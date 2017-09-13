Sept. 15 – Sept. 21

Editor’s Pick: Chris Mann at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). “Phantom of the Opera” superstar Chris Mann rose to fame as Christina Aguilera’s finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.” Tickets range from $10 — $200 for adults, $7 — $140 for the Early Bird Special and $6 — $56 for students. The show includes a buffet and grill, artist dress rehearsal, meet-and-greet, silent auction and live music depending on your ticket. For more information call (626) 821-1781 or to go www.arcadiapaf.org.

-ARCADIA

Your Weekly Events

Sept. 15

The Huntington Garden Walking Tours—Explore the Grounds History of a Local Gem, Huntington Library, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino 91108) One of Southern California’s must-see cultural destinations, The Huntington is also renowned as one of the world’s greatest treasures. Now you can experience this famous landmark’s history and beauty with one of these 90-minute specialty walking tours. In addition to the tour of your choice, your ticket also grants you admission to all The Huntington has to offer, including the art exhibitions, botanical gardens and library. Tickets range from $35 — $39. For more information call (626) 405-2100 or go to huntington.org/WebAssets/Templates/content.aspx?id=22242.

-PASADENA

Fiestas Patrias, Villa Parke Community Center, Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (363 E. Villa Street, Pasadena 91101) Join City of Pasadena’s Human Services and Recreation Department in celebrating the Independence of 18 Latin American countries including: Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico. Enjoy live music, dance performances and children’s activities. The event is completely free! For more information, please call (626) 744-6530.

-PASADENA

“American Home” showing, Fremont Centre Theatre, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. (1000 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena 91030) One out of every 54 homes in America received a foreclosure notice in 2008. Award-winning playwright and author of “Love in the Time of Foreclosure,” Stephanie Alison Walker, takes audiences on a deeply personal journey through recent history as she shines a light on three out of the millions of stories of loss. A young couple faces eviction from the dream house they stretched to buy; an elderly widow falls prey to a reverse mortgage scheme, and a minister of the prosperity gospel must face the flock she’s led astray. “American Home” takes an unflinching look at the impossible choices people make when faced with losing everything, and, ultimately, celebrates the powerful resilience of community and the human spirit. Tickets range from $20 — $25. To purchase tickets, go to http://americanhome.brownpapertickets.com/.

-PASADENA

Sept. 16

Second Annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine and Music Fest, Monrovia Station Square Park, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1601 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016) The Second Annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine and Music Fest is a unique event celebrating craft beer, wine sampling and live music. There will be a special VIP admission from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. (limited amount of VIP tickets). Ride the Metro Gold Line and get dropped off in front of the event at the Monrovia Station Square Park. VIP Admission is $55, with general admission being $45 and designated drivers being $20. Admission the day of is $60 in cash only. For more information call (626) 358-1159 or visit our website at https://tickets.beerfests.com/event/monrovia-station-beer-wine-music-festival.

-MONROVIA

Barks & Books, Arcadia Public Library, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006) Drop in and read one of our great dog books to a specially trained therapy dog. Our furry friends love to hear a good story…and of course to be petted! This program is made possible by the generous time and effort of the Pasadena Humane Society.

-ARCADIA

Children’s Workshop: Chiles and Hot Sauce: A Spicy Sampling of Southern California History, Huntington Library, Sept. 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino 91108) Kids can get a taste of the spicy side of Southern California history in a culinary workshop led by chef and educator Ernest Miller. While learning how chiles and California history converge, they’ll also create some tasty recipes with a mild, kid-friendly kick. Kids ages 7-12 are welcome! Tickets range from $30 — $40. Fee includes one accompanying adult. Register online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3051527.

-PASADENA

Sept. 17

South Pasadena Cruz’n for Roses, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Mission Street, South Pasadena 91030) South Pasadena Tournament of Roses presents its Thirteenth Annual Hot Rod & Classic Car Show 2017! Featuring over 400 classic cars, from hot rods to classics, will be on display. Come join the fun with exhibits, food, vendors, trophies, a raffle and more! All entries must be completed cars only. Please pre-register early. We are limited to 400 cars. First come, first served. All proceeds benefit the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses. For information, contact Shaw, Moses, Mendenhall & Associates at (626) 799-7813 or visit www.sptor.org/cruz-n-for-roses-info.html.

-PASADENA

Homecoming at All Saints Church, all day Sept. 17 (132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena 91101) Join the All Saints community in celebrating the start of its new program year. Enjoy an outdoor festival of food, games for kids and adults, and music, amid vibrant decorations and broad canopies. This year’s theme, “Under One Sky,” celebrates the truth that … “we are one human family created in love and called to walk in love with God and with each other. In these turbulent times we claim both our unity and our diversity as we resist those forces that would divide us, coming together as one community under one sky.” Pre-order your Homecoming lunch! Avoid the food line! Order your Homecoming lunch early! This year, boxed lunches for purchase are being handcrafted by Hope Cafe and Catering – an awesome enterprise “delivering hope one order at a time,” committed to giving second chances to the “outcast, the outsourced, and the overlooked.” Options include Waldorf chicken wrap, vegetarian, gluten free and a children’s sack lunch. Each gourmet box lunch is $10 and children’s sack lunches are $5. Visit https://allsaints-pas.org/sign-up-center/ to pre-purchase tickets.

-PASADENA

Imagine Tea, the Langham, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, 91106) The Langham Huntington Pasadena extends its beloved Afternoon Tea tradition to the young and young-at-heart at Imagine Tea. Imagine Tea is designed especially for children and will feature a remarkable touch of magic. As part of the experience, members of the Junior Program of the Academy of Magical Arts will be on-hand to entertain young tea guests, performing close-up magic while children dine on a specialty tea menu of magically-decorated cookies, ham, turkey and PB & J sandwiches and whimsical desserts, all accompanied by pink lemonade, milk and a selection of fruit-infused, caffeine-free teas. Young tea guests will also have the opportunity to make their own magic during the tea, as they are invited to attend dress as whichever character, person or animal most appeals to their imagination. Tickets are $36 — $48. For reservations, please dial (626) 585-6218.

-PASADENA

Sept. 18

Pasadena Pursuit, Linda Vista Branch Library, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. (1281 Bryant Street, Pasadena 91103) Test your knowledge of Pasadena in a trivia game called “Pasadena Pursuit.” Here’s your chance to show your knowledge of local history. Led by Pasadena Public Library historian and all-around fun guy Dan McLaughlin. This event is entirely free! Please call (626) 744-7278 or visit ci.pasadena.ca.us/library for more details!

-PASADENA

Five Acres Golf Classic and Dinner, Annandale Golf Club, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. (One N. San Rafael Ave., Pasadena 91105) Five Acres is thrilled to celebrate its 30th Annual Golf Classic and Dinner at Annandale Golf Club. Five Acres would love for you to join the fun and support the Five Acres mission! Tickets are $500. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Melanie at the above number or email melliott@5acres.org.

-PASADENA

“The Gin Game” showing, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre 91024) Sierra Madre Playhouse Free Reading Series presents “The Gin Game” by D. L. Coburn. Weller Martin tries desperately to retain some control over his life despite falling into ill health and becoming a reluctant resident of a nursing home. Fonsia Dorsey serves as the symbol of all gone wrong, and his battles with her, though over a simple game of gin, become not only a conflict with the woman but with divine will itself. Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted, to help defray royalties. For more information, contact us at (626) 355-4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

-PASADENA

Sept. 19

Jazz & Swing from A to Z: the Sounds of Kansas City, Crowell Public Library, Sept. 19 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. (1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino 91108) The wildly popular Dr. Thom Mason, USC Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies at the Thornton School of Music, returns to Crowell Public Library with a new six-session course sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Today, Dr. Mason will discuss Count Basie and the Sounds of Kansas City. Thom Mason was chairman of the department of jazz studies at the USC Thornton School of Music from 1983 to 1996. During that period he created the bachelor of music, masters of music and doctor of musical arts programs in jazz studies. For more information call (626) 300-0777 or go to www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org.

-PASADENA

Bob Baker Marionette Theater, One Colorado Courtyard, Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena 91103) Since 1963, The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has been part of the Los Angeles Community (and the happy locale for birthday parties for generations of Angelinos). Located in a Downtown’s Historic-Cultural Landmark building, Bob Baker still brings joy to the City of Angels every year with over 200 performances and 2000 handcrafted puppets. Open to the public. Inner children welcome. The event is completely free. For more information call (626) 564-1066 or visit www.onecolorado.com/one-colorado-events/.

-PASADENA

Baby Tales—Infant Storytime, Arcadia public Library, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006) Jon us for a 15—20 minute program of songs, stories, fingerplays and more. Pre-registration is required. Please contact the Children’s Room Information Desk at (626) 821-5566 for more information.

-ARCADIA

Toddler Time, Arcadia Public Library, Sept. 19 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006) This 30—40 minute storytime is just right for toddlers. Pre-registration is required. Please contact the Children’s Room Information Desk at (626) 821-5566 for more information.

-ARCADIA

Sept. 20

Chico’s Fashion Show Luncheon and Program by Women’s Connection, Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. (Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena) All are invited to come to see today’s latest styles in women’s designer clothing and accessories in a fashion show not to be missed. Inspirational speaker and former “clown” Barbara Whiteman will share how she learned “What it Takes to be Good Enough.” Tickets are $25. For reservations call Darlene at (818) 353-2212 or Carole at (818) 790-1907.

-PASADENA

Preschool Storytime, Arcadia Public Library, Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, 91006) This 30—40 minute structured storytime is designed specifically for children ages four to seven years only. Parents may enjoy the storytime with their children or stay in the Children’s Room while their children attend by themselves. Pre-registration is required. Please contact the Children’s Room Information Desk at (626) 821-5566 for more information.

-ARCADIA

Painting with Nan Rae, Huntington Library, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino 91108) Artist Nan Rae continues her popular watercolor classes inspired by the art of Chinese brush painting. Tickets are $50 per session. Call to register. For more information call (818) 842-6489 or visit huntington.org.

-PASADENA

Sept. 21

“Achieve Success Through Strategy, Not Stress” Session, Arcadia Public Library, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia 91006) The Arcadia Public Library presents College Admissions Strategy Session and book talk by Greg Kaplan, author of “Earning Admission.” It will be held in the Cay Mortensen Auditorium.

-ARCADIA

Monrovia Chamber Evening Mixer, Foothill Credit Union, Sept. 21 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (30 S. 1st Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006) Join us at our Aloha Chamber Mixer hosted by the Foothill Credit Union! We will be having raffles, food and networking. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Call (626) 358-1159 or send an email to kr@monroviacc.com for more information.

-MONROVIA