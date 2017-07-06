July 7 – July 13

Your local weekly news

Editor’s Pick:

A Great Night of Blues Featuring: The Gentlemen’s Blues Club and Very Special Guests, with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests (Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Dr., Arcadia July 8 @ 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.). Food is available from 7p.m.to Midnight. We have something for everyone! Free Parking available on the street and behind Denny’s Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com for more information about the ABC, including the menu, newsletter, photo gallery and contact information.

-ARCADIA

July 7

This week The Grassy Hill Sidestage presents an Americana band, The Hillbenders, to the Main Stage concert (Memorial Park, 85 E Holly, Pasadena July 7 @ 8 p.m.). Come early, have a picnic under the stars or dine with our local vendor’s onsite, and enjoy the sounds of these up and coming acts to set the mood for your evening.

-PASADENA

Kid’s Night Out Time (Arcadia Community Center July 7 @ 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.). Kid’s Night Out provides kids a night of fun and play so mom and dad can enjoy an evening out or a quiet night at home. This Friday, July 7, will be “Summer Movie Night” and dinner, themed games, snacks and supervision will be available. Children must be potty trained and over 4 years old and each child will be $22.

– ARCADIA

July 8

(The Arboretum July 8 @ 5 p.m.) The summer outdoor concert, featuring country-western singer LeAnn Rimes, is presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation and the Los Angeles Arboretum Foundation. Bring a picnic and enjoy yourselves. Gates open at 5 p.m.; concert at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for Arboretum members available at the Gift Shop at a discount–$5 off the $35 and $25 table tickets. All lawn tickets are $10 each. Separate fee for parking: $10 at Arboretum lot; $6 at Santa Anita Park lot.

-ARCADIA

800-Year-Old Spanish Boychoir Escolania de Montserrat Makes LA Debut (Pasadena Presbyterian Church, July 8 @ 7 p.m.). Spain’s premier boychoir, Escolania de Montserrat, founded in the Catalonia region in the Thirteenth century and considered one of Europe’s oldest continuously operating boychoirs and music schools, makes its highly anticipated Southern California debut in a free concert presented by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus (LACC).

-PASADENA

July 9

Vintage treasure hunters and bargain seekers flock to the legendary Rose Bowl Flea Market (Rose Bowl Stadium July 9 @ 5 a.m. – 3 p.m.) The second Sunday of every month, experience over 2,500 vendors full of antiques, vintage clothing, local art and specialty products. The legendary Rose Bowl Flea Market is celebrating over 45 years of continued success. The flea market attracts 20,000 buyers, including celebrities and interior designers. Concession stands are sprinkled throughout the market, offering food and drinks.

-PASADENA

(Arcadia Masonic Hall, 50 W. Duarte Rd Arcadia July 9 @ 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.) Trains and Toys at the monthly meeting of T.T.O.S. Southwestern Division. Everyone is welcome. All Gauges. Usually 70-80 tables of trains/toys for sale, Train Auction, Free Parking, Layouts, Test Tracks, Snack Bar. Free Train Repair Assistance! You pay only for parts, at cost. $5.00 family admission.

-ARCADIA

July 10

Kids Concerts (Arcadia Public Library July 10 @ 6 p.m. – 7 p.m). The Arcadia Public Library is offering a family-friendly concert event open to children of all ages. The event will kick off with fun kid activities at 6 p.m. and live music will follow at 6:30 p.m. Concerts will take place on the library’s lawn, so please bring comfortable seating or a blanket.

– ARCADIA

The Art of Norton Simon (Norton Simon Museum July 10 @ 12:30p.m. & 3p.m.) Narrated by the late Gregory Peck, the film recounts Norton Simon’s extraordinary success in business and his interest in art, both of which facilitated his becoming one of the world’s preeminent art collectors. Using archival photographs and film taken from private sources, Davis Guggenheim tells the story of Simon’s life through the recollections of the people who knew him best. Also available for sale in the Museum Store. Free with admission.

-PASADENA

July 11

Game Zone Unplugged (Arcadia Public Library July 11 @ 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.). Children ages 4 – 14 years can enter the Zone and enjoy an afternoon of unplugged gaming fun. There will be an assortment of jumbo-sized games as well as LEGO and puzzle tables. No registration required.

– ARCADIA

July 12

(Station Square Park July 12 @ 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) More free outdoor concerts! Starting in July, the City of Monrovia will hosts concerts throughout the summer on Wednesdays and Saturdays at Station Square Park, located right next to the Gold Line Monrovia Station. This week Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, a Jazz/Blues band, will be performing. Free Admission.

-MONROVIA

July 13

Summer STEAM Crafts (Arcadia Public Library July 13 @ 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.). Inspire your creative genius to new heights by attending our summer STEAM craft programs, where we will complete crafts related to favorite children’s book series. Materials will be available while supplies last. No registration required. Event open to children grades K-5.

– ARCADIA

Watercolor Panorama (Norton Simon Museum July 13 @ 1 p.m.) Imagine steppingstep inside a rural scene by Vuillard or an exotic landscape by Rousseau. What would you see all around you? Make a panoramic drawing using watercolor pencils. Then, using a waterbrush, see the colors of the place blend and swirl to become your own.

-PASADENA