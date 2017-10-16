Oct. 13 – Oct. 19

Latino Heritage Parade and Jamaica Festival, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. – 4: p.m. (Villa Parke Community Center, 363 E Villa Street, Pasadena, CA 91101) Experience live entertainment, food, arts and educational opportunities. For more information call Villa-Parke Community Center at (626) 744-6530. – PASADENA

Your Weekly Events

Oct. 13

Away from Home: Photography of Jane McCrea at The Glib Museum of Arcadia Heritage, Oct. 13, 10a.m.- 4p.m., (380 West Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007) Arcadian Jane McCrea retired in 2000, and since then has taken photographs that have been recognized at the Arcadia juried Photography Contest and Exhibition. Now anyone can see the images she captured while on her travel’s with her husband at The Museum of Arcadia Heritage for free.

ARCADIA

Oct. 14

Monrovia Fire & Rescue Open House at Fire Station 101, Oct. 14, 10a.m. –2:00 p.m., (141 E. Lemon Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016) Celebrate Fire Prevention Week with our firefighters and learn more about fire prevention and safety. There will be an Auto Extrication Demonstration to show the tools the Fire Department uses to rescue people from automobile accidents. Also the station will have an obstacle course for children to simulate firefighter drills. No RSVP required, for more information call (626) 256-8181

MONROVIA

Latino Heritage Parade and Jamaica Festival at the Villa Parke Community Center, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. – 4: p.m. (363 E Villa Street, Pasadena, CA 91101) Experience live entertainment, food, arts and educational opportunities. For more information call Villa-Parke Community Center at (626) 744-6530.

PASADENA

Oct. 15

KidsFest and Family Expo at the Arcadia Community Center, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.–5p.m, (365 Campus Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007) This parenting convention has helpful information for L.A Chinese families regarding ways to preserve Chinese traditions while also adapting to Western culture. Featured events at the Expo will be seminars on child development, product and service booths, as well as games and performances for the children. Register to attend at http://lajajakids.com/kidsfestexpo/register/

ARCADIA

Oct. 16

Graphic Arts at the La Pintoresca Teen Ed Center, Oct.16, 4p.m.- 5:30 p.m., (1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103) Teens who want to learn about graphic design like video games, and websites can come learn and or improve their skills on Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator for free with instructor Joey Sanchez. For more information Call (626) 345-0706, to sign up for the lessons go to www.cityofpasadena.net/reserve

PASADENA

Oct. 17

The Master’s Series: The History of Chocolate at the Pasadena Senior Center, Oct. 17, 2p.m.-4p.m., (85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103) Learn about the history of chocolate with Lee Scott Theisen who is an expert in Latin American food history and culture. This class is open to members or non-members of the Pasadena Senior Center. Tickets cost $15.00, for more information call (626)795-4331 of log onto www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org/classes-lectures/the-masters-series-lifelong-learning

PASADENA

Oct. 18

Wednesday Films: Outland (1981 R) at the Pasadena Central Library Auditorium, Oct.18, 1p.m. – 3p.m., 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91103) This feature length movie is for an adult audience, presented by the Friends of the Pasadena Public Library. For information call (626) 744-4066 or go online at ci.pasadena.ca.us/library

PASADENA

Oct. 19

Glimpses Through the Fog: Artwork of Barbara Martin at The Glib Museum of Arcadia Heritage, Oct. 19, 10a.m. -4 p.m., (380 West Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007) Come see Barbara Martin’s art work at The Glib Museum of Arcadia Heritage. Each piece of work from this installation tells its own intriguing story with its different textures and choices of color.

ARCADIA