Century 21 Recognizes Local Sales Agents With Pacesetter Award

Century 21 Village Realty is pleased to announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Nazee Rix & Jackie Adaimy, as top producers nationwide when it honored them with its coveted Pacesetter Award which recognizes Production in the first half of 2017.

The Sierra Madre office was also recognized for the entire office’s extraordinary sales effort of Century 21 Village Realty to date in 2017, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, recently awarded the office with the Pacesetter Gold® Award for mid-year sales production. The national award recognizes independent Century 21® Offices that are on track for the Gold Medallion® Award at six months.

“Century 21 Village Realty has displayed a tremendous commitment to providing an exemplary level of service to their clients and on behalf of Century 21 Real Estate, I congratulate them on their success,” said Greg Sexton, chief operating officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

Nazee Rix was honored with the Pacesetter Platinum award. The Pacesetter Platinum Award is bestowed to sales affiliates who are on track for the Centurion® Producer Award at six months. Rix, a Bradbury resident and mother of two has been a consistent top sales producer and led the office in sales last year. Bencosme credits her success to having the utmost dedication to her clients and willing to work real estate around the clock if need be. Rix has been consistently recognized by Century 21 Real Estate LLC with the coveted Centurion® award, Quality Service award and President’s award.

Jackie Adaimy was honored with the Pacesetter Gold Award. The Pacesetter Gold Award is bestowed to sales affiliates on track for the Masters Award program at 6 months. Adaimy is a native of Lebanon and an Arcadia resident. Adaimy not only speaks fluent English but is also fluent in Arabic and French. When asked about her professional philosophy, Adaimy responded “to be honest and open at all times, buyers and sellers want and need to know all of the facts before they make some of the most important decisions in their lives and it is my job to provide everything they need to help them make those decisions.” Adaimy a veteran Realtor has been with Village for 20 years and has consistently placed in the top three producing agents.

“These ladies approach everything they do with passion, and professionalism and are consistently top producers within our office,” said Andy Bencosme, Managing Broker of Century 21 Village Realty. “Century 21 Village Realty could not be more proud of Nazee and Jackie.”

Nazee Rix, Jackie Adaimy and all of the friendly Century 21 Village agents can be contacted at 38 W. Sierra Madre Blvd in Sierra Madre, by telephone at (626) 355-1451, on the internet at www.c21village.com or the office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/c21village.