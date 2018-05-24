May 25 – May 31

EDITOR’S PICK

Santa Anita Carnival at Santa Anita Park, May 26-28 from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. (285 W Huntington Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy rides, carnival food, and games as Santa Anita’s Infield transforms into the Santa Anita Carnival on Memorial weekend. Admission and parking is free through Gate 6 off of Colorado Place and unlimited-rides wristbands are $15 online and $20 for walk-ups. For more information visit santaanita.com. –ARCADIA

Your Weekly Events

May 25

Michael Yo and Friends at The Ice House, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. (24 North Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106). Enjoy the comedic stylings of stand-up comedian Michael Yo, known for his work on E!’s Chelsea Lately and his regular appearances on The Talk and The Today Show. This is show is for adults over 21, general admission is $20 and VIP tickets are $27. For more details visit icehousecomedy.com. -PASADENA

May 26

Sidewalk Astronomy at the intersection of Myrtle and Lime, May 26 from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. (Myrtle/Lime Library Park, Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy a special view of the nighttime sky by viewing celestial bodies through the eye of a telescope. This event is free for the public. For more information visit facebook.com/OTAstro. -MONROVIA

Animal Adventurers: Feline Fun: Cats 101 at the Pasadena Human Society & SPCA, May 26 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. (361 South Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105). While visiting the Neely Cat Center, your child will spend some time learning about basic cat care while hanging out with their kitties in their communal cat rooms. Tickets are $25 per child. For more information call 626.792.7151 or visit pasadenahumane.org. –PASADENA

Adult Workshop: Silkscreen Printing With Self Help Graphics at the Pasadena Museum of California Art, May 26 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. (490 East Union Street, Pasadena, CA 91101). Join a guest instructor from Self Help Graphics and Art in Boyle Heights to learn the basic techniques behind silkscreen printing and make your own prints to take home. Space is limited and tickets are $40. For more information visit pmcaonline.org. –PASADENA

Verbal Description Tour for the Visually Impaired at the Norton Simon Museum, May 26 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (411 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105). Multisensory experiences and verbal descriptions bring the Museum’s exhibitions to life for people who have low vision or anyone interested in participating. This event is free with the price of admission but space is limited. Admission for adults over 18 is $15, Seniors over 62 pay $12 and all others enter free. For more information visit nortonsimon.org. –PASADENA

Make & Take: Red, White and Blue Patriotic Planter at Armstrong Garden, May 26 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. (635 W Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016). This class includes a reusable Americana oval tin planter and all material for your patriotic planter. Registration and a $29.99 fee for the planter are required prior to the event. For more information call (626) 358-4516 or visit armstronggarden.com. –MONROVIA

May 27

Rosé at the Races at Santa Anita Park, May 27 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. (285 W Huntington Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy a rosé tasting bar, featuring award-winning wines, while watching Thoroughbred racing in the elegant Chandelier Room. This event is for adults over 21 and the General Package is $55 but you can upgrade to the Boho Chic Package for an additional $30, or you can purchase the VIP Package for $125. For more information visit santaanita.com. -ARCADIA

May 28

Memorial Day BBQ & Dance at the Pasadena Senior Center, May 28 from 12:00 – 2:30 p.m. (85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, CA 91103). The Pasadena Senior Center honors Memorial Day with a hamburger/hot dog lunch created by Chef Gabby and music by the Great American Swing Band. The event costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members. For reservations or more information visit PasadenaSeniorCenter.org or call (626) 795-4331. -PASADENA

May 29

Virtual Reality at the Sierra Madre Public Library, May 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Step into a different reality with easy-to-use virtual reality systems. This event is free for visitors; participants must be over the age of 13. For more information call (626) 355-7135 or visit cityofsierramadre.com. –SIERRA MADRE

May 30

Monrovia Police Department Blood Drive at the Community Center, May 30 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (119 W. Palm Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). The Monrovia Police Department is coordinating a blood drive with the American Red Cross. This event is free by registering at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code “MONROVIA” or by calling 1(800)-red-cross, all participants must present proper identification. For more information visit cityofmonrovia.org. –MONROVIA

Preschool Storytime at the Sierra Madre Public Library, May 30 from 7:00 – 7:50 p.m. (232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Children, parents, and caregivers come together for stories, songs, puppets, and crafts. This event is free. For more information call (626) 355-7135 or visit cityofsierramadre.com. –SIERRA MADRE

The History of Sierra Madre Community Hospital at The Kensington, May 30 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. (245 West Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Special speaker, Dr. William White, will talk about the history of the Sierra Madre medical facility. This event is free. You can RSVP by emailing SSciurba@KensingtonSL.com or by calling (626) 355-5700. For more information visit thekensingtonsierramadre.com. –SIERRA MADRE

May 31

Here and There: Artwork of Sid Bingham at The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage, May 31 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (380 West Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Inspired by his travels, Sid Bingham presents watercolors in his newest exhibit. General admission to the museum is free. For more information visit ArcadiaCA.gov/Museum or call (626) 574-5440. – ARCADIA