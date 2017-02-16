Aquafuzion

February 16th, 2017 by Emily Peters

Go With the Flow with Aquafuzion Events and Design

Whoever said Beverly Hills had the last word in luxury event specialists clearly never encountered the team at Aquafuzion.

In business for over a decade, Aquafuzion has spent years designing some of the most stunning special events and floral arrangements in Los Angeles. Before launching, its owner Debbie Liaw was the art director and founder of DJGraphic Inc., a company specializing in design and printing. Yet when the film “The Wedding Planner,” was released, a flip was switched.

“Being a designer, I was often mistaken as a wedding planner on a few occasions,” said Liaw. “I became inspired and started to help friends and family plan their parties and weddings. Soon after, Aquafuzion was born.”

Though known as a luxury event planning boutique, Aquafuzion also offers in-house designer florist and invitation services to keep event planning simple and affordable for their clients. This concept of blending the best of many worlds also inspired their business name.

“When it comes to weddings and events, the only constant is change. Similar to water’s trait, you have to be flexible with your surroundings,” said Liaw. “These events also consist of bringing things together, whether it be the fusing of two families or design ideas from one culture with another. Hence, Aquafuzion.”

As designers, Aquafuzion’s bent is to ensure each client “feels like the a VIP guest at their own event.” They offer multiple coordination packages, ranging from simple preparation to complete end-to-end planning. Their Deluxe package has been the most popular recently, combining multiple services to help clients get the best value for their dollar.

“The biggest difference is that we watch over your budget for you and negotiate pricing with vendors,” said Liaw. “A lot of times, you actually end up saving even though the planning package cost a bit more!”

The hard work is paying off. Their events and floral designs have been featured widely in top magazines and blogs such as Ceremony, Grace Ormonde, Brides, Inside Weddings, Style Me Pretty and more. They’ve also established successful relationships with local luxe venues, becoming preferred partners with the Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons and the Langham, to name a few.

Although Aquafuzion shines in high-end events, they welcome clients from all walks of life. The recent opening of their Couture de Fleur studio reflects that mindset, offering a line of “everyday” floral arrangements that maintain their signature touch. The location also serves as the meeting point for client consultations, making it a convenient one-stop shop for flowers, invitations, and all event coordination needs.

At the end of the day, it’s not so much about budget as it is about delivering quality. “Our core business ethics are consistency, respect, trust and reliability,” said Liaw. And for the Aquafuzion team and their clients, that’s all a part of the trademark “fuzion” that sets their brand apart.

Aquafuzion is located at 517 S. Myrtle Ave, Suite 100 in Monrovia. Learn more about their florist, invitation and event planning services at www.aquafuzion.com | (866) 395-2168 | events@aquafuzion.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook @Aquafuzion.