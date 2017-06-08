June 8 – 15

The KROQ Super Games & Brewfest Especial (June 10 @ 11 a.m., 285 West Huntington Drive) The SAP Infield will once again be converted into an adults’ playground with HUGE games, KROQ DJs (Jeremiah Red, Omar XV, DJ Strip), Food Trucks and a myriad of craft brew offerings! Live Thoroughbred racing will also be on tap, including a LIVE simulcast of the 2017 Belmont Stakes from Belmont Park in New York.

-ARCADIA

Your Local Weekly Events

June 8

Happy Hour Paint Class (June 8 @ 7:30 p.m., 418 South Myrtle Ave.) “In just about two hours, while you’re sipping on a beverage, Traci will guide you through each painting so that you come up with your own unique masterpiece at the end of the night that you will be amazed YOU created. We provide everything you will need: The drinks, canvas, paints, brushes and even a smock, if you want to bring your own food or ask us for availability of catering we can accommodate any party needs, You just bring your fun loving friends and have a few “complimentary” drinks of your choice to keep the spirits high and inhibitions to a minimum and we’ll make sure your inner Monet” is unleashed.

-MONROVIA

Garden Talk & Sale – Moving the Whitelock Cycads (June 8 @ 2:30 p.m., 1151 Oxford Road) In 2015, The Huntington received a donation of 620 cycads from the estate of Loran Whitelock, a passionate local plantsman. The gift nearly tripled the number of these rare plants in the botanical collection. A plant sale follows the talk. Free; no reservations required. Ahmanson Room, Brody Botanical Center

-SAN MARINO

June 9

The Total Hip Replacements (June 9 @ 7 p.m., 16 East Huntington Drive) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Southern California’s Best Place to be Friday & Saturday Nights!

-ARCADIA

The Blockbusters (June 9 @ 7p.m., 245 East Green Street) Relive the 90s era with The BlockBusters performing all the slacker hits of the lost decade of the 90’s from artists such as: Metallica, Green Day , Digital Underground, Nirvana , Chili Peppers and much more. Come join the party on Friday nights. There will be giant video screens playing throwback videos for all to enjoy. Tickets start at 20$. roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

June 10

LAIFS Annual Fern & Exotic Plant Show and Sale (June 10 @ 9 a.m.,301 N Baldwin Ave.) On display will be huge tree ferns, platycerium, a myriad of other ferns, Fairy Gardens, orchids, succulents, even to the tiniest plants in terrariums. Enjoy our famous multi raffles daily. speakers each day. Outside are Ferns, Orchids, succulents and other exotic plants and plant related vendors. For further info and lecture times check on LAIFS.org

-ARCADIA

June 11

Mt. Wilson Observatory presents Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome (June 11 @ 2 p.m., Mt Wilson Observatory) A special concert of chamber music on Sunday, June 11,2017 inside the 100-inch Hooker Telescope Dome on Mount Wilson. The 100” telescope is the instrument where astronomer Edwin Hubble discovered our place in an expanding universe. The remarkable acoustics of the telescope dome rivals the reverberations of the great cathedrals of Europe which makes this venue a unique and extraordinary place to experience music. Tickets start at 50$ and may be purchased online at https://www.mtwilson.edu/concerts/

-PASADENA

Zen Shorts (June 11 @ 10 a.m., 39 S. El Molino Avenue) What happens when a Zen Master Panda bear moves next-door to a ten-year-old boy and his two siblings? Award-winning Rogue Artist Ensemble brings this delightful tale to life with over 30 fabulous puppets from around the globe, fantastical video projections and original songs. Based on the award-winning children’s book, watch and listen as Panda Stillwater imparts centuries of Zen master wisdom about family, friendships and getting through the ups-and-downs of growing up.

-PASADENA

June 12

Japanese Teahouse Tours (June 12 @ 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road) Learn the traditions behind the Japanese Garden’s ceremonial teahouse. Informal tours are offered at 20-minute intervals on the second Monday of every month. No reservations required. General admission.

-SAN MARINO

June 13

Mike Epps (June 8 @ 7:30 p.m. at Ice House Comedy, 24 N. Mentor Ave.) Mike Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. Mike will return this summer in the Starz series “Survivor’s Remorse” produced LeBron James and Mike O’Malley which was picked up for a second season. The show follows Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher), a basketball star in his early 20s who is thrust into the limelight after signing a multimillion-dollar contract with a pro team.

-PASADENA

TACO Tuesdays & Margaritas (Every Tuesday @7 p.m. at Dave & Buster’s in Arcadia) Eat, Drink & Play. $2 tacos and $2 margaritas and other specials all night long! Located near the rooftop entrance parking area and the AMC movie theater. $2 Tacos, $2 Dos Equis, $2 Margaritas, & 2 FREE Game Plays with $10 Power Card purchase. http://www.daveandbusters.com/arcadia

-ARCADIA

June 14

Music in the Chinese Garden (June 14 @ 1-3 p.m., The Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road) Enjoy traditional Chinese music every Wednesday afternoon in the Garden of Flowing Fragrance. General admission. (Cancelled in the event of rain.)

-SAN MARINO