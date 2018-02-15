Your Weekly Events

Feb. 16

Grant Writing ‘Let’s Get Started’ will be held on February 16th from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at La Pintoresca Branch Library (1355 N. Raymond Ave. Pasadena CA 91103). Interested in writing a successful grant proposal? Learn how to structure your proposal, support it with all the necessary documents and tell a compelling story about your organization. Conducted by Jamie Jackson, MBA, nonprofit management consultant. To sign up, call 626-744-7268 or visit ww5.cityofpasadena.net/library/.

-Pasadena

Feb. 16

Live Jazz at the 1881 Bar on February 16th at 8 p.m. (1881 E. Washington Blvd. Altadena, CA 91104) enjoy live Jazz with Joel Taylor (drums), Riner Scivally (guitar), John Gross (sax) and Putter Smith (bass) at the 1881 Bar! If you are looking for some cool jazz then come on over at the 1881 Bar and relax, have a drink and go crazy with Jazz! Happy Hour is 2:30-6:00 p.m. daily! For more information, email speakeasy1881@gmail.com or call 626-314-2077.

-Altadena

Feb. 17

The Crowd has spoken and asked for more music. Matt Denny’s Winter Concert series presents The Route 66 Band Rock and Roll on February 17th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91006). Matt Denny’s Ale House has been in Arcadia since 1999. We are a family style restaurant and pub and a great place for lunch or dinner. They offer salads, sandwiches, smoked meats, pasta, ribs, steaks, chicken and seafood. For more details on Matt Denny’s visit www.MattDennys.com or call 626-462-0250.

-Arcadia

Feb. 17

One of Southern California’s largest Black History parades begins at Charles White Park and ends at Robinson Park on February 17th from 10 .m. to 4 p.m. (1081 N Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103). Enjoy the Festival at Robinson Park! The festival features live bands, dance performances, community booths, guests speakers, food to purchase and fun proudly coordinated by the Black History Planning Committee, and the City of Pasadena, Human Services and Recreation Department. For event information, please call Jarvis Emerson at the above number (626-744-7300).

-Pasadena

Feb 17

“Twist and Shout” your way to see The Beatles one night only at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, February 17th at 6:30 p.m. (188 Campus Drive Arcadia, CA 91007). Tribute band, A HARD DAY’S KNIGHTS presents The BEATLES TRIBUTE for this one-time only event. Longley Way GLEE opens the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. VIP begins at 5 p.m. with live music by The Licata Brothers, sound check, Merengue Bakery desserts, caricatures by Greg Dohlen, and photos with “The Beatles.” Tickets range from $10 Mezzanine to $69 VIP. Call the Box Office at (626)-821-1781 or visit www.arcadiapaf.org/beatlestribute/ to purchase tickets. Use code OFF30 at checkout for 30% off tickets until 2/11/2018. All students are 20% off!

– ARCADIA

Feb. 18

Help shape Monrovia’s first pedestrian master plan! on February 18th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at (121 West Duarte Road Monrovia, CA 91016). We will be walking Monrovia to collect data on existing conditions for walking, and provide feedback on potential safety improvements. You will become a citizen scientist to help us gather information that the City can use to make more informed decisions about their bike and walking infrastructure. The walk will be easy and include frequent stops to make and record observations. All materials and snacks will be provided. Volunteer hours will be available for anyone who completes the walk. Please bring comfortable walking shoes, water and sun protection.

-Monrovia

Feb. 18

Faculty Concert Nic Gerpe at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music on February 18th at 4 p.m.(100 N. Hill Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106) The program celebrates the works of women composers, and includes music by LA locals Anne LeBaron, Reena Esmail, and Juhi Bansal, as well as Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Higdon. The program also features the World Premiere of NY composer Gilda Lyons’ Summoning Fire, and the Los Angeles premiere of Laura Kramer’s trio Reflections through Shattered Mirrors, with the composer joining Panic Duo on tenor saxophone. Panic Duo (Nic Gerpe, piano and Pasha Tseitlin, violin) presents an eclectic, colorful and highly virtuosic program of modern works for violin and piano, inspired by poetry, folk song, and literature. For more information call 626-683-3355 or visit www.pasadenaconservatory.org/.

-Pasadena

Feb. 19

Messy Mondays at Southern California Children’s Museum on February 19th at 10 a.m. (459 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101) drop by, let loose and get messy creating a one of a kind masterpiece for Kids and their supervising adults. For more information visit socalkids.org/ or call 626-657-0357.

-Pasadena

Feb. 19

Celebrate Black History Month at the Senior Center on February 19th from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103) Members and non-members of the Pasadena Senior Center are invited to a Black History Month celebration! The celebration will include a soul food luncheon, jazz music and more, representing the pride, dignity, grace and inspiration of African American heritage. The event is sponsored by the Pasadena Senior Center Ebony Ladies of Distinction. For more information about the Pasadena Senior Center visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

-Pasadena

Feb. 20

Olympus Escrow will be discussing Los Angeles County 2018 1st quarter Real Estate market report and predictions on February 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (137 E. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91006). No matter what your real estate goal is, you need to understand what the real estate market is doing now and where the market is heading. As a real estate professional you need to be able to explain this market and these trends to your clients. In 2017 we thought everything would change but it stayed the same through most of the year. Housing inventory was low, buyers are still writing multiple offers, interest rates stayed about the same, we see new construction going up everywhere but for the entry level buyer there is not a lot of options to choose from. You will learn about what the market has been doing, who is buying, who is selling, where the opportunities are, and what’s going to happen next. For more information call or text 323-215-9836 and ask for Daniel Andrade.

-Arcadia

Feb. 20

Free Class on Inflammatory Foods Uncovered on February 20th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (144 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Inflammation is one of the most common causes associated with most diseases and health conditions such as allergies, joint pain, fatigue, obesity, autoimmune disease, skin irritations, and more. Oftentimes the processed foods we eat are responsible for these inflammatory reactions in the body. But the good news is that much of this can be controlled and greatly improved through better nutrition. This is a free 1-hour class, and a great opportunity to get your questions answered by our experienced natural health practitioners! It is also our most popular class of the year so please be sure to RSVP, as seating is limited. And feel free to invite a friend who could also benefit from this information! To RSVP, please call or email Vibrant Living Wellness Center at 626-470-7711 or staff@vibrantlivingwc.com.

-Sierra Madre

Feb. 21

Pasadena Women’s Connection will hold its “Girls Day Out Luncheon” at Women’s City Club on February 21st at 11:30 a.m. (160 N. Oakland Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101). Take a stroll down the Pegboard Highway with Pauline Goldstein as she presents affordable travel ware and fun boutique Items for your upcoming vacation. Talented singer and actress, Lori Berg, will entertain with song. Carrie Payne, Traffic Supervisor, will share the way to “Become a Masterpiece” in her inspirational talk. For reservations call Darlene at (818) 353-2212 or Carole at the818-790-1907 ticket cost is $25.00.

-Pasadena

Feb. 21

BUSted! will be in Pasadena on February 21st at Battery Books and Music from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (26 S. Los Robles Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101). BUSted Los Angeles is making it’ Pasadena Debut! True Stories about getting Around LA, told By People Who Don’t Drive! The award winning live storytelling show returns to its Home Terminal in Echo Park at Stories LA Books & Cafe! BUSted is proud to be in its third year of providing a voice for the Green Commuters of Los Angeles with real people telling their true stories about getting around LA by bus, subway, bicycle, by walking, horseback, hot air balloon. Every way except for driving! Typically absurd occasionally hilarious often horrifying Always riveting LA Weekly says Busted is “perfectly tailored for a city where public transportation is so underutilized. BUSted is as much a celebration of ditching a car as commiseration of its frustrations. Featured storytellers include: Katya Duft, Ale Gomez, and More tba. Hosted as always by Scott Schultz audience participation is always encouraged but it’s never required.

-Pasadena

Feb. 22

Back for its 14th year, The U.S. Comedy Contest will be held at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 22nd at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106) this the biggest and most respected contest in Los Angeles. Each year hundreds of comedians compete weekly from Dec-Feb. with all first place winners making it to the finals right here at the Ice House. Come see the best of the best fight it out for the title and prizes. Each year there are tons of celebrities and industry judges and hosted by Dante. Dante has 24 years in comedy (20 headlining). He is one of the top 20 comedians alive today! Selling out shows all over the world to standing ovations everywhere he performs. He was a cast member last season (season 5) on NBC’s Last Comic Standing (2 time winner of audience favorite Capital One award and first ever standing ovation at the Semi’s for Last Comic Standing)Tickets will sell quickly – get your tickets now! Doors open at 6:30 pm. For more information call 626-577-1894 or visit www.icehousecomedy.com/evemt.cfm.

-Pasadena