July 14 – July 20

Editor’s Pick:

Blue Öyster Cult (July 15 @ 6 p.m. 254 E. Green St.). Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. Tickets start at $38. For more information visit rose concerts.

– PASADENA

July 14

Debbie Davies Band with Bobby Bluehouse (July 14 @ 7 p.m. 16 East Huntington Drive) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience. Southern California’s best place to be Friday and Saturday nights.

-ARCADIA

Plein Air Watercolor Series (July 14 @ 7 p.m. 1151 Oxford Road) Join artist Robert Sherrill for a six-part series in plein air landscape painting. Sessions will be held outdoors in the gardens, where the scenery of The Huntington offers endless variety and inspiration. Members: $210. Non-Members: $230. Register online.

-SAN MARINO

July 15

Blue Öyster Cult (July 15 @ 6 p.m. 254 E. Green St.)For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, BOC is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. Tickets start a $38. For more information visit rose concerts.

-PASADENA

The Midtown Men: Four Stars from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys (July 15 @ 6p.m. 301 N Baldwin Ave)The Pasadena POPS returns with a fabulous lineup of summer concerts! Arboretum members receive 10 percent off regular ticket prices. Visit Pasadena POPS for more information and tickets. Pasadena POPS Box Office will be open at noon the day of each concert.

-ARCADIA

July 16

Louie Cruz Beltran (July 16 @ 5:30 p.m. Memorial Park 85 E Holly) Blending Afro Cuban rhythms with Jazz, Latin Jazz, Pop, and R&B influences, Louie Cruz Beltran is an entertainer at heart – an entertainer who is also a superbly skilled conguero, timbalero, and vocalist. In short, Louie is the complete package.

-PASADENA

Micky Dolenz (July 16 @ 6 p.m., 254 E. Green St.) Micky Dolenz IS the voice of The Monkees. The unmistakable performer that moved a generation and led this pop culture phenomena to a dozen Top 20 singles, four #1 albums and two Emmy Awards. Having entertained audiences his entire life, Micky brings a one-of-a-kind presence to the stage, drawing on his background in television, film, broadcasting and Broadway. Tickets start at $38. For more information, visit rose concerts.

-PASADENA

July 17

“The Magic of Yucatan”(July 17 @ 7:30 p.m., 20 S. Raymond Ave) Join best-selling travel writer Ray Bartlett for a journey to Yucatan, Mexico, with slides, stories, and a reading from his debut novel, Sunsets of Tulum. Like the protagonist in Bartlett’s novel, many people arrive in Cancun with little to no understanding of how rich the area is beyond the edges of the resort. Learn about this incredible part of the world from someone who knows it like the back of his hand. Call ahead to RSVP: (626) 449-3220.

-PASADENA

July 18

Jim and Anne Curry performing the songs of John Denver. (July 18 @ 8p.m., 2025 Lake Ave)Husband and wife team, Jim and Anne Curry, deliver the multi-platinum hits of the great John Denver in a fun-filled evening of singing and stories. Jim plays the guitar and sings John’s songs in a crystal clear tenor that will take your breath away. Anne, his wife and musical partner, plays guitar and mandolin and sings harmony in all the right places. Tickets start at $18.

-ALTADENA

July 19

Painting with Nan Rae (July 19 @ 11 a.m., 1151 Oxford Road ) Artist Nan Rae continues her popular watercolor classes inspired by the art of Chinese brush painting. Each session: $50. Registration: (818) 842-6489.

-SAN MARINO

July 20

Indian Cuisine (July 20 @ 7 p.m., 150 E. Colorado Blvd.) Indian Cuisine encompasses a wide variety of regional cuisines native to India. Given the range of diversity in soil type, climate, culture, ethnic group and occupations, these cuisines vary significantly from each other and use locally available spices, herbs, vegetables and fruits. Indian food is also heavily influenced by religious and cultural choices and traditions. Classes start at $75.

-MONROVIA

Kulayd (July 20 @ 6:30 p.m., @ 240 W. Huntington Drive) This versatile quartet’s repertoire covers everything from 50’s doo-wop and 60’s Motown to 70’s disco and 90’s harmony groups like Boyz to Men. Kulayd performs all over Orange and LA Counties and as far away as Las Vegas and Arizona. Kulayd is not background music. They will sing to you and dance with you. Audience participation is a must and a fun time is guaranteed!

-ARCADIA