August 11 – August 17

Pasadena Convention Center (Aug. 12 & 13, located 300 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101@9am-6pm) CatCon promotes cat-centric merchandise, adoption, and discussions amongst cat lovers.

-PASADENA

August 11

Arboretum Library Knitters and Makers (Aug. 11 @6pm- 8pm, 301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia) Participants are encouraged to bring their materials and fiber art to the library to mingle.

-ARCADIA

Friday Night Live Jazz & Blues at the Myrtle Tree Garden Cafe’ (Aug.11th 405 S. Myrtle Ave. from 7p.m. – 9p.m.) Enjoy a popular jazz duo playing a variety of classic tunes that you can dance to and relax to under one roof. *Extended happy hour specials on Tapas and Wine

-MONROVIA

The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage (Aug.11th at 380 West Huntington Dr. 10a.m.-12p.m. and 1p.m. to 4p.m.) will be hosting the Arcadia Juried Photography Contest and Exhibition. This is a good time to view Arcadia’s heritage and diverse community with exhibits that will encourage community involvement

-ARCADIA

August 12

Monrovia Area Partnership Presents Summer Movie Series (Kiwanis Park, 340 Grand Ave, Monrovia, Aug. 12 @ 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.) Will be showing “Moana” for family fun and free admission. Remember to bring your chair!

“BoldPas” The Art Takeover of Old Pasadena (109 E. Union St. Pasadena 91103 from 12pm- 8pm) will be presenting a “BOLD” selection of architecture, history, and art throughout old towns historic pedestrian alleyways.

-PASADENA

August 13

Process Painting Workshop (Unity Of Pasadena 3053 E. Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena @ 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.). Process painting is a mindfulness/meditative practice. No prior art experience required nor artistic talent – just the ability to have fun & embark on a creative trek. Art supplies provided. $30 fee.

-PASADENA

City of Monrovia presents Summer Concerts in Library Park (Library Park, 321 Myrtle Ave, Monrovia @ 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.). City of Monrovia Public Services presents Summer Concerts in Library Park. Performing this week is The Nolan Shaheed Quintet (Jazz). Free to the public.

-MONROVIA

Wine and Cheese Tasting at Myrtle Tree Garden Café & Market (Aug. 13, located at 405 S. Myrtle Ave. from 5:30p.m.-8p.m.) Enjoy a relaxing evening at your own private table, or the conversation table socializing with those who also love the experience of trying exotic wines and cheeses

-MONROVIA

August 14

Art Workshop in the Oak Room at the Arboretum (Aug. 14 from 9:90a.m.-11:30a.m. Located at 301 N. Baldwin Ave.) An independent workshop will be hosted inside the elegant Oak Room in a supportive environment for those who would like to pursue their artistic endeavors

-ARCADIA

August 15

Cirque Di Sarray (Aug. 15, located at 85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103 from 6pm-7pm) Free and fun for all ages. Singing, dancing, and comedy from the moment the Ring Master welcomes the “Ladies and Gentlemen”… attendees are welcomed to bring their own comfortable chair

-PASADENA

 August 16

Chalk Preschool Pasadena Invites Parents Back-To-School (Aug. 16, located at 700 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm) You’ll have the opportunity to review the curriculum, examine materials, learn about the school’s unique approach to physical education. Feel free to bring your children!

-PASADENA

Gamble House Tour of both floors (Aug. 16, located at 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena 91103 from 11 a.m. – 2pm) sharing personal history of the Gamble family and servants

-PASADENA

Open Mic Night at Myrtle Tree Garden Café & Market (Aug.16, located at 405 S. Myrtle Ave, 7p.m.-9p.m.) Come out with friends and family and enjoy the social live atmosphere of artistic locals both instrumental and vocal

-MONROVIA

 August 17

Performing Arts Theatre Camp (Aug. 17, located at 75 N. Marengo Ave Pasadena from 9am-3pm) The Academy Program offers two different programs with ages ranging from 3 years old to 19 years old for those who are interested in monologues, dance, acting, voice, and playwrites

-PASADENA

San Gabriel Valley Orchid Hobbyists welcome you to our monthly meeting (Aug. 17 @7 p.m., located at L.A. County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia).  Judging begins at 7 p.m. Meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.  Our speaker Linden Burzells program will be on Cattleya trianae.  Refreshments will be provided, all are welcome.

-ARCADIA

Ring The Bells @St. Andrews Church in Old Town Pasadena (Aug 17, located at 311 N. Raymond Ave, Pasadena from 5pm- 9pm) Networking for a Cause charity event and silent auction

-PASADENA

Foothill Unity Center-From Dream to Reality Event ( Aug. 17th @4 p.m.  – 6 p.m., Foothill Unity Center, 790 W. Chestnut Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016) Join us as we celebrate closing our escrow.  We are half-way to owning a building of our very own. Along with the close of escrow, we are proud to announce our capital campaign.  “From Dream to Reality: The Building Campaign for Foothill Unity Center” to the public.  We will be hosting a campaign announcement event to celebrate the milestone.  This is a FREE event to tour the new facilities, learn more about the organization and discuss our dreams for the future. FREE Event.

– MONROVIA

August 10, 2017

