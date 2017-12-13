Dec. 14 – DEC. 21

Editor’s Pick:

Your Weekly Events

Dec. 14

Green Street Village (GSV), will host its first “Holiday Wine Walk” event Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at (102 S. Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101) to add a festive evening to the district. GSV is located on beautiful East Green Street, just east of Lake Avenue and the South Lake Shopping District of Pasadena between Mentor and Wilson. The “Holiday Wine Walk” event will offer complimentary wine and Champagne provided by Vinotera Wine, a family owned, boutique shop specializing in top notch wine, spirits and craft beer near the district. Participating GSV merchants will offer and Special In-Store events and holiday discounts. For more information, please contact Jennie Walker, Founding Member, Green Street Village at 626-844-9244. -PASADENA

Dec. 15

Health Fair at the Pasadena Senior Center Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., (85 East Holly Street Pasadena, CA 91103) Services include glucose, blood pressure and hearing screenings as well as counseling and health/community resources. For more information call 626-685-6732.

-PASADENA

Santa photos and Santa’s Mailbox are now at One Colorado located at (41 Hugus Alley Pasadena, CA 91103). One Colorado is providing all-access to Santa this season. It’s a busy time for him, but he’s promised that, as his schedule allows, he’ll pop by special events and host several photos sessions! And if you miss him (or are a little shy), leave your sentiments and wishes in the Santa Mailbox located in the Courtyard. All notes get a reply, so don’t forget to include your return address! Santa’s Mailbox is sponsored by Old Pasadena Management. (Letters must be delivered by 6p.m. on Dec.17 for a response). Santa has extended hours the week of Christmas through Christmas Eve, call One Colorado to confirm times.

-PASADENA

Join Old Town Monrovia for another special holiday event, Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at (400 South Mytrle Avenue Monrovia, CA 91016). They will be holding a Holiday Sing Along for carolers young and old, musically gifted and tone-deaf! All are welcome! Come for the tunes, and stroll along Myrtle afterwards for shopping and dessert! -MONROVIA

Ask the Curator at The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., (380 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 90016) Bring in your old photograph, document, book, quilt or any personal artifact from home and get helpful advice from the Curator on preserving your personal memorabilia. Call 626.574.5468 to make an appointment. –ARCADIA

Nadrich & Cohen, LLP Announces 2017 Toys For Tots Toy Drive on Friday at 9 a.m. (225 E. Santa Clara St. #210, Arcadia, CA 91006) this is there 3rd Annual Toys For Tots Toy Drive. Nadrich & Cohen, LLP, an Arcadia personal injury law firm, believes in the power of giving. We want to help as many children in Arcadia as we possibly can and ensure that they have a happy holiday season. Nadrich & Cohen, LLP is a proud supporter of the Toys For Tots Program. We are encouraging all residents of Arcadia to contribute to this toy drive. Please drop off donations and stop by to meet us. We will be accepting toys at this location from Dec.1 – 18. We ask that all donated toys be new and unwrapped. Nadrich & Cohen, LLP will gift wrap all donated gifts and deliver them to Toys For Tots so that they may be distributed in time for the holidays.

-ARCADIA

Dec. 16

Year in Review Crescent Farm workshop will be held at the L.A County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at, (301 N. Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91066) Crescent Farm will host the last event of the year. To wrap up 2017, Crescent Farm will share a review of lessons learned from successes and failures in the garden. A Q&A session will be facilitated to support continued learning among participants and Crescent Farm horticulturists. –ARCADIA

Old Pasadena food tasting tour Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at, (80 E. Holly Street Pasadena, CA 91103) Experience the history, architecture and folklore of Old Pasadena with Melting Pot Food Tours. Colorful alleys and secret thru-ways spice up the walk as you seek out spectacular ethnic eateries and sweet stuff havens in historic Old Pasadena. Enjoy all the fascinating stories behind the foods when you explore this historic district, once just a sunny haven of colorful orange groves. Whenever possible you’ll be met and hosted by these special merchants who proudly share their incredible offerings. The tour concludes back at the original starting point. The food samples along the way are filling enough so that for most people lunch afterward is not necessary. –PASADENA

Winter Art Market will be held at the Arcadia Public Library Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91006) Drop by the Library’s Winter Art Market and receive special APL dollars to purchase a variety of supplies to make winter crafts. A fun and educational program for all ages! Younger children must be accompanied by an adult to assist with the crafts. All materials will be provided and available while supplies last. –ARCADIA

Dec. 17

Holiday Teddy Bear Tea at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena on Sunday at 10 a.m., (1401 South Oak Knoll Avenue Pasadena, CA 91106) from the Langham Huntington: “A long-time hotel holiday tradition, Teddy Bear Tea features enchanting holiday decorations, a puppet show, storytelling by one of Santa’s helpers, and pictures with Santa! “Adults will enjoy Langham’s Signature Afternoon Tea with Wedgwood, and children can munch on child-friendly sandwiches, cookies, hot chocolate, milk and other tasty goodies. Each guest of Teddy Bear Tea is asked to bring one unwrapped, package gift for donation to a children’s charity, which will bring joy to children in need.” -PASADENA

‘Santa Paws’ Pet photo session will take place at the Westfield Santa Anita on Sunday at 5 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. suite 231 Arcadia, CA 91007) From Westfield Santa Anita: “Bring your furry pets to take a photo with Santa during this dedicated Pet Photo Event! Purchase Photo Packages B, C, or D to receive a free digital download* (valued at $10)! *The free digital Download is available only for guests who bring their pets to take photos. While supplies last.” -ARCADIA

Dec. 18

Teen Zone! At the Arcadia Public Library Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at, (20 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91006) Teens, your favorite after-school hangout! Come read, study, hang out or create something wonderful in the Digital Lab. Digital Media Lab Teen Zone is becoming the place to get your creativity on! iMac computers are available during Teen Zone. They are loaded with sound and editing software designed for everyone from the novice to experts. -ARCADIA

Dec. 19

The Dog Haus Running Club Pasadena meets every Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. rain or shine at (93 E. Green Street Pasadena, CA 91105) Dog Haus Biergarten for a free 5k fun run, followed by a short yoga stretch, then Happy Hour at the pub! Come meet new faces, burn some calories, and then imbibe in some tasty drinks with your new friends! -PASADENA

Dec. 20

Volunteer for Float Decorating for the 2018 Rose Parade in Pasadena on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (Various locations in the LA area) “Experience the magic of the floats before they make their debut in the 2018 Rose Parade. During the final stages of preparation a variety of seeds, bark, fruit and vegetables, grasses and of course, flowers are being applied to the floats by experienced professionals as well as hard working volunteers. “Community members and visitors are needed each year to decorate floats for the Rose Parade. Whether looking to participate as an organized group or individual, float builders are happy to have the help. All volunteers decorating opportunities are organized directly by the float builders.” -PASADENA

Dec. 21

Sierra Madre Public Library invites you to its Gingerbread Jamboree Thursday at 1 p.m. (440 W Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024) Children of all ages! Join the Gingerbread Jamboree and kick off the beginning of your school break at Memorial Park build and decorate a Gingerbread House with a community of friends. Be sure to bring your Sierra Madre Library card. We will have a pop-up library at Memorial Park so you can check out reading materials for the upcoming holiday vacation.

–SIERRA MADRE

We invite you to celebrate the joy and miracle of Christmas with us at Church of the Good Shepherd Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (400 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007). We have three Christmas Eve services. All are welcome. Youth Led Christmas Pageant, Traditional Lessons and Carols with Candles and Communion Services with Candles. Additionally, we have our annual Blue Christmas service the longest night of the year in the chapel. This service is particularly for those whom the holidays are not a cheerful time because of loss and depression. This is a contemplative and reflective healing service. -ARCADIA