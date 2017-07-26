Bamboo Rejuvenation Therapy Opens in Arcadia

Grand Opening Slated August 1, 3 p.m.
Join Bamboo Rejuvenation Therapy to celebrate their Grand Opening on August 1 at 3pm. There will be food, drinks, a special gift and a raffle for all who attend.
Bamboo Rejuv Therapy specializes in the following:
– Easy Weight Loss program
– Stress Relief.
– Facial muscle lifting.
– Pain Management
Services include:
– Acupuncture Therapy
– Massage Therapy
– Herb Therapy
– Cupping
– Gua Sha (a healing technique of traditional East Asian medicine. )
– Smokeless Moxibustion (a modified East Asian heat therapy)
Contact Bamboo Rejuvenation Therapy at 626-461-5082
Located at 638 W. Duarte Rd. Suite 3 Arcadia
