Events for March 2 – March 8

March 2nd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Editor’s Pick

Foreign Film – Rust and Bone

(March 8 @ 6 p.m., Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia) Rust and Bone – 2012 France (R), 2 hrs. Nominated for 2 Golden Globes, another 32 wins, & 68 nominations Wednesday, Mar. 8; 6pm Put in charge of his young son, Alain leaves Belgium for Antibes to live with his sister and her husband as a family. Alain’s bond with Stephanie, a killer whale trainer, grows deeper after Stephanie suffers a horrible accident.

-ARCADIA

March 2

Viet Thanh Nguyen: Author Experiences (March 2 @ 11 a.m., Creveling Lounge(Campus Center), Pasadena City College, 1570 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena) Viet Thanh Nguyen will share his experiences as an author with college students, followed by a question and answer session. Nguyen’s books will be available for sale and signing following the program. Costs are free.

– PASADENA

Caltech Theater Presents Company by Stephen Sondheim (March 2 @ 7:30 p.m., Ramo Auditorium on the Caltech campus, 1200 East California Blvd., Pasadena) Theater Arts Caltech, a diverse group of Caltech undergrads, grads, staff, alums, JPL and associated community members, dives headfirst into the Sondheim revival with a contemporary spin on the 1970 musical Company, directed by Brian Brophy. This frank examination on the nature of relationships, marriage and the state of solitude in our post-modern era introduces us to Bobby, an urbanite living in New York City who, on the eve of a seminal birthday, begins to see through the cracks in the seemingly perfect relationships around him and asks plaintively: “What do you get?” Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Caltech Ticket Office at (626) 395-4652 or visit tacit.caltech.edu for more information. Prices are as follows: $5 students, $9 staff/faculty/jpl and $18 general admission.

– PASADENA

Teen Zone (March 2 @ 3 p.m., 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia) Your favorite after-school hangout! Come read, study, hang out or create something wonderful in the Digital Lab. Teen Zone is becoming the place to get your creativity on! iMac computers are available during Teen Zone. They are loaded with sound and editing software designed for everyone from the novice to experts.

– Arcadia

March 3

Summertime: A New Dance Concert (March 3 @ 7 p.m., Pasadena High School Auditorium, 2925 E Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena) Two nights only! Summertime, a wonderful new dance concert set in the Southern Delta of 1940s Mississippi, featuring music by Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Dixie Chicks, Audra McDonald, Mahalia Jackson & Esperanza Spalding. $12/ticket at the door (donations and monies accepted and collected by Orchesis Parent Committee). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

– PASADENA

God Looked Away (March 3 @ 8 p.m., Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena) Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman) and Judith Light (Transparent) take the stage in this seismic story about Tennessee Williams. Resisting the end of his career, one of America’s most beloved, prolific and flawed playwrights works to open his final play in Chicago while his hotel room becomes the setting of a battle between creation and addiction; love and sex; immediate satisfaction and eternal legacy. Robert Allan Ackerman (Salome) directs the inaugural PlayWorks Development Production written by Dotson Rader.

– Pasadena

March 4

LEGO® Robotics (March 4 @ 8 a.m., Villa Parke 363 East Villa Street Pasadena) Take one of America’s favorite toys to the next level! Design and configure a variety of creations using LEGO® blocks, batteries and motors. Using computers, you can program inventions that come to life. Led by instructor Antonio Lemus. For ages 7-12. Fee based 10 week class sessions – $35 for Pasadena residents/$75 for non-residents. For information, call (626) 744-6530. To sign up go to www.cityofpasadena.net/reserve or visit any Pasadena Community Center.

– PASADENA

American Cancer Society Bark for Life – A Canine Event to Fight Cancer (March 4 @ 9 a.m., Eisenhower Memorial Park, 2nd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia) On Saturday, March 4, 2017 the City of Arcadia along with the Hope Can Cure Cancer Club from Arcadia High School is hosting a Bark for Life Event. Bark for Life is a noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Bark for Life is directly related to Arcadia’s Relay for Life and shares the theme, “Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back.” So bring your best canine friends and join us for a fun-filled day starting with a walk, and continuing with demonstrations, contests, and games. Please remember dogs must be on a leash and please be ready to clean up after your four legged friends. Registration begins at 9am and Opening Ceremonies start at 10am. To register your dog, please visit: www.relayforlife.org/barkarcadiaca. The cost is $15 for your first dog and $10 for your second dog.

– ARCADIA

March 5

Harvest of Empire (March 5 @ 2 p.m., 132 N Euclid Ave, Pasadena) At a time of heated and divisive debate over immigration, “Harvest of Empire,” examines the direct connection between the long history of U.S. and the immigration crisis we face today. This event is hosted the Racial Justice Ministry, Latino/Hispanic Ministry, and Immigration Task Force. After the screening, a panel of ASC members will share their immigrant journey. Light refreshments will be served. For more information please contact Ada Ramirez 626-583-2734.

-PASADENA

The Caltech Symphony plays music by Beethoven, Brahms, and Shostakovich (March 5 @ 3:30 p.m., Ramo Auditorium on the Caltech campus, 1200 East California Blvd., Pasadena) The all-orchestra program consists of Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn, and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. The Caltech Symphony is a college-community orchestra comprised of students from Caltech, Jet Propulsion Laboratory staff, and players from the surrounding community. Director Allen Robert Gross begins his thirty-third year of conducting at Caltech. There will be only one performance of this program, so plan to arrive early for seating. For further information, contact Caltech Performing and Visual Arts at 626-395-3295.

– PASADENA

626 Golden Streets (March 5 @ 9 a.m., Arcadia Gold Line Station Hub, 200 N. First Avenue, Arcadia) This one year anniversary of the Foothill Gold Line Extension grand opening, the Metro Open Streets Program presents ” 626 Golden Streets” (www.626goldenstreets.com) a FREE, family- friendly event that will touch much of the 626 area code, linking 7 Foothill cities and 6 Gold Line stations, for the first time. The festivities will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the Train Run Challenge, the San Gabriel Valley’s first 7-city, point-to-point half marathon from South Pasadena to Duarte (www.thetrainrun.com), followed by an official Opening Ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at Mission St./Meridian Ave. in South Pasadena featuring special guests, giveaways, a free bike raffle, and performances.

– ARCADIA

March 6

Baby Gym (March 6 @ 10 a.m., Pasadena Central Library/Studio on 4th, 285 East Walnut Street, Pasadena) For children up to 24 months. Spend an hour playing with your child at the library! Meet other parents and have fun with baby. We’ll have different activities set up to stimulate motor, visual and language skills. Plus, this summer we’ll have some special guests to provide guidance on different health topics.

-PASADENA

Bilingual Computer Literacy (March 6 @ 12:30 p.m., Villa Parke 363 East Villa Street Pasadena) This hands-on, bilingual class is designed to build seniors’ comfort and skill with using computers. You do not need to own a computer to attend. From hardware to software, the internet and email to word processing, this class will help make your computer experience more enjoyable and productive. Led by Pamela Cantero. For ages 50+. For information, call (626) 744-6530. To sign up go to www.cityofpasadena.net/reserve or visit any Pasadena Community Center.

– PASADENA

English Conversation Class (March 6 @ 10 a.m., Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia) For adults that can read and understand English but want to practice their pronunciation skills through conversation with others. This all volunteer program is held in the Cay Mortenson Auditorium during the school year. New students, please arrive at 9:30 a.m.

– ARCADIA

March 7

Pasadena Certified Farmers Market (March 7 @ 8:30 a.m., Villa Parke Center, 363 E. Villa Street, Pasadena) Buy directly from the farmer that grows the food and enjoy fresh, delicious locally grown, nutritious fruits, vegetables and farm products. We also have vendors offering jams, jellies, fish, and more, but we do not permit craft vendors.

– PASADENA

Graphic Arts (March 7 @ 4 p.m., La Pintoresca Branch Library Technology Learning Center, 1355 N Raymond AVE, Pasadena) he foundation for all great media — video games, websites, 3D animated movies and visual effects — is creative design and breathtaking digital art. Come develop and improve your graphic design skills while mastering professional design tools like Adobe® Photoshop® and Illustrator®. Learn logo design, typography, colors and gradients, line art, vector graphics and character design. Led by instructor Joey Sanchez, Armory Center for the Arts. For ages 11-18. For information, call (626) 345-0706.To sign up go to www.cityofpasadena.net/reserve or visit any Pasadena Community Center.

– PASADENA

City Council Meeting (March 7 @ 7:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 415 S Ivy Avenue, Monrovia) Regular Meetings of the City Council are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 P.M. in City Council Chambers. Community Media of the Foothills (KGEM) shows both live broadcasts and replays of City Council Meetings on cable television and over the Internet at www.kgem.tv. Your attendance at this public meeting may result in the recording and broadcast of your image and/or voice as previously described.

– MONROVIA

March 8

MaKey MaKey (March 8 @ 3:30 p.m., Lamanda Park Branch Library, 140 S Altadena Drive, Pasadena) Ever played Mario on Play-Doh or Piano on Bananas? With MaKey MaKey, turn everyday objects into touchpads and combine them with the internet. It’s a simple invention kit for Beginners and experts doing art, engineering, and everything in between. For more information contact Jane Gov at jgov@cityofpasadena.net or (626) 744-4246.

– PASADENA