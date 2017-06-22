June 22 – 28

Editor’s Pick

PFAR Wine Tasting and Auction (26 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena @ 5 p.m.) The Pasadena-Foothills Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation hosts “The Blind Tiger” 26th Annual Wine Tasting and Auction extravaganza at The Cellar. The event will be filled with a series of fun festivities to include a silent auction and wine toss, followed by a live auction later that evening. Wine, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres will be furnished throughout the evening. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in the Roaring Twenties theme as they partake in all of the exciting activities. Tickets are currently available for $75 at www.pfar.org or through the media contacts provided above. All proceeds will be donated to local charities.

-PASADENA

June 22

Music on the Main: Dr. Bobby Rodriguez Latin Jazz (Descanso Gardens @ 6 p.m.) Our Music on the Main series continues with Latin legend and Grammy nominated artist Dr. Bobby Rodriguez. This season features bright newcomers and a mix of styles. Bring a picnic or purchase dinner from Patina’s concession stand, and enjoy a wonderful evening under the Descanso oaks with friends. All shows are free with admission to the Garden. Lawn chairs are allowed and lawn seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

-LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE

June 23

Every Friday Night Old Town Monrovia is transformed into a family friendly street fair (Downtown Monrovia @ 5 p.m.) With the main street closed to automotive traffic, guests can meet, shop and get entertained. The Street Fair has something for everybody starting with a Certified Farmer’s Market showcasing California’s finest freshly harvested produce. Kids are entertained in our Kid Zone, with jumpers, carnival rides, petting zoo, pony rides, and skill challenges. Food is present throughout the Fair at local restaurants and vendors serving both hot and pre-packaged meals, desserts and specialty items. Local artisans, and vendors offer a wide variety of quality merchandise for sale. And throughout the Fair and on our main stage there is live music and entertainment for guests to relax and enjoy the evening.

-MONROVIA

June 24

San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Presents “Route 66–Music and the All-American Highway,” a choral celebration of America’s love affair with road trips and travel, with a Silent Auction and refreshments at 6:00pm., and concert at 7:00pm (The Parish of Saint Luke, 122 S. California Avenue, Monrovia).

-MONROVIA

The public is invited to enjoy a day of family fun, food and entertainment (California Mission Inn, 8417 Mission Drive Rosemead Saturday June24 @10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). The event will showcase classic cars of many decades, as well as food booths, Bingo Tent, arts and crafts vendors, jumper slides. Raffle Prize proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Organization of Greater Los Angeles. The California Mission Inn, built in 1926 have grounds and gardens that cover more than five acres of land in the heart of Rosemead. This is a free event.

-ROSEMEAD

June 25

Arroyo Seco Weekend (1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena gates open @ 10 a.m.) A new music and arts festival will take place for the first time this summer in the area surrounding the Rose Bowl Stadium, which is located in the lower Arroyo Seco, the festival’s namesake. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Alabama Shakes, Mumford & Sons, Weezer and The Mowgli’s are just a few of the 30 acts in the lineup that will perform on three stages. The festival takes place on the last weekend of June with performances on Saturday and Sunday. One day passes cost $125 and a weekend pass cost $225; one day VIP passes cost $225 and VIP weekend passes $399. Children under 10 years old enter free.

-PASADENA

June 26

Join us Monday evenings for live musical concerts for children and their families of all ages (Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia @ 6 p.m.) The city of Arcadia will kick off the events with fun kid activities and music will follow at 6:30pm. Concerts will take place on the Library’s Lawn, so please bring comfortable seating or a blanket. Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Arcadia Public Library.

-ARCADIA

June 27

World Rhythms: Moira Smiley & VOCO (Descanso Gardens @ 6 p.m.) Our World Rhythms series opens with genre-bending Moira Smiley & VOCO, bringing elegance and grit to folk songs original and ancient. This six-week series of world music and dance performances celebrates humankind’s connection to nature and gardens. Bring a picnic or purchase Patina grill favorites for a family-friendly evening of fun! Free with admission to the Gardens.

– LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE

June 28

Wednesday Night Live hosted by “The Godfather” – Rudy Moreno (The Ice House @ 8 p.m.). Due to overwhelming demand, Rudy is back and his monthly show is bigger and better than ever! With host Rudy Moreno and other fantastic comedians and special guests. 18 & over, two drink minimum. Tickets $12.50 – $19.50.

– PASADENA