Broadway: The Golden Age.

When: June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The LA County Arboretum | 301 N Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007

Cost: Tickets start at $25.00

Dining: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink or visit one of the many onsite gourmet food vendors.

Parking: Subscribers have the opportunity to purchase onsite Arboretum parking. Single ticket holders may park for free at the Westfield Santa Anita shopping center with free non-stop shuttles to the main gate.