Bamboo Rejuvenation Therapy Opens in Arcadia

Grand Opening Slated August 1, 3 p.m.

Join Bamboo Rejuvenation Therapy to celebrate their Grand Opening on August 1 at 3pm. There will be food, drinks, a special gift and a raffle for all who attend.

Bamboo Rejuv Therapy specializes in the following:

– Easy Weight Loss program

– Stress Relief.

– Facial muscle lifting.

– Pain Management

Services include:

– Acupuncture Therapy

– Massage Therapy

– Herb Therapy

– Cupping

– Gua Sha (a healing technique of traditional East Asian medicine. )

– Smokeless Moxibustion (a modified East Asian heat therapy)

Contact Bamboo Rejuvenation Therapy at 626-461-5082

Located at 638 W. Duarte Rd. Suite 3 Arcadia