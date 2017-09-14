For the Greener Good: Go Green Solutions

By Emily G. Peters

Corporate environmentalism is not a new concept, but it’s an attitude that can be hard to adopt. To help, Pasadena’s Go Green Solutions, Inc. aims to take make energy-friendly lighting accessible to offices and parking spaces across Southern California.

Go Green’s owners have an unexpected background. Both successful businessmen, William Meurer manufactured camera accessories for the film industry; Richard King created joint ventures between the US and China. Yet the health of our planet was a shared concern.

“Richard and I were both concerned with the decline of the natural environment,” explained Meurer. “We wanted to do something in the green business space.”

After much research, Meurer and King set their sights on what every home and business needs: lighting. The intent was to swap energy-greedy fluorescent lighting with efficient LED tubes. With the most LED-friendly rebate program in the country, conserving energy in Pasadena became an affordable reality for many businesses.

“Our first job saved the business over $5,000 a year in electricity costs just for their parking garage,” said Meurer. “Those LED tubes have been on continuously for over 8 years without a single failure.”

Go Green Solutions offers a full line of US-made, UL-certified (compliant with rigorous shock and fire hazard standards) LED fixtures and installation services. Not only do their products have the longest warranty in the industry, Go Green takes its conservation further by making them recyclable, too. Their dual-patented LED tubes are reusable, and can be returned once they’re worn out. “We take it back for credit and reuse most of the parts,” Meurer explained.

Go Green Solutions’ lighting is now cropping up all over Los Angeles, illuminating 24-hour parking garages, outdoor lots and interior office spaces. Now 11 years in business, more clients are hopping on the green train, including the Pasadena Public Library, City of Pasadena Police Department and even the LA Metro. So far, the lights are standing up to LA’s hectic commuter lifestyle.

“When we supplied 16,000 of our retrofit tubes for the Red Line tunnel, we gave the LA Metro a 10 year warranty with a $300 penalty for any that were defective,” said Meurer. To date, the lights are still shining at the end of the tunnel.

As we learn more about how our human habits affect our planet, changes are being made. Pasadena, South Pasadena and other areas have retired single-use plastic bags in certain locations, and even major hubs like Seattle have passed other initiatives, like eliminating the use of plastic straws to keep them out of landfills. Plowing ahead, Meurer also has plans: like high color-quality LED lighting to improve workspaces as well as EMF services to clear homes of unhealthful cell phone and WiFi router magnetic fields. It’s something everyone can explore, not just businesses.

“From employees to customers to the Pasadena community, we’re in the business of improving the quality of life on the planet,” said Meurer. For environmentally responsible businesses in our neighborhoods, the future’s looking bright.

Go Green Solutions is located at 545 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena. If you’re interested in energy-efficient lighting, learn more by contact Go Green Solutions, Inc. at 626.579.0678 | william@gogreensolutions.com | www.GoGreenSolutions.com.