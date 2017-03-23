March 23 – March 28

March 23rd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Editor’s Pick

4th Annual Mariachi Women’s Festival

(March 25, Pre-Concert Community Event @ 5:30 p.m., Main Event @ 7:30 p.m., San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive) The 4th Annual Mariachi Women’s Festival returns to Los Angeles with the theme “Viva Veracruz”. The Festival celebrates the talent, intelligence, and strength of mariachi women and acknowledges their important role in keeping the mariachi tradition alive. This year’s festival is a musical journey from jarocho fandango to mariachi fiesta featuring two-time Grammy winning all female ensemble, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Mariachi Las Alteñas from San Antonio, Texas and female jarocho ensemble Caña Dulce y Caña Brava from Veracruz, Mexico, and special guests, Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles and much more. To purchase tickets visit: http://mariachiwomen2017.brownpapertickets.com/. For additional information, visit: http://missionplayhouse.org/event/4th-annual-mariachi-womens-festival-viva-veracruz.

-SAN GABRIEL

March 23 – March 28

March 23



Duo Violao Brazil With Special Guests Robert Kyle & Ami Molinelli at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (March 23 @ 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) Thrill, deep in your hot Brazilian Musical Soul, as two incredible Brazilian guitarists, Rogerio Souza & Edinho Gerber join with the wonderful local saxophone/flute artist Robert Kyle and bay area master percussionist Ami Molinelli. Together, as an irresistible Latin force, they explore a broad range of Brazilian popular music showcasing original works and inventive arrangements, in what is sure to be a savage evening of South American music! Tickets are $20. Phone for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTA DENA

March 24

Al Holbrook at the Arcadia Blues Club (March 24 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-ARCADIA

Cafe Culture Open Mic: In Celebration of Women (March 24 @ 7:30 p.m., 1359 N. Alta Dena Drive, Pasadena) Join us on Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. for Cafe Culture’s 2nd open mic night! In light of Women’s History Month, we will be highlighting the voices of women this evening. $5 cover charge is at the door. For performers, visit the Facebook events page.

-PASADENA

The Tubes at The Rose (March 24 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) The Tubes will go down in the rock history books as one of the most exciting, in-your-face tight-knit group of musicians who epitomized the hilarity of popular American culture by making it into a the ultimate rock’n’roll extravaganza. Their live shows involved mock bondage rituals, simulated sex, 12-foot high rock stars by the name of Quay Lude singing ‘White Punks On Dope’, exploding televisions, chainsaws and an array of semi-clad dancers. Some say they were about 15 years ahead of Madonna, and light years ahead of the politically correct. Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

March 25

A Day of Memory: Santa Anita Assembly Center, 75 Years Later (March 25 @ 10 a.m., The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage 380 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) Lecture Program reception to follow with koto player Saeko Kujiraoka, with Speakers June Berk, Bill Shishima, and Minoru Tonai.

-ARCADIA

Beading Basics Class (March 25 @ 10 a.m., Monrovia Community Center, 119 W Palm Ave, Monrovia) Join us and leave with your sparkling jewelry … and the skills to make more! Tools provided. A $10 cash materials fee is payable at class. Ages 18+. Registration required. Class fee is $25. Contact Karon Cotton at thejewelryhabit@outlook.com for registration and more information.

-MONROVIA

Davy Knowles at the Arcadia Blues Club(March 25 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-ARCADIA

Adrian Belew Power Trio at The Rose (March 25 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Adrian Belew is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, producer and guitar guru. Belew has released 20 critically acclaimed solo records and was the frontman, singer, co-writer and guitarist for progressive rock powerhouse King Crimson for 30 years. He also played alongside musicians such as David Bowie, Frank Zappa, Paul Simon, Nine Inch Nails, Tom Tom Club and Talking Heads. Known for his inventive guitar sounds, Belew has begun mixing his unique sound, complex time signatures, witty lyrics, wild sound and technical mastery into his newest app creations, FLUX:FX and FLUX by belew. Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

March 26

Violin and Piano Studio Recital (March 26 @ 1:15 p.m., Pasadena Central Library Auditorium, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena) Come to the Pasadena Central Library for a free recital open to all ages.

-PASADENA

March 27

Live Performance of Relaxational Music by GONGPHORIA (March 27 @ 7 p.m., Pasadena Central Library Auditorium, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena) Come to the Pasadena Central Library for a free stress reduction concert.

-PASADENA

March 28

Pasadena Business Women’s Event hosted by Empowering a Billion Women by 2020 (March 28 @ 6 p.m., Kyani Corporate Office, 317 E. Foothill BlvdSuite 205, Arcadia) Join us for the EBW (Empowering a Billion Women) Chapter event with Emily Letran and Joni Young, Pasadena’s EBW Chapter Leaders. Special guest, Raven Blair Glover will be our speaker for the evening and will share her inspiring talk, “Don’t wait to be great: 5 keys to thinking big and dreaming bigger.”

-ARCADIA

March 29

Chaprarall and John Timothy and The Prairie Ghosts at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (March 29 @ 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena)Chaparral is an emerging folk-rock act based out of Los Angeles, CA. The band of 4 members was founded by Jeff Murray through the magic of Craigslist. With elements of folk and rock, gospel and pop, S. Chaparral is something new for the American catalogue. The Prairie Ghosts are an ever evolving group of musicians, manifesting in different forms and amalgams at each performance, varying in instrumentation from a subtle, acoustic experience with pedal steel and stand up bass, to a full throttle electric guitar driven show. Every incarnation is full of heart and soul that is at the core of the original and stirring music. Tickets are $20. Phone for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA