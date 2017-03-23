Colette Restaurant

March 23rd, 2017 by Emily Peters

Mimosa time and brunch junction at Colette Pasadena!

Story and Photos

By Emily G. Peters

Nestled on the border of Pasadena and Sierra Madre is Colette, your new affordable brunch spot. Colette’s take on American cuisine promises good eats and energy for the quiet corner between the two neighborhoods, guided by foodie founders Tony and Elizabeth.

The restaurant is decidedly the new kid on the block, opening in November 2016 in hopes of filling a culinary gap. “We live in the area and noticed that there was shortage of stand-alone café-style restaurants in the neighborhood,” said Tony. “My wife and I have tried to find a go-to place in terms of a neighborhood restaurant—but instead of continuing this search, one day we decided that should establish one ourselves and open a restaurant be proud of.”

The couple partnered with seasoned restaurant manager Joy Meyer to bring Colette to life. The café’s ambiance is light and airy, with a stellar shaded patio that’s perfect for kids, a cappuccino or group gathering. The kitchen serves breakfast and brunch all day, with a balanced menu of sweet and savory selections. At top of the list are the churro French toast, carnitas breakfast burrito and Colette’s smoky guajillo pepper spin on the classic American breakfast sandwich. Imbibers may enjoy a selection of wine, craft beers on tap or a variety of bottomless mimosas—the pear mimosa in particular is not to be missed.

As an attorney and retail executive, respectively, Tony and Elizabeth were new to the restaurant business before opening Colette. Though risky for beginner restaurateurs, the café’s minimalist charm is a result of their choice not to go corporate.

“Rather than investing in a chain or franchised restaurant where it would be too commercialized, we cared most about establishing a meeting place for the community where people would greet each other on a first-name basis,” said Tony. “Colette is designed to offer a cozy and comfortable space for our neighbors to enjoy a meal. We even welcome dogs at our outdoor patio!”

Like any new restaurant, Colette is slowly ramping up for growth based on customer turn-out. Currently open for breakfast and brunch, the couple plans to offer a dinner menu soon. They’ve partnered with neighbors in San Gabriel valley to cater bridal showers and local events to give the community a taste of what’s to come. Colette’s proximity to Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Monrovia and Arcadia bodes well for the couple’s goal of giving more hungry neighbors a space to relax.

“Cooking for others has always provided comfort for those enjoying our food, and for ourselves,” said Tony. “It brings people to the table and allows for communication amongst those who otherwise lead hectic schedules.” This, according to Tony and Elizabeth, is what keeps the griddle hot in Colette’s kitchen. “Great food always brings a smile to people’s faces.”

Colette restaurant is located at 975 N. Michillinda Ave. in Pasadena, just across from La Salle High School. Contact them at info@colettepasadena | (626) 836-0111 and keep up with their developing menu on Facebook and Instagram @ColettePasadena. Their new website at www.colettepasadena.com is coming soon.