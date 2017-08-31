Sept. 1 – Sept. 7

EDITOR’S PICK:

Bob Baker Marionette Theater at One Colorado Courtyard, Sept. 5 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (One Colorado Courtyard, 41 Hughes Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103) One Colorado Courtyard welcomes Bob Baker Marionette Theater each Tuesday in September. Since 1963, the theater has been part of the Los Angeles Community (and the happy locale for birthday parties for generations of Angelinos). Catch a different show every week! For more information call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

Sept. 1

Forces of Nature II, The Beauty of Woodworking Demonstration at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Forces of Nature II woodworking demonstration by artist and Rockler Woodworking and Hardware expert Pete Carta, who will show how to turn a wood platter. Demonstration is included in regular admission. Ticket prices for regular admission are $4 to $9. For more information, visit www.arboretum.org or call (626) 821-3222.

626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park, Sept. 1 –3, starting at 4 p.m. (285 W Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). 626 Night Market is back! Presenting Let’s Play Summer 2017, our 6th season kicks off with hundreds of food, merchandise, arts, crafts and entertainment options for one of the biggest food festivals of the year. Welcome back old favorites and a lineup of new vendors to satisfy your palate, browse our merchandise and art and crafts vendors, and enjoy live entertainment with friends and family. Bring your #squad to the 626 Night Market! You could win a trip to Taiwan to experience the sights and sounds of an original night market! We will be giving away 10 tickets throughout the weekend so come to the Night Market and make sure to tag us! Follow @tourtaiwan for more information! #TimeForTaiwan? See you there!

Papermoon Gypsys at Arcadia Blues Club, Sept. 1 from 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006) The Arcadia blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Southern California’s best place to be Friday and Saturday nights! Food is available from 7 p.m. until midnight. We have something for everyone! Free parking is available on the street and behind Denny’s. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door. Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com for more information about the ABC, including the menu, newsletter, photo gallery and contact information.

Sept. 2

Old Pasadena Food Tasting Tour, Sept. 2 from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Stops throughout Old Pasadena, CA 91105). Experience the history, architecture and folklore of Old Pasadena with Melting Pot Food tours. Colorful alleys and secret thruways spice up the walk as you seek out spectacular ethnic eateries and sweet stuff havens in historic Old Pasadena. Enjoy all the fascinating stories behind the foods when you explore this historic district, once just a sunny haven of colorful orange groves. Here’s what you can expect on the Old Pasadena Food Tour:

-Cafes and restaurants specializing in world cuisine (Middle Easter, South American, Indian, Oaxacan)

-An artisan ice cream shop

-A tranquil tea bar and shop filled with teas from around the world

-An exquisite chocolatier

-A trendy poke shop

-A handmade soap kitchen

Whenever possible, you’ll be met and hosted by these special merchants who proudly share their incredible offerings. The tour concludes back at the original starting point. The food samples along the way are filling enough so that for most people lunch afterward is not necessary. Tickets are $50 for children 5 to 12 years old, and $75 for adults. For more information, call (424) 247-9666 or visit www.meltingpottours.com.

Sept. 3

Old Pasadena Farmers Market at the Old Pasadena Management District, Sept. 3, from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Holly Street at Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). This certified market features locally grown produce, fresh baked goods, gourmet products, and much more! Enjoy ready-to-eat barbecue, tamales and delicious vegetarian options. Nearby, find 90 minutes free parking in the Marriott Park & Walk Parking Garage at 171 N. Raymond Ave. Use the mapped address link above to find more options. Enjoy live music most Sundays from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.! The Old Pasadena Farmers Market is co-produced by Southland Farmers Market, the nonprofit organization that started and produced some of the finest farmers markets in the world including the Hollywood Farmers Market and the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Southland Farmers Market prides itself on purchasing quality produce from certified local growers and producers.

Lula School: Vision Board Class, Sept. 3, from 11:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m. (100 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103) Back by popular demand is another Vision Board Class – a great way to set and stay on top of your intentions! The course includes Marci’s seven-step manifestation process to help you in accomplishing your dreams and goals, an adorable complimentary journal for you to write your intentions, and supplies and treats. Tickets are $60. Registration is required in advance and participants must be 18+. All classes are final sale. For more information call (626) 304-9996 or visit www.lulamae.com.

Whiskey Sunday at Bacchus’ Kitchen, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. (1384 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104) Mark your calendars for a Sunday BacchusLIVE! We have a terrific band called Whiskey Sunday coming in. I’m sure they play other days of the week, but we have them on an actual Sunday. This band has its roots in Irish music, but incorporates folk/rock sounds. Do you like Mumford and Sons or The Water Boys? Then you will like Whiskey Sunday. They are an Irish twist to BacchusLIVE! It’s the usual musical fare, but we know you will enjoy them. Has Claud ever steered you wrong before in his picks of music? (Psst…the answer is “no.”) Preview the act with a listen at http://whiskeysunday.bandcamp.com/album/holy-water-2. There will be a fabulous meal to accompany the music and it will be all inclusive for $65 per person. Seating will begin at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4

SIP-tember: A Celebration of the Cocktail, Aug. 15 – Sep. 28 at participating Pasadena restaurants and bars. The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce presents its annual SIP-tember: A Celebration of the Cocktail, a six-week cocktail bracket challenge among Pasadena restaurants and bars. Competitors serve drinks paired against one another in a competition. Drinks being offered for the SIP-tember Cocktail Bracket Challenge include special margaritas, new interpretations of traditional cocktails and some specially created drinks from some of Pasadena’s premiere mixologists. Once again, SIP-tember culminates in a grand taste-off at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sep. 28, when visitors ages 21+ attending the Taste of Pasadena will be able to taste the four finalist cocktails and vote for their favorite. Participating Old Pasadena restaurants include: Alma de la Rosa, SORRISO Bar Celona, Café Santorini, Edwin Mills by Equator, IX-Tapa Cantina, Sushi Roku, True Food Kitchen, Vertical Wine Bistro and White Horse Lounge.

Sept. 5

Nadrich & Cohen, LLP Lymphoma Awareness Month Fundraiser, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. (255 E. Santa Clara St., #210, Arcadia, CA 91006) In support of Lymphoma Awareness Month, Nadrich & Cohen, LLP will host a matching funds donation for the Lymphoma Research Foundation. The Lymphoma Research Foundation’s primary goal is to raise funds to support lymphoma research with the hope of one day eradicating lymphoma. The Foundation also seeks to raise awareness of lymphoma and provide support to lymphoma patients and their families. Please come and help support those in need! For more information, you can go to https://patch.com/california/monrovia/calendar/event/20170905/208787/nadrich-cohen-llp-lymphoma-awareness-month-fundraiser.

Sept. 6

Luncheon Alliance Meeting at Brookside Golf Club, Sept. 6 at 11:30 a.m. (1133 N Rosemont Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Join us for this afternoon of business networking. Tickets will be $25 for members with reservation and $30 for non-members with reservation. Please contact Kelly at the Chamber office by phone at (626) 795-3355 or via email at Kelly@pasadena-chamber.org for information or pay for registration online at http://pasadena-chamber.org/forms/pasadena-chamber-luncheon-rsvp.

Sept. 7

Public Scoping Meeting at Knights of Columbus Hall, Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (130 W. Pomona Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016) We want to hear from you! Join us for a Public Scoping Meeting regarding the Alexan Residential Development! Learn about the proposed development. Details of the meeting and more information can be found at www.cityofmonrovia.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2487/611?curm=9&cury=2017.

