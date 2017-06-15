June 15 – June 21

Pasadena Chalk Festival and Father’s Day Car Show (June 17-18 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Paseo Colorado, 300 E Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101) Come and join the 25th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival at Paseo Colorado! There will be live music and entertainment all day at the Main Stage, Kids Chalkland, the 15th Annual Pasadena Police Classic Car Show, food booths, raffle prizes, Police Helicopter Ride Auction, & more!

June 15

PMCA 1234: Free Third Thursday Evening (5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena, CA) Enjoy a free yoga class led by Brianna Smyk. Please bring your own mat. Limited capacity. First come, first served. No RSVP required. For more information, call (626) 568-3665 or search: PMCA Free Third Thursday.

-PASADENA

June 16

The Pasadena Antique Show and Sale (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA) Rare treasures, antiques, fine art, decorative art and vintage collectibles will be on display and for sale from quality antique dealers. For more information, call (626) 795-9311 or search: Pasadena Antique Show.

-PASADENA

June 17

Pasadena Chalk Festival and Father’s Day Car Show (June 17-18 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Paseo Colorado, 300 E Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101) Come and join the 25th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival at Paseo Colorado! There will be live music and entertainment all day at the Main Stage, Kids Chalkland, the 15th Annual Pasadena Police Classic Car Show, food booths, raffle prizes, Police Helicopter Ride Auction, & more!

-PASADENA

Pasadena Symphony & POPS (12 p.m. -2:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007) The Pasadena POPS return ready to perform Broadway: the Golden Age. Arboretum members receive 10% off regular ticket prices. Visit Pasadena POPS for more information and tickets. Please note that the Arboretum grounds close at 2:30 p.m. The Pasadena POPS Box Office will be open at noon the day of each concert.

-ARCADIA

Father’s Day Pig’s Roast (3 p.m. – 8p.m., Alosta Brewing Co., 692 Arrow Grand Circle

Covina, CA 91722) Join Alosta Brewing Co for Father’s Day weekend! We will be roasting an entire pig in our parking lot. Reservations are needed so that we can get a proper head count. Bring Dad out for something he truly wants, meat and beer! For just $25, you’ll get a plate with roasted pork, 2 sides, and 2 pints of beer. On top of that we’ll be showing various sporting events on TV, and will have an old school Vinyl DJ joining us to help dad relive his youth.

-COVINA

June 18

Drams for Dads (11a.m., Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive) a special buffet brunch and Whiskey tasting featuring a full lineup from the Woodford Reserve collection of whiskeys & bourbons, paired with a full day of live racing at Santa Anita Race Track! Seating for this premium Father’s Day experience is limited, so book your tickets for this exclusive event at Santa Anita Park today. Tickets start at $95. Dress Code: To maintain a standard of elegance & sophistication, we kindly request no shorts, t-shirts, sandals or baseball caps. Jeans may be worn but must not be torn, faded or oversized and should be worn with a collared shirt or blazer. Must be at least 21 years of age.

-ARCADIA

Jeff and Jaiden Hodge: Like Father, Like Son (7 p.m., The Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA) Jeff Hodge, actor, producer, writer, and comedian, has accomplished many things, including appearing in the feature films Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, Crocodile Dundee in L.A., and the television sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show. For more information about the special Father’s Day weekend show, call (626) 577-1894 or search: The Ice House Comedy Club Events.

-PASADENA

Osawa Father’s Day Special (Osawa Shabu Shabu and Sushi, 77 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101) Dad craving Japanese? Make a reservation at Osawa in Old Town Pasadena and enjoy the Shabu Shabu, sashimi or the Father’s Day Surf & Turf, featuring a pan-fried Maine lobster and a 10-ounce prime New York steak with wasabi mashed potatoes and onion ring tempura. Free draft beer to all fathers on this special day! For further information, call (626) 683-1150.

-PASADENA

June 19

The City of Monrovia kicks off their Summer Extravaganza (119 West Palm Ave, Monrovia CA) An eight-week program from June 19 – August 11 where friendships grow, children play and laughter is encouraged. The free program includes fun-filled themed games and activities, hands-on arts and crafts, special events, excursions and more.

-MONROVIA

June 20

Third Tuesdays at the Huntington Library @ 4-6 p.m. A new monthly series featuring behind-the-scenes tours (with a new tour each time) followed by a small reception. In this session, we’ll see the property from the point of view of the man who oversees its maintenance, Jerry Eaton takes us underground.

Tickets $20. This event is for members of The Huntington’s Society of Fellows. For more information and reservations, email or call 626-405-2288.

4:00 p.m. Meet on the Munger Steps

4:15 p.m. Tour begins in the EVC

5:00 p.m. Reception

June 21

Craft Hill Karaoke Night (424 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030 @9 p.m.).

The time has come. Your singing-in-the-car heroics are finally ready to be on stage. But how do you make it happen? KARAOKE! Join us every Wednesday at Craft Hill South Pasadena for the karaoke event that will make your grandchildren proud, your neighbors jealous, and your enemies closer.

-PASADENA