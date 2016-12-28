Coco’s on Baldwin Closes

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
December 28th, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly
Beacon Media has learned that Coco’s restaurant in Arcadia suddenly closed its doors.
Regular visitors to the popular location were greeted with a sign on the door announcing the closure. A former employee said, on the condition of anonymity, that the owners plan on a new Chinese restaurant at the location and that the lease on this Coco’s location had expired.