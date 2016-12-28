Coco’s on Baldwin Closes

December 28th, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

Beacon Media has learned that Coco’s restaurant in Arcadia suddenly closed its doors.

Regular visitors to the popular location were greeted with a sign on the door announcing the closure. A former employee said, on the condition of anonymity, that the owners plan on a new Chinese restaurant at the location and that the lease on this Coco’s location had expired.