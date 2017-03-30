March 30 – April 5

March 30th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Editor’s Pick

James Intveld at the Arcadia Blues Club

James Intveld at the Arcadia Blues Club (April 1 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

March 30 – April 5

March 30

Craft Hill Inaugural Art Walk (March 30 @ 7 p.m., Craft Hill, 404 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia) Craft Hill is hold their inaugural Art Walk. Craft Hill Art Walk will be held the last Thursday of each month from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring a local artist. We will have live music and appetizers for those in attendance. This month’s featured artist is Debbi Swanson Patrick. Debbi’s work can be classified as artifacts and ephemera mixed with botanical and natural elements to create a mesmerizing visual story. When modern technology meets the eye of an artist, the result is super high-def magic. Craft Hill Art Walks will now happen every last Thursday of each month.

-MONROVIA

March 31

Phillip Sayce at the Arcadia Blues Club (March 31 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-ARCADIA

April 1

No Sacrifice, Low-Water Garden (April 1 @ 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., LA Arboretum , 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia) The drought isn’t over in SoCal but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a beautiful garden. Low water gardens can provide color, habitat, shade, and places for respite and celebration. Learn from Scott Kleinrock. Fee: $25 for Arboretum members; $35 for non-members. To register, please call (626) 821-4623.

-ARCADIA

April 2

Ability First Stroll & Roll, presented by Comerica Bank (April 2, Universal Studious Backlot, REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!) Thanks to your generous support, last year we surpassed our fundraising goal by more than $20,000! This year, we’re aiming higher and we can only do it with your help! Let’s meet and exceed our $920,000 goal together! Then join us on April 2 and stroll, roll, walk or run through the Universal Studios Backlot hosted by NBC4 “Today in LA” anchor Whit Johnson and meteorologist Shanna Mendiola. Go to www.AbilityFirst.org for more information and donate today!

-UNIVERSAL STUDIOS

April 3

The Comedy & Consciousness Conversation (April 3 @ 7 p.m., Indigo, 2548 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena) Jeff Stein leads a soul-invigorating discussion with like-inspired people who know the universe is knowable, believe thoughts create their reality, and are seeking a regular dose of laughs and epiphanies. As an aficionado of inspiration and a lifetime comedian, Jeff found a way to combine the two. Join and RSVP at meetup.com.

-PASADENA

April 4

Free Family Night: Science Fiction (April 4, 4p.m. – 8 p.m., Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena) Celebrate science fiction! Join the intergalactic gala by dressing up as your favorite science fiction character. Build your own spaceship in the Imagination Workshop and travel the stars in the new Discovery Dome® planetarium. Special performance in the Stone Hollow Amphitheater at 6:00pm, followed by an Intergalactic Costume Parade in the Trike Tracks area at 6:30pm. Admission to Kidspace is free only during these hours.

-PASADENA

April 5

Belly Dancing at the South Pasadena Woman’s Club (April 5 @ 10:30 a.m., 1424 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena) Performing artist and dancer, Alicia Dhanifu, is the featured entertainment at the April 5 luncheon meeting of the South Pasadena Woman’s Club. The public is invited to attend the program which will present the history of belly dancing over the centuries and include a performance depicting the rich cultural expressions of belly dance movements. Dhanifu will also perform several ethnic belly dances which includes cymbal patterns, and veil and floor routines. She may invite interested guests to join her in some basic belly dance movements, so dress comfortably, and bring a veil and finger cymbals if you choose. The Club meeting starts at 10:30 a.m., and Danifu’s program at 11 a.m. followed by luncheon at noon. The cost for program and lunch is $15.00. Reservations should be made by Sunday, April 2nd by calling (323) 255-5739 or via email at spwc1899@aol.com for more information on Woman’s Club activities and upcoming events, visit www.thewcsp.org.

-SOUTH PASADENA