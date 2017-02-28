Softening in the Housing Market in the Upcoming Months

February 28th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Following relatively strong closed escrow home sales over the past few months, California pending home sales slipped negligibly from a year ago, which suggests a softening in the housing market in the upcoming months, the Arcadia Association of REALTORS® said today.

Reflecting a seasonal pattern, REALTORS® responding to the California Association of REALTORS® January Market Pulse Survey saw a bounce back in floor calls, listing appointments, and open house traffic from December.

Pending Home Sales Data:

Based on signed contracts, statewide pending home sales decreased in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, with the Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) slipping 0.2 percent from 107.4 from January 2016 to 107.2 in January 2017. On a monthly basis, California pending home sales was down 9.2 percent from the December index of 118.0.

Only the Southern California region posted a year-over-year improvement in pending sales last month, rising 8.1 percent from January 2016 and increasing 10.5 percent on a monthly basis. Riverside County led the region in pending sales, posting a 16.2 percent increase from a year ago. Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties also posted modest year-over-year increases of 7.1 percent, 8.0, and 4.0 percent, respectively. San Bernardino County was the only area within Southern California that saw pending sales lower on an annual basis by 2.8 percent.