Events for March 9 – March 15

March 9th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Editor’s Pick

ArtNight Pasadena

(March 10 @ 6 p.m., Pasadena Museum of California Art (PMCA), 490 E. Union St., Pasadena) Enjoy free admission, extended hours, and complimentary shuttle transportation at the PMCA and other cultural destinations around Pasadena. Pasadena Rose Poets read at PMCA. Find shuttle schedules and more information here. Metro riders, present your tap card, ticket, or county ID and receive a free Mark Ryden poster.

– PASADENA

March 9

American Mah Jongg Lessons (March 9 @ 1 p.m., Central library/Studio on 4th 285 East Walnut Street, Pasadena) A variation of the Chinese game of Mahjong, American Mah Jongg is distinct in several ways. It utilizes racks to hold each player’s tiles, jokers and “Hands and Rules” score cards. It also has several distinct gameplay mechanics, such as “The Charleston.” Presented by Marie Clark. Join us and learn how to play this fascinating game. Must be interested in and experienced in playing games. Must be able to attend all five sessions and be willing to review lesson materials prior to the next session. To sign up, call (626) 744-7076.

– PASADENA

Zumba Mania (March 9 @ 5 p.m., 4 Ester St., Pasadena) Come enjoy feeling sexy and fit at Zumba Mania! Your first 2 classes are free! Zumba® Fitness is an exciting workout that mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval – style, calorie – burning dance fitness party. No matter your dance ability, size, or mood, this class will leave you sweaty and smiling! So come join the party!

– PASADENA

Community Panel: An American War Comes Home: Wars’ Impact on Communities (March 9 @ 7 p.m., Donald Wright Auditorium – Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St, Pasadena) The Vietnam War known as the Second Indochina War and in Vietnam as the Resistance War Against America or simply the American War took place from Nov. 1, 1955 to the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975. Its impacts were felt not only throughout Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia but also in the U.S. Join us for a panel discussion of the wars’ impact on America moderated by Larry Wilson, Columnist and Editorial Writer for Pasadena Star – News.

– PASADENA

March 10

Sideways Stories From Wayside School (March 10 @ 7:30 p.m., Theatre 360, 75 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena) Sideways Stories From Wayside School is an over the top wacky story that combines laughs, learning, and imagination for an unforgettable adventure. This elementary school was mistakenly built 30 stories tall due to the architects turning the school blue prints the wrong way … and that’s just the start! At Wayside School anything can happen from teachers turning students into apples, pigtails transforming into snakes, and a cow wandering the hallways. The students at Wayside School delight and shriek at the cast of characters they see daily, from learning to tango with Mrs. Valoosh, being hypnotized by Mr. Pickle, trying to eat the daily lunch fare by Ms. Mush, and fighting off revenge from Mr. Gorf! Don’t miss being enrolled at Wayside as the zany characters take you on a madcap classroom journey as you laugh all the way to the 30th floor!

– PASADENA

March 11

Soroptimists to Host ‘For the Love of Women’ Benefit Luncheon (March 11 @ 1 p.m., Brookside Country Club, 1133 Rosemont Ave, Pasadena) Join Altadena-Pasadena Soroptimists for their second annual Making a Difference Benefit luncheon. With a theme of “For the Love of Women,” this event will recognize former State Senator Carol Liu and former Pasadena Library Director Jan Sanders with Legacy awards. Southern California Women’s Health Conference Founder Lena Kennedy will be honored with a Best for Women award for her leadership in the community, and will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. Additionally, Door of Hope and The Women’s Room at Friends In Deed will receive monetary awards to honor their work in helping homeless women and families in the San Gabriel Valley. Don’t miss this opportunity to see our community leaders on one stage at this pivotal event! Vendor booths open at 12 noon, and luncheon will be served at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a raffle and silent auction, as well as an Easter Parade of hats and handbags modeled by Business Life Magazine’s Women Achievers of 2016. General seating starts at $55.00/person. Tables of 10 – with table signage to recognize your organization, company or group name – is $550.00. You can mail a check to Soroptimist International of Altadena-Pasadena, P.O. Box 66, Altadena, CA 91003-1066, or purchase tickets online via Paypal at www.soroptimistaltapas.org. Donations are welcome, and sponsor opportunities and souvenir booklet ads are available for purchase. Call event organizer Brenda Sharp (626) 398-5667 for more information.

– PASADENA

Crescent Farm Workshop: CA Meadow (March 11 @ 10 a.m., L.A. County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, 301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia) Spend a spring morning in a beautiful meadow at Crescent Farm! Last November we demonstrated how to plant a California-friendly wildflower meadow as a lawn alternative and in this workshop we explore its progression. Plant ID, habitat building and meadow maintenance will be discussed. Please bring gloves, drinking water; wear close-toed shoes and a hat. Free for members / Free for non-members (with arboretum admission).

– ARCADIA

March 12

Home Energy Tours: Home Upgrade in Monrovia (March 12 @ 12 p.m., RSVP and get event address here: http://tenres.com/Monrovia) Are you considering energy upgrades for your home, but want to preview them before you sign up? Join the Energy Network, as they help homeowners learn about available statewide rebates for home energy upgrades, and see first-hand how Monrovia homes can become energy efficient!

-MONROVIA

March 13

English Conversation Class (March 13 @ 10 a.m., Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia) For adults that can read and understand English but want to practice their pronunciation skills through conversation with others. This all volunteer program is held in the Cay Mortenson Auditorium during the school year. New students please arrive at 9:30 a.m.

– ARCADIA

March 14

Old Town Advisory Board Meeting (MOTAB) (March 14 @ 9:30 a.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 415 S. Ivy Avenue., Monrovia) The five member Board is comprised of Old Town merchants and is responsible for making recommendations to the City Council on programs and projects to advance the downtown area through marketing, promotion and overall improvement of the Business Improvement District. The MOTAB meets once a month on the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 A.M. in Council Chambers, 415 South Ivy Avenue. Boardmembers may not be a City of Monrovia employee, must have a bona fide business in the Old Town district that is subject to the Business Improvement District (BID) assessment, and must be current on their BID assessment.

-MONROVIA

Pasadena Certified Farmers Market (March 14 @ 8:30 a.m., Villa Parke Center, 363 E. Villa Street, Pasadena) Buy directly from the farmer that grows the foodand enjoy fresh, delicious locally grown, nutritious fruits, vegetables and farm products. We also have vendors offering jams, jellies, fish, and more, but we do not permit craft vendors.

– PASADENA

March 15

Youth Leadership Academy (March 15 @ 3 p.m., Monrovia City Hall, 415 S Ivy Ave, Monrovia) The Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) is a program that builds a strong community by creating a network of strong individuals. Through education, training, networking and activism, Monrovia Area Partners work together to make Monrovia a fun, safe and vibrant place to live. MAP hosts workshops & events to train and guide community members who are who are ready to be community leaders. The MAP Youth Leadership Program is designed specifically to help youth learn, develop and grow so they, in turn can take active roles in the health of their community. For more information, you can contact our staff by email at map@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call us at (626) 932-5563.

– MONROVIA

Create Your Art Masterpiece (March 15 @ 4 p.m., Villa Parke Community Branch, 363 East Villa Street, Pasadena) Learn art fundamentals and design, and then complete your art project. To sign up, call (626) 744-6510. Must attend all three classes.

-PASADENA