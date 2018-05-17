May 18 – May 24

EDITOR’S PICK

LitFest Pasadena at the Pasadena Playhouse from 1:00 – 10:00 p.m. (300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101), Vroman’s Bookstore from (695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101), and many other locations and times. LitFest is a two-day books and authors festival that features several panels, discussions, readings, and literary activities with more than 150 featured guest authors. This event is free. For more information call (626) 590-1134 or visit litfestpasadena.org. –PASADENA

Your Weekly Events

May 18

Monrovia Days at Library Park, May from 18 5:00 – 10:00 p.m., May 19 from 9:00 a.m.– 10:00 p.m., May 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., (321 S. Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Monrovia Days is an annual community birthday party where all Monrovians gather together to celebrate with performances, a pie eating contest, live music, a beer garden, carnival food, games and rides. Pre-Sale Prices One Day: $15, Two Day: $25, Three Day: $35. Day of Prices One Day: $20, Two Day: $30, Three Day: $40. For more information call the Public Services Department at (626) 256-8246 or visit www.MonroviaDays.org. -MONROVIA

May 19

Erotic City – A Tribute to the Music of Prince at The Rose from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m., (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Erotic City delivers a high-energy show that features classic Prince songs, and has everything you’d expect from a show by the late, great Prince – high heels, lace pants, purple coats, and more. Tickets are $19.50 plus applicable fees. For more information call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/rose-pasadena. -PASADENA

May 20

Old Pasadena Food Tasting Tour at different stops throughout Old Pasadena from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m (Raymond Avenue & Holly Street, Pasadena, CA 91103. Exact meeting location details will be provided immediately upon purchase of tickets). Experience the history, architecture and folklore, and food of Old Pasadena with Melting Pot Food Tours. Tickets are $75 for adults, $50 for kids 5-12, children under 5 can participate for free, plus parking ranging from $2-6. For more information call (424) 247-9666 or visit meltingpottours.com. –PASADENA

Community Mosaic Workshops at Crescent Farm at The Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Gardens from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., (301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007). Join Piece by Piece and Crescent Farm for an opportunity to contribute to the Crescent’s community stepping stone mosaic project while learning from professional mosaic artists. This activity is free with an admission ticket. Admission for adults is $9, $4 for children 5-12 and children under 5 can enter for free. For more information call the Education Department at (626) 821-4263 or visit arboretum.org. -ARCADIA

May 21

Ask the Curator at The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., (380 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 90016). Bring in your old photograph, document, book, quilt or any personal artifact from home and get helpful advice from the Curator on preserving your personal memorabilia. This event is free, just show up. For more information call (626) 574-5468 or visit arcadiaca.gov. -ARCADIA

City Council Meeting at Pasadena City Hall at 5:00 p.m., (100 N Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). The City Council Agenda for this meeting should be available by 6:00 p.m. on May 17. This event is free. For more information visit cityofpasadena.net. -PASADENA

May 22

Baby Rhyme Time at the Sierra Madre Public Library from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., (232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Designed just for babies, toddlers, and caregivers, this fun program introduces children to songs and stories. Playtime follows a 20-minute story time. This event is free, just show up. For more information call (626) 355-7135 or visit cityofsierramdre.com. –SIERRA MADRE

May 23

Dreaming the Universe: The Intersection of Science, Fiction & Southern California at the Pasadena Museum of History from noon – 5:00 p.m., (470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103). This exhibit explores the history of science fiction in Southern California from the 1930s to the 1980s, and how it interacted with the advances of science, the changes in technology, and shifts in American society. Tickets are $9 for general admission, $8 for students and Seniors, Members and children under 12 can enter free. For more information call (626) 577-1660 or visit pasadenahistory.org. -PASADENA

May 24

Library Board Meeting at the Monrovia Community Center from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., (119 W Palm Ave, Monrovia CA 91016). The Library Board acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council in all matters pertaining to library services, cooperating with all government agencies and civic groups in the advancement of sound library planning and programming. This event is free. For more information call the Monrovia Library at (626) 256-8274. -MONROVIA