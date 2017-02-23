Bariatric Support Group Meets Feb. 28

February 23rd, 2017 by Terry Miller

Methodist Hospital’s Bariatric Support Group will host a dining experience event at the hospital cafeteria to educate bariatric patients about portion sizes. The event will also cover how to track calories for long-term weight loss success. The event is free. Methodist Hospital is located at 300 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. To attend, please RSVP to Raychel Arenas at (626) 898-8729.