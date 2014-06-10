Employers to Recruit Thousands at Annual El Monte Job Fair

June 10th, 2014 by Arcadia Weekly

City to Host One of the Largest Job Fairs in the San Gabriel Valley

Calling all job seekers! Join the City of El Monte at the annual Free Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 20 at the Grace T. Black Auditorium (3130 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA).

One of the largest job fairs in the San Gabriel Valley, the El Monte Job Fair will be a one-stop venue to meet with more than 50 employers ready to hire. Organizers estimate that there will be thousands of jobs ready to be filled and several Fortune 200 companies will be in attendance. Last year’s successful event attracted more than 3,000 participants.

“We know the economy is starting to show signs of recovery and we don’t want our residents to be left behind,” said Councilman Juventino “J” Gomez, who co-chairs the event with Councilwoman Norma Macias. “We have organized a job fair with a wide range of employers looking for a variety of skill sets. If you are ready for a job, you’ll be in the right place.”

Human resources representatives will be in attendance to offer resume critiques and the event will offer online application access.

The City would like to thank current event sponsors Valley Vista, Wal-Mart, Managed Career Solutions, Olivarez Madruga and the El Monte Police Officers Association.

“Our community works better when our residents have stable jobs that pay fairly,” said Councilwoman Macias. “We all recognize we need to get El Monte residents back to work. We have worked hard to assemble a great group of employers who currently have open positions and we encourage anybody interested in a new job to stop by on June 20.”

The job fair is hosted by the City of El Monte in participation with the State of California Employment Development Department, Los Angeles County Department of Social Services and the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

For more information, please contact the City of El Monte Administration Office at (626) 580-2001.