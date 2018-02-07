Feb. 9 – Feb. 15

Your Weekly Events

Feb. 9

The Crowd has spoken and asked for more music. Matt Denny’s Winter Concert series presents The Vurge Classic Rock music on February 9th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91006). Matt Denny’s Ale House has been in Arcadia since 1999. We are a family style restaurant and pub and a great place for lunch or dinner. They offer salads, sandwiches, smoked meats, pasta, ribs, steaks, chicken and seafood. For more details on Matt Denny’s visit www.MattDennys.com or call 626-462-0250.

-Arcadia

The 51st California International Antiquarian book fair presented by the ABAA and ILAB will be held on February 9th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center (300 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101). The California International Antiquarian Book Fair is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most prestigious exhibitions of antiquarian books featuring the collections and rare treasures of 200 booksellers from over 20 different countries and will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center. The 2018 edition of the Book Fair will also include a special exhibit marking the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. Featuring the collections and rare treasures of 200 booksellers from the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America and the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers, the Book Fair will present volumes from five centuries of printing, as well as original manuscripts that exists Gutenburg. Items range in price from a few dollars to more than six figures. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/yczn828x.

-Pasadena

Feb. 10

The Sierra Madre Playhouse is showing Nothing is the Same on February 10th at 2:30 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024) Nothing is the same as of December 7, 1941. Four Hawaiian youngsters (two of Korean extraction, one of Filipino ancestry, one of Japanese extraction) are playing marbles in a churchyard in Wahiawa, on Oahu’s North Shore. Japanese bombers buzz the town on their way to attack Pearl Harbor. War arrives, and Nothing Is the Same. The play, by Y York, is the result of an oral history project supported by TCG/Pew Charitable Trusts. Tim Dang directs. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/ychglh6e or call 626-355-4318.

-Sierra Madre

Valentine’s Day Lunch and Dance at the Pasadena Senior Center on February 10th from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91001). Friendship and romance will fill the Scott Pavilion at the Pasadena Senior Center for the annual Valentine’s Day Lunch and Dance! Tables will be decorated beautifully and the room will be adorned with red and white ornamentations as everyone enjoys a scrumptious buffet and makes their way to the dance floor. The Great American Swing Band will perform music that is sure to bring back memories as dancers sway cheek to cheek to some music and kick up their heels to the rhythms of other tunes. Pre-paid reservations are required and must be received at the Welcome Desk. For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

-Pasadena

Feb.11

Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. will be hosting Beer and Bingo on February 11th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (150 East Saint Joseph’s St. Arcadia, CA 91505). Every Sunday we host beer and bingo at 2pm, win awesome prizes, enjoy a lot of laughs and of course good beer! Food truck is available as well. Bingo is free and family friendly.

-Arcadia

Valentine’s Teddy Bear Tea will be held at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena on February 11th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (160 N. Oakland Ave. Pasadena CA 91107). It seems very appropriate that the “House that Love Built” opened on Feb. 14, 2004 Valentine’s Day. The Pasadena Ronald McDonald House is the 150th Ronald McDonald House in the United States. The House provides a temporary “home away from home” for up to twelve families at a time, whose children are undergoing treatment for serious illnesses at Huntington Memorial Hospital or other nearby medical facilities. Join the Women’s City Club of Pasadena for a delightful tea and show your love for local families and children in need by bringing a teddy bear to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. RSVP required so please send an email to rae@womenscityclub.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ydz9m57d. Or call 626-796-0560 for more information.

-Pasadena

Feb. 12

Altadena Library presents the Octavia Butler’s Story with Natalie Russell on February 12th at 7 p.m. (600 E. Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91001). Presenter Natalie Russell is the Assistant Curator of Literary Collections at The Huntington Library, and curator of the recent exhibit Octavia E. Butler: Telling My Stories. She has been at the Huntington for over 11 years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Cinema -Television Production from the University of Southern California and a Masters of Library and Information Science from San Jose State University. She is a native Californian and a member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. For more information call 626-798-0833 or visit www.altadenalibrary.org.

-Altadena

Commission on the Status of Women Meeting will be held at the Jackie Robinson Center on February 12th at 6:30 p.m. (1020 N. fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103). The Commission on the Status of Women meets 2nd Monday of each month. This commission advises City Council on the special needs and concerns of women of all ages, races, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, religious convictions, and economic and social circumstances. Note: This event is subject to cancellation within up to four days prior to its occurrence.

-Pasadena

Feb. 13

Nom Nom Group will be making Mac and Cheese on February 13th at the Altadena Library at 4 p.m. (600 E. mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91001). Sign up for the Altadena Libary’s new cooking club “The Nom Nom Group” just for Teens ages 12 to 18! For the second meeting, participants will be making homemade Macaroni and Cheese. You will learn to make pasta and prepare a simple cheese sauce. Take home the recipe and amaze your family with your new skill. Space is limited to 8 people. Be sure to reserve your spot by emailing teens@altadenalibrary.org. If you have any dietary restrictions, please mention that in your registration email.

-Altadena

Neighborhood Nights with Monopole Wine on February 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.(21 S. El Molino Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101). Hi Neighbor members are invited to the next Neighborhood Nights event at Monopole Wine. Members will enjoy a free wine tasting and complimentary hors d’oeuvres while mingling with friends and neighbors. Space is limited so please RSVP to info@playhousedistrict.org. Not a Hi Neighbor Member? It’s free to sign up at https://t.e2ma.net/click/xrp33/pxklg/tk5f5i or call 626-744-0340.

-Pasadena

Feb. 14

Valentines Couples Date Night cooking Mediterranean Cuisine at Saute Culinary Academy on February 14th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd. Monrovia, CA 91016). Join us for an evening of romance in the kitchen. Working alongside your Valentine, our instructor will walk you through a culinary celebration of Valentine’s Day. Discover together how romantic and fun it is to cook together. At the end of class, you’ll enjoy a menu full of authentic and delicious courses. Best of all, you’ll fall in love with the incredible cuisine you created together. Must purchase two tickets for this class ‘Couples Only.’

-Monrovia

Duff’s Cakemix will be holding a Valentine’s Decorating Date Night on February 14th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (165 S. De Lacey Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105). Roses are red, violets are blue… let’s decorate a cake, and some cupcakes too! Skip the dinner and go straight to dessert. Join us for our Valentine’s Day Decorating Event. We will have everything you need to make it a night that you’ll never forget! Each ticket includes either: ONE Cake Kit for TWO people to share (6-inch round cake) OR ONE Cupcake Kit for TWO people to share (qty. 6 cupcakes) Snacks & sweets provided, along with games and a raffle

-Includes a variety of fondants, frostings, and goodies for you to choose from

– We provide all the tools and supplies

– Includes guidance from our expert decorators

Approximately 2 hours in duration Partiers of all ages are welcome. Ages 15 and under must be accompanied by a chaperon. Advanced ticket purchase necessary for all attendees (including chaperons). Spots are limited, so make sure to snag your tickets early!

-Pasadena

Feb. 15

Pasadena Paint and Draw Night will be held at Gallery 30 South – 2 Models will be hosting a call on February 15th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (30 South Wilson Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106). Gallery 30 South, in Pasadena’s Green Street Village Landmark District as of February 2017.They are joined by a group of prominent guest curators from the Norton Simon, CalTech, and Bergamot Station. Just south of Colorado Blvd., Gallery 30 South will represent a broad selection of contemporary artists from emerging names to established international figures and showcasing metallurgy, painting, sculpture, installation and new media. Cost of tickets is $20.00 to prepay visit https://paintdrawnight.eventbrite.com.

-Pasadena

The Ice House Comedy Club is hosting a special event Michael Blackson on February 15th at 8p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103). He has been called one of the most original stand-up comics in the country, and his performances leave audiences laughing in tears. Michael Blackson, aka, ‘The African King of Comedy’, has been entertaining audiences all across the country and around the globe for more than a decade. Inspired by the stand-up comedy of Eddie Murphy, Blackson began to develop his comedic talent in 1992 in the unkind comedy clubs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Blackson was performing at the Comedy Store where actor/director Ice Cube was in attendance to see comedian Mike Epps perform. But after experiencing Blackson’s performance, Ice Cube invited the young comic for a reading…and the rest is smash hit history! Blackson’s outstanding and unforgettable performance in the smash hit comedy, Next Friday, drew praise and a fan following like no other.

-Pasadena