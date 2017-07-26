July 28 – August 3

Editor’s Pick:

July 29

Metallica WorldWired Tour (July 29 @ 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Rose Bowl Stadium). Metallica will be at the Rose Bowl Stadium this summer as part of their WorldWired 2017 North America Tour. The tour is in support of their new album Hardwired. Supporting acts on the tour will be Avenged Sevenfold, Gojira, and Mix Master Mike.Tickets are on sale now. A copy of the Hardwired to Self Destruct album will come with each purchased ticket and will be a CD or a digital download.

– PASADENA

July 28

A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Ricky Z with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests (Arcadia Blues Club, 16 East Huntington Drive, Arcadia @ 7 p.m.) Food is available from 7p.m. until Midnight. We have something for everyone! Free Parking available on the street and behind Denny’s. The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Southern California’s Best Place to be Friday & Saturday Nights!

-ARCADIA

July 29

Politicon (July 29 – July 30, Pasadena Convention Center). Politicon is a full weekend of panels, debates, TV and movie screenings, art podcasts, comedy shows, Q&A’s book readings, interviews, meet & greets, art exhibitions and music performances. The quintessential non-partisan event will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center. On hand will be representatives from all sides of the political spectrum with the some of the biggest names in politics and the quick witted voices in comedy and entertainment. There will be twelve rooms from fifty seats to a large auditorium where you can get up close and personal with political heavyweights. Talk with filmmakers on documentaries and parodies; and interact with some historical great leaders. Tickets are $50 per day or $80 for the weekend.

– PASADENA

Michael Feinstein Sings Swing (July 29 @ 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arboretum). The Pasadena POPS returns with a fabulous lineup of summer concerts! Arboretum members receive 10% off regular ticket prices. Visit Pasadena POPS for more information and tickets. Please note that the Arboretum grounds close at 2:30pm. The Pasadena POPS Box Office will be open at noon the day of each concert.

– ARCADIA

Summer Movie Series: Zootopia (July 29 @ 8p.m., Station Square Park). Monrovia Area Partnership presents Zootopia as part of its 2017 Summer Movie Series. Bring your chair, a snack, and a friend, and enjoy an evening of fun in the great outdoors with your great Monrovia neighbors! Admission is free.

– MONROVIA

July 30

Musical Magic (Pasadena Central Library, Donald Wright Auditorium, 285 E. Walnut Street,

Pasadena) Beloved classical music duets like you’ve never heard them before. Vocalist Geremy Dingle and his keyboard accomplice Joanne Jen create profoundly unique renditions of well-known pieces of inspired classical music. Composers on the program include: Bach, Beethoven, Bizet, Grieg, Mozart, Rossini, and Vivaldi. Bring friends, bring family, or swing by solo. Free admission, free parking, free air conditioning.

– PASADENA

July 31

Run With Us Monday Fun Run (Run With Us Pasadena, 235 N Lake Ave, Pasadena @6 p.m.) 4-6 mile run groups. Demo new shoes and products, exciting raffles held quarterly. 5 runs = free club t-shirt, 10 runs = special gift. Free to everyone!

-PASADENA

August 1

Magic and Mindreading from Ben Benjamins (Vertical Wine Bistro, 70 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena @ 9 p.m.) He’s not quite a magician. He’s not quite a mind reader. He’s not quite normal. He’s Ben Benjamins, and he’s got a new live show at Vertical Wine Bistro in Pasadena. This Magic Castle regular is ready to amaze you and your friends as you sip glasses of fine wine. The cost is $10. For more information, call (213) 373-5321.

-PASADENA

August 2

Shout Sister Shout! (August 2 @ 8 p.m., Pasadena Playhouse). Open your heart and soul to the legendary life and times of Sister Rosetta Tharpe in this world premiere musical conceived and directed by Randy Johnson, creator of the smash hit A Night with Janis Joplin. Hailed as the godmother of rock and roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s unique gospel voice and virtuoso guitar influenced some of the greatest musicians of all time, from Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin to Little Richard, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner, and Johnny Cash. Shout Sister Shout! is a soulful and joyous noise that will inspire, entertain, and leave you wanting more. Tickets range from $28 to $121.

– PASADENA

August 3

2017 Two Cranes International Music Festival (August 3, PCC Westerbeck Recital Hall). The Acevedo Music Education and Arts Foundation proudly presents the 2017 Two Cranes International Music Festival – a music festival for music students studying strings, piano, wind or voice. This year’s festival will take place at the Pasadena City College from August 3-15, 2017. Students have the option of selecting from a wide array of music and cultural enrichment classes, including: Music Theory, Piano Pedagogy, Multimedia Presentation Classes (Music and Visuals) with Prof. Alan Chapman, Jazz, pop and musical theatre and more! Students will perform in various recitals and concerts with faculty in Westerbeck Recital Hall in Pasadena City College. Students will also have the opportunity to compete in the Two Cranes International Young Musician Competition. Winners will receive cash prizes and solo performances with the Two Cranes Chamber Orchestra. Students attending the Two Cranes International Music Festival must be age 9 or older. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2rE2gBX. The deadline to register for the festival is June 30, 2017.

– PASADENA

Concerts in the Park (August 3 @ 6:30 p.m., City Hall West Lawn). Enjoy a refreshing night out under the stars as you enjoy the swing music of big band Swing Cats. Food and drinks available for purchase from Burger Barns Admission is free.

– ARCADIA