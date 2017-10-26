Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Your Weekly Events

Oct. 27

Old Pasadena Day of the Dead (100 E. Union Street Pasadena, CA 91105) during participating business hours. Celebrate Day of the Dead with Pasadena for their third annual event. Dozens of Old Pasadena businesses will create beautiful altars in their spaces to showcase for self-guided tours. The event also includes a salsa dance party, calavera face painting, live music, workshops, merchant promotions and more! This event is free and open to the public.

-PASADENA

Oct. 28

23rd Annual Dia de los Muertos Event at Zona Rosa Café 15 South El Molino Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Zona Rosa and the Pasadena Playhouse presents a free family-friendly multicultural experience in honor of Dia de los Muertos. Enjoy this culture-rich event with traditional food, floklorico dancers, alters, art exhibits, live music and much more.

-MONROVIA

Fall Craft Fair at the Arcadia Community Center (365 Campus Drive Arcadia, CA 91007) from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Arcadia Community Center Gift Shop presents the Fall Craft Fair just in time for the holidays. The event is free and will have many beautiful hand-made items such as scarves, hats, ornaments, jewelry and more. For more information, please contact the Recreation and community Services Department Senior Services at (626) 574-5130.

-ARCADIA

Oct. 29

Build-a-Bat-Box at Monrovia Canyon Park (1200 N. Canyon Blvd. Monrovia, CA 91016) from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. In honor of Halloween season, Monrovia Canyon Park is hosting this event to help the public learn about the fellow misunderstood creature- the bat. This is a great opportunity for residents to help conserve the bat population by creating shelter for bats. Monrovia Canyon Park staff will provide supplies, tools and instructions. For more information, please call Canyon Park Rangers at (626) 256-8282.

-MONROVIA

Reimagining the Accidental Landscape at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden (301 North Baldwin Ave. Arcadia, CA 91007) from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Join nationally-known horticulturist Rick Darke in exploring the High Line and other landscapes. Darke is a landscape designer, lecturer, photographer, blends art, ecology and cultural geography. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for Garden Conservancy Arboretum members. To reserve a seat please call (626) 821-4623.

-ARCADIA

Oct. 30

Huntington Chamber of Horrors at the Huntington Library (1151 Oxford Road San Marino CA, 91108) from 3:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Creepy carnivores, predatory plants. For ages 5 and older, fee of $10-$15 includes one accompanying adult.

-SAN MARINO

Oct. 31

Tricks, a Flick & (free) Family Pix at One Colorado (One Colorado Courtyard 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103) from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a screening of Paranorman (PG) (2012) at 7 p.m. Dress up the tots and trot them over for some store-to-store Trick-or-Treating. Once the candy bags are filled, pose in Halloween-themed courtyard milieu for a family portrait. * All are welcome to view the outdoor screening of ParaNorman. *Photos conclude at 8 p.m.; line will be adjusted accordingly.

-PASADENA

Trunk or Treat Festival at the Church of the Good Shepherd, United Methodist (400 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007) on Halloween evening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. All are welcome to this fun and free event! There will be a musical puppet show that begins around 7 p.m., a food truck, and lots of candy!

– ARCADIA

Nov. 1

Day of the Dead Flower Crown Workshop at Dual Crossroads (1005-B Mission Street South Pasadena, CA 91030) Join freelance floral designer Eva B. for a flower crown workshop and learn about the traditions and meanings surrounding Dia de los Muertos. Workshop is $25 per person and includes a brief review of traditions, all materials needed, and snacks and refreshments.

– PASADENA

Scenic Walkers Club at the Pasadena Senior Center (85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103) at 10 a.m. enjoy a series of leisurely walks in the great outdoors throughout the month of November. For more information or to sign up, please email alancolville@charter.net

-PASADENA

Nov. 2

What’s Happening in Gardening at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden-Palm Room (301 N. Baldwin Ave. Arcadia, CA 91007) from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Join Hahamonga Nursery Manager Nick Hummingbird for a lecture and hands-on workshop on plant restoration and conservation. Tickets are $25 per class. For more information and registration, please call (626) 821-4623.

-ARCADIA

Healthy Holiday Meal Planning at the Pasadena Senior Center (85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103) at 10 a.m. Learn tips for cooking healthy holiday meals for you and your loved ones. For more information, please call (626) 795-4331.

– PASADENA