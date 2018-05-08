By Emily G. Peters

Don’t be fooled by the recent mild weather in the Southland. In an area that’s barely emerging from one of its worst historical droughts, Air-Tech Heating and Air Conditioning has one message: let’s get your home or business summer-ready.

Before starting Air-Tech Heating and Air Conditioning in 1988, founder Larry Rodriguez already had years of experience in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) field.

“I helped to grow a very successful HVAC company in San Gabriel,” he explained. “I started in the field as an installer, graduated to a foreman, and as the company grew, I left the field to become the installation manager for what became a multimillion dollar installation piece of this HVAC company.”

As Rodriguez’s expertise expanded, so did his desire to own his own company and see his family more.

“My wife Shirley told me that if I was going to put all these hours and weekends in, I may as well be working for myself. That’s when the thought of owning my own business turned into a process.”

Like any successful entrepreneur, Rodriguez’s journey was marked by exhaustive dedication, family support and a fantastic staff that he’s particularly proud of.

“Our office is the heartbeat of this company and I couldn’t ask for a better staff,” he said. “Valerie, Evelyn, Heather and Jessica provide superb customer service and help to maintain efficiency in all aspects of the business. Our service and installation technicians are among the cleanest in the trade. Because our team takes pride in what they do, we’ve been able to maintain higher standards in job performance in the field.”

Air-Tech also provides “Comfort Advisors” who work with clients and manufacturers to ensure the best possible HVAC experience.

“We have two comfort advisors, my son Rod and Alex Fish. Their extensive product knowledge is passed on to our customers providing them with the most efficient resolution for their HVAC needs,” said Rodriguez. He also recommends a maintenance plan to prolong the life of your systems.

“Duct work should always be checked during maintenance, and replacing your filter is the most important thing a homeowner can do,” he said. “Incorporating this into your maintenance plan will help reduce gas and electric bills and keep repairs to a minimum.”

All this attention to detail has more than paid off. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Air-Tech Heating and Air Conditioning recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony with Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek. To thank the community for their support, they’re also sponsoring Air-Tech Cares, where locals can visit www.airtechac.com and vote for their favorite nonprofit (Five Acres, Friends in Deed and the Pasadena Humane Society) to receive a donation from Air-Tech. Rodriguez views all of their community work and involvement as being an extension of their family values.

“It is most satisfying when our customers become part of our Air-Tech Family,” said Rodriguez. “It’s always a pleasure to complete a job, and have our customers comfortable again in their homes and businesses.”

Air-Tech Heating and Air Conditioning is located at 204 S. Rosemead Blvd. in Pasadena. Contact the team at www.airtechac.com | 626-795-8880 and Facebook @airtechpasadena and vote in their Air-Tech Cares competition before Memorial Day.