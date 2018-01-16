Chef Carmen’s 3 C’s: Cakes, Catering and Consulting

By Emily G. Peters

Chef Carmen Richardson Moore of Chef Carmen’s 3 C’s has a message for all your 2018 events: stop stressing out about the food.

“Most caterers offer one genre of food or one style of décor with their food. I offer everything that most anyone could want. From a simple office meeting to a full-scale wedding; foods to satisfy all types of taste buds. I do drop-off delivery or top-to-bottom themed setup—whatever the client needs.”

Initially launching as “All That Jaz & Moore,” Richardson Moore gained her culinary certification in 2010 and changed her company name to Chef Carmen’s 3 C’s shortly after. An aversion to self-limitation prompted her to expand her services.

“I was thinking of good luck names that covered all that I do: cakes, catering and consulting,” she said, offering everything from wine and food pairings to custom wedding cakes to event management consulting services. Considering herself a “jack-of-all-trades,” Richardson Moore partners with vendors to serve as a one-stop shop for her clients’ events.

“My group includes DJs, florists, photographers, videographers, limos and entertainers,” she said. “I cook everything: all-American, soul food, southern, creole, Spanish, Mexican, Italian and some asian fare.”

Despite mastering numerous cuisines, there are some standout dishes in her repertoire.

“My family loves my beef oxtails,” she said, “but I’m known all over for my famous five-cheese mac and cheese. I serve it at almost every event that I cater!”

Now moving into her eighth year as an entrepreneur, Pasadena-resident Richardson Moore has begun to make her presence known around San Gabriel Valley. She’s served at both the Taste of Arcadia and Taste of Monrovia events and this month she’s lending her culinary skills to a greater cause as a featured chef and wine expert at CASA of Los Angeles’s Wine and Art event. Proceeds from the event will support CASA’s advocacy efforts for abused or neglected children in Los Angeles.

As her business grows, Richardson Moore is considering adding that all-important “R” to her business name: a new restaurant. Until that time comes, she continues to seek opportunities to experience her favorite part of cooking: her clients’ reactions.

“My relationship with food is a passion that is almost unexplainable,” said the chef. “Watching a person take their first bite into my food—the look on their face says it all.”

To learn more about Chef Carmen’s 3 C’s, contact Richardson at www.chefcarmens3cs.com | 626.676.3448 | chefcarmens3cs@yahoo.com and follow along on Facebook @ChefCarmens3CsCakesCateringConsulting.