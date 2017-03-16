March 16 – March 22

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Barks and Books

(March 18 @ 11 a.m., Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia) Kindergarten – 5th grade, Drop in and read one of our great dog books to a specially trained therapy dog. Our furry friends love to hear a good story … and of course to be petted! This program is made possible by the generous time and effort of the Pasadena Humane Society.

– ARCADIA

March 16

Traffic Safety Committee (March 16 @ 4 p.m., 600 South Mountain Avenue, Monrovia) The Traffic Safety Committee meets on the third Thursday of each month at 4pm at the Public Works Department located at 600 S. Mountain Avenue and serves as an Advisory Board to the City Council on traffic safety matters.

– MONROVIA

Thursday Night Films at Central: Last Days in Vietnam (March 16 @ 6:30 p.m., Donald R. Wright Auditorium – Central Library, 285 E Walnut St, Pasadena) This documentary recounts the Vietnam War’s final days, when unexpected roadblocks threatened the evacuation of America’s South Vietnamese allies. Witnesses and rare footage reveal the heroism and sacrifice that played out amid the chaos.

– PASADENA

March 17

Studio Bassist Connie Deeter Joins Pasdena Community Orchestra for Rare String Bass Concerto (March 17 @ 8 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena) Bassist Connie Deeter has performed on approximately 40 film and TV scores, performs with multiple Southern California symphonies, and is on the faculties of three local colleges. She will show off her technical skills in the Pichl Concerto No. 1 for Bass. Bright and fresh music shows us why the bass should be a featured soloist far more often. The evening’s program features other revelations, including that Beethoven can be light and humorous (very humorous!), as his Symphony #8 delightfully demonstrates. Beethoven’s power is also present in this concert, in the Egmont Overture. Telling the story of a man who triumphed over oppressive forces against daunting odds, the overture vividly illustrates the oppressor’s power, the hero’s increasing confidence and defiance, and the celebratory splash of victory at the end. Finally, although Holst’s St. Paul’s Suite was written for (gifted) students, the dedicated volunteers in PCO place this work up with any mainstream literature, rendering a performance as strong and positive as the British spirit. Audience members may meet the soloist, the Music Director, and other musicians at a reception following the concert. Admission is free, and no reservations are necessary.

– PASADENA

CK All Stars at the Arcadia Blues Club (Friday, March 17 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) Come for a great night of blues, featuring: CK All Stars with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-ARCADIA

March 18

An Afternoon with Lisa Nehus Saxon (March 18 @ 2 p.m., Allendale Branch Library, 1130 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena) To celebrate Women’s History Month, trailblazing sportswriter Lisa Nehus Saxon will discuss her experiences as a beat reporter and sports columnist for daily newspapers in Southern California. Saxon covered the Angels, Dodgers, Raiders and major college football and basketball teams. When she was one of only three women in the U.S. who covered Major League baseball full-time from 1983 to 1987, sexual harassment and gender discrimination were status quo. “Women came into the workplace but didn’t come in with a user’s manual,” Saxon remarked. “No one knew what to do with us because there hadn’t been rules established. I don’t think baseball was ready for me in 1983.” Saxon endured unfathomable abuse, but steadfastly fought for equal access and equal pay, paving the way for women who followed her.

– PASADENA

March 19

The Golden Twenties: Portraits and Figure Paintings by Joseph Kleitsch (March 5 – August 6, Pasadena Museum of California Art (PMCA), 490 E. Union St., Pasadena) The career of Joseph Kleitsch (1882–1931) is often categorized into two parts: his early work as a portraitist in his native Hungary and in Chicago and his impressionist landscapes painted in California during his later years. However, Kleitsch continued to paint figurative works after his move to California in 1920 and was considered the premiere portrait painter in the artist’s haven of Laguna Beach until his untimely death in 1931. The Golden Twenties is the first museum exhibition to assemble Kleitsch’s remarkable portraits and figure paintings. With a jewel-toned palette influenced by his native Hungary and a lighter, golden palette developed after his arrival in California, the works demonstrate the artist’s exceptional ability to reveal the unique personality, demeanor, and essence of each subject.

– PASADENA

March 20

Smash Bros Club (March 20 @ 3:30 p.m., Hastings Branch 3325 East Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena) Settle it at the Library! Super Smash Brothers for WiiU has arrived and the battles are heating up! Every Monday you call challenge your friends, make new rivals and learn new tricks! Pick up a GameCube remote and prepare to send foes flying! For ages 13+.

– PASADENA

March 21

Women’s City Club of Pasadena (Tuesday, March 21 @ 6 p.m., 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena) The Wine, Women & Wow Network is looking forward to our monthly networking event in March at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena. This month we have guest speaker Tanishia Harris. Please come and join us for a fantastic evening of inspiration and motivation. We will also have delicious appetizers and Via One Hope wine tasting, fun shopping with our fabulous vendors and raffle prizes. Our amazing DJ, John Villa of Dance Syndicate Disc Jockey Entertainment will be in the house with his amazing energy. You will not want to miss this great event! Tickets are $25.00 on Eventbrite, grab your spot today!

-PASADENA

Doctor Strange (March 21 @ 3:15 p.m., Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia) Rated PG-13, running time 1 hour 55 minutes. Cay Mortensen Auditorium. Teens 9th through 12th grade only.

– ARCADIA

Pasadena Certified Farmers Market (March 21 @ 8:30 a.m., Villa Parke Center, 363 E. Villa Street, Pasadena) Buy directly from the farmer that grows the foodand enjoy fresh, delicious locally grown, nutritious fruits, vegetables and farm products. We also have vendors offering jams, jellies, fish, and more, but we do not permit craft vendors.

– PASADENA

March 22

PMCA 1234: Free Fourth Wednesday Wee-Read (March 22 @10:30 a.m., Pasadena Museum of California Art (PMCA), 490 E. Union St., Pasadena) Put your best foot forward! Follow in the footsteps of Miss Leah on an adventure into the exhibition Gustave Baumann in California to experience the artist’s approach to the printmaking process and to learn about texture. Next stop: return to the Project Room to listen to stories about different journeys. Then use markers, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and more to transform a shoe-sole rubbing into a whole new creature. Wee Read: We’re Going On A Bear Hunt by Helen Oxenbury and Michael Rosen and Oh The Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss Recommended for children ages 2-5. Caregivers must accompany children. Museum open for Wee-Read participants only. Presented as part of our PMCA 1234 monthly programming. NO RSVP required.

– PASADENA

Funk Jazz Wednesdays at the Rose (Wednesday, March 22 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) DJ Jonathan Phillips Presents Funk Jazz Wednesday; a live weekly music series featuring the sounds of smooth jazz music infused with a touch of R&B and a special guest artist every week, hosted by DJ Jonathan Phillips! Having the pleasure of traveling and touring with many smooth jazz artists, DJ Jonathan Phillips has the wonderful opportunity to invite some of his personal friends to jam out with his band “The JP All-Stars” at The Rose in Pasadena. Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

-PASADENA