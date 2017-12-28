Dec. 29 – Jan. 5

Editor’s Pick:

Post Parade Showcase Of Floats Presented By Miracle-Gro

The Post Parade Showcase of Floats Presented By Miracle-Gro will be in front of Pasadena High School on January 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. at (Sierra Madre Blvd. and Washington Blvd.), walk within feet of the floral and animated masterpieces parked for your viewing pleasure. Come rain or shine, take a closer look at the design and workmanship that went into each float entry and learn more about the float process from Tournament volunteers – “White Suiters” – on hand. Comfortable walking shoes and early arrival are suggested. NO pets or bikes allowed. Advance tickets can be purchased through Sharp Seating Company. General admission tickets are $15 per person (free for children 5 and under). Ticket sales end at 3 p.m. daily.

-PASADENA

Your Weekly Events

Dec. 29

Join Southern California Children’s Museum on December 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (459 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101) as participants make edible art using fruits and other foods donated by Trader Joe’s. Create a tasty masterpiece that looks and tastes good! Kids under 1 are free for everyone else tickets are $8.00. You may use your SCCM Play Pass. For more information call 626-6570357 or visit www.socalkids.org

-PASADENA

Dec. 30

Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park on December 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at (2575 Paloma St. Pasadena, CA 91104) As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provide visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets. Everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer that grows the food. What visitors will love even more is the fresh, delicious taste of locally grown, nutritious fruits, vegetables and farm products.

-PASADENA

Dec.31

The City of Monrovia, along with the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board, and the Old Town Merchants, are set to present our annual New Year’s Eve on Myrtle Avenue. Old Town Monrovia’s Celebration is on December 31 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at (338 S. Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016) we’ve completely revamped the celebration and it’s better than ever! Here’s what’s new: live atmospheric music in various locations in Old Town, Enhanced stage and live music at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon. For a fee of $20 at the Library Community Room Old Town restaurants offering small bites with enhanced outdoor dining and drinking within the event area from the following restaurants. For more information, please call 626-256-8225

-MONROVIA

Jan. 1

The 129th Rose Parade presented by Honda will be held on January 1 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at (On the Corner of Green St. and Orange Grove Blvd. in Pasadena and will End at Sierra Madre Blvd. and Orange Grove Blvd.) and will feature floral floats, spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units along the 5 1/2 mile route down Colorado Boulevard. Actor Gary Sinise has been chosen as this year’s Grand Marshall. For additional information call 626-449-4100 or visit www.tournamentofroses.com

-PASADENA

The 104th Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual will take place on January 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. at (1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103) Ring in the New Year as Oklahoma Bulldogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Come early and enjoy pre-game activities including tailgates, Rose Queen and Royal Court appearances, and more. For additional details visit www.tournamentofroses.com

-PASADENA

Jan. 2

Chap Care is happy to announce that for this year’s Covered California Open Enrollment period at the Altadena Library on January 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. at (600 E. Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91101) they will have a certified enrollment counselor at the Altadena Library to help community members renew and sign-up for Covered California plans. Chap Care was founded in 1995 by a group of community residents, city officials, and healthcare agencies to establish primary healthcare services for low-income, uninsured residents in Pasadena and Altadena. Today, Chap Care is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, dental, vision, behavioral health, pharmacy, and health insurance enrollment assistance. The enrollment process is easy. For more information call 626-798-0833

-ALTADENA

Jan. 3

Women’s Social Club Meet- and-Greet coffee will be held at the Fireside Room, Santa Anita Church on January 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at (226 W. Colorado Blvd. Arcadia, CA 91007) Newcomers and Friends of SGV’s “meet-and-greet” a social club, invites local women to attend their meeting. This general meeting is a great way to meet the members of Newcomers and Friends and learn about the club’s wide variety of daytime, weekday, fun activities. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. To learn more contact them via email at sgvnewcomers@gmail.com or visit them online at www.sgvnewcomers.com

-ARCADIA

Jan. 4

Mindful looking: Van Gogh’s Portrait of Peasant (Patient Escalier) at the Norton Simon Museum on January 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at (411 W. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91105) Join Head of Education Michelle Brenner with a closer look at Vincent van Gogh’s Portrait of a Peasant (Patience Escalier). The program is limited to 20 participants. For more information call 626-449-6840 or visit www.nortonsimon.org

-PASADENA