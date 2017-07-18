July 21 – July 27

Editor’s Pick

Rushingwind & the Native Groves (July 21 @ 6 p.m., 301 North Baldwin Ave) Contemporary native jazz/blues sound. Food trucks: Mapuche Native (Argentinian truck that offers sandwiches, tacos, bowls, and handmade empenadas) and LA Donut (ice cream topped donuts)

-ARCADIA

Your local weekly news

July 21

Timeless Melodies: Music in the Morning (July 21 @ 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Arcadia Community Center). Enjoy cooling refreshments as you listen to rich renditions performed of songs by Al Jolson, Maurice Chevalier, Nelson Eddy, Mel Torme, Eddie Fisher, Tony Martin, and Johnny Mathis. Tickets are $3 and proceeds will go to Timeless Melodies Foundation for Education.

– ARCADIA

Friday Night Street Fair (July 21 @ 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.). Bring the entire family to peruse a variety of organic and nutritious produce, beautiful fresh-cut flowers, and crafts hand-made by local artisans! The farmers and vendors at the Street Fair and Market offer high quality produce and products. Visit the Street Fair and “enjoy the charm of Old Town Monrovia!”

– MONROVIA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – Hugo (July 21 @ 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 41 Hugus Alley, One Colorado Courtyard). Old Pasadena Summer Cinema returns for another year as a month-long, FREE movie series featuring nearly 20 screenings in predominantly outdoor locations. This annual summer film program celebrates motion picture in all forms, offering a variety of audience-pleasing movie titles and genres in unique locales throughout the historic district of Old Pasadena. All the Old Pasadena Summer Cinema screenings are free and open to the public.

– PASADENA

July 22

Old Pasadena Food Tasting Tour (July 22 @ 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Experience the history, architecture, and folklore of Old Pasadena with Melting Pot Food Tours. Colorful alleys and secret thru-ways spice up the walk as you seek out spectacular ethnic eateries and sweet stuff havens in historic Old Pasadena. Enjoy all the fascinating stories behind the foods when you explore this historic district, once just a sunny haven of colorful orange groves. Expect to be dazzled by cafes and restaurants specializing in world cuisine, an artisan ice cream shop, a world tea bar, an exquisite chocolatier, a trendy poke shop, and a handmade soap kitchen. Tickets are $50 for children (5-12 years old) and $75 for adults.

– PASADENA

Plumeria Day (July 22 @ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. L.A. County Arboretum). Ah plumeria! Those fragrant delicate flowers used in Hawaiian leis. Interested in growing a plumeria at home? Enjoy a tour of our blooming grove of nearly 100 plants on Tallac Knoll at the Arboretum, guided by members of the South Coast Plumeria Society. Learn about plumeria basics at our workshops. Shop for plants at our sale where you’ll find some of the best Southern California plumeria vendors, including Jungle Jack’s Plumeria and others. The Peacock Café will serve Hawaiian barbecue. Regular admission applies.

– ARCADIA

Santa Anita Food Crawl (July 22 @ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Discover how we’re redefining mall food! For one price, taste over 10 items that include peking duck, world famous soup dumplings, and dishes from our newest restaurant, Monkey Bar. Try the famous dish from Dongpo that was created for a Thai Princess, and find out why Sze-Chuan cuisine is dominating the San Gabriel Valley. The guided tour includes Din Tai Fung, Monkey Bar, Dongpo Restaurant, and Hai Di Lao. Also included are wine tastings at Wing Hop Fung and dessert at Popbar. In addition, each diner will receive a take-home treat at the end of the tour! Tickets are $45 per person. Please RSVP and purchase your tickets here.

– ARCADIA

July 23

Gamble House Family Tours (July 23 @ 11 a.m.). For a limited time only, the Gamble House will be offering four ‘Family’ Tours geared towards younger guests, ages 5-16. A trained docent will lead younger guests on a 60-minute tour of the Gamble House using visual learning aids and a “find and seek” handout to capture the attention of younger guests as they explore the exquisite architecture and craftsmanship of Greene & Greene. At the conclusion of the tour, families may show their tour stickers at the Gamble House bookstore to receive a copy of Greene & Greene for Kids for the discounted price of $4. Parents may elect to join a regular Docent-led Tour while children take the Family Tour. Admission is free for children (16 and under) and members, adult tickets are $15, and senior ticket (65+) are $12.50. Space is limited, advance reservations strongly recommended.

– PASADENA

July 24

Xocalatl Chocolate (July 24 @ 1 p.m.). Learn the captivating story of chocolate, from the discovery of the cacao tree to the present day – a story of intrigue and desire with wondrous culinary and scientific aspects. Afterward, guests will enjoy a discussion and tasting of different varieties of chocolate. Reservations are required at the Welcome Desk or by calling the above number. Presented by Dr. Lee Scott Thiesen, an expert on food, culture and Latin American history. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call (626) 795-4331 or visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

– PASADENA

July 25

Armory Center for the Arts: Down and to the Left Exhibition (July 25 @ 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.). The Armory Center for the Arts presents “Down and to the Left: Reflections on Mexico in the NAFTA Era,” documenting the 1990s, an era of fervent change and crisis throughout Mexico. The formal push of NAFTA ushered in during that time helped define that decade in Mexico and throughout North America. Many in Mexico—artists, activists, and others—reacted against it, predicting a disaster. The works included here depict the socioeconomic and political climate of the era. The exhibit is free and open to all.

– PASADENA

July 26

Concerts in the Park: Jerry Vivino (July 26 @ 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Station Square Amphitheatre). The Public Services Department is pleased to announce the 2017 Summer Concert Series. Bring the entire family for an evening of free musical entertainment. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, sit back, relax, and enjoy the variety of music.

– MONROVIA

July 27

Chef Steps: Free Cooking Demonstrations & Tastings (July 27 @ 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Westfield Santa Anita Mall). Join us Thursday, July 22nd from 3-7pm on Level 1 Center Court for free cooking demonstrations and tastings from our favorite restaurants! Enjoy a live Teppanyaki demonstration from Benihana, learn the secrets to The Backhouse Meatball Skewers, and watch how EMC’s famous uni pasta is made!

– ARCADIA

High School Musical Blue Cast (July 27 @ 7 p.m. 147 W. Palm Ave.). Come enjoy the students of Centre Stage in their production of High School Musical at IFGF Church on July 27 – July 29. Tickets are $15 to $20. Tickets are non-refundable, but can be exchanged for another date for best available.

– MONROVIA