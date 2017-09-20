Sept. 22 – Sept. 28

Editor’s Pick

Pablo Cruise Performance, The Rose at Paseo Colorado, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. (245 E Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101) From 1975 to 1985 this band toured the US, Canada and Japan extensively welcoming fans to “Climb Aboard the Good Ship Pablo Cruise.” Reaching the top ten with mega-hits like “Watcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye” and “Love Will Find a Way,” and several other radio hits, the band went on to sell several million albums and singles collectively and established themselves as well respected writers and performers within the industry. They appeared on numerous TV shows, including Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand,” “The Merv Griffin Show” and in 1979 they broke Elvis Presley’s attendance record at The Sahara Tahoe in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, becoming the first rock band to play a Casino Showroom. They also became the first rock band to grace the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, but by 1986, after completing several national tours and releasing seven albums in all, the band decided to take a hiatus. A hiatus that has lasted more than 20 years…Doors open at 6 p.m. Headliner will be at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $35 — $68. For more information call (888) 654-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com/events/pablo-cruise.

Sept. 22

Royals of Pasadena: Rose Queen & Royal Court, Pasadena Museum of History, Sept. 22 (470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103). In honor of the inauguration of the 100th Rose Queen, Pasadena Museum of History presents an exhibition celebrating the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court. Exquisite coronation gowns of past Rose Queens and Princesses are on display, as well as daywear, accessories and jewelry from the Court wardrobes, all generously lent by former members of the Royal Court. A special highlight are Queen’s crowns from the past century, on loan from the Tournament of Roses. For more information call (626) 577-1660 or visit pasadenahistory.org.

Marie Lu Discusses and Signs Warcross, Vroman’s Bookstore, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Come meet Marie Lu and get a signed copy of Warcross! In this sci-fi thriller, #1 New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu conjures an immersive, exhilarating world where choosing who to trust may be the biggest gamble of all. The event is completely free. For more information, call (626) 449-5320 or visit www.vromansbookstore.com/.

Sept. 23

Modern Sky Festival L.A., Santa Anita Park, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. (285 W Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Modern Sky Festival L.A. comes to Santa Anita Raceway. Featuring Beijing-based singer-songwriter sensation Ma Di (马頔) (performing his hit song 南山南Nan Shan Nan), A Si 阿肆, Taiwanese singer-songwriter and actor Crowd Lu 盧廣仲, and Modern Sky USA Records signees The Molochs and Cotillon, the first-ever L.A. installment of the festival holds high promises for the expansion of the festival series. Tickets are $59 and $159 (VIP) with the Early Bird Special, $69 and $169 (VIP) if ordered in advance, and $79 and $179 (VIP) on the day of. Please visit santaanita.com for more information!

“Baseball: A Global Pastime” Panel Discussion, Arcadia Public Library in Cay Mortensen Auditorium, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). In conjunction with the exhibition “Baseball: A Global Pastime” (on view through Oct. 26 at the Arcadia Public Library), the Baseball Reliquary presents a panel discussion on the global impact of baseball. Panelists will include former major leaguer Roger Repoz, author and historian Bryon Motley and former international baseball scout Mark Garcia. The program is open to the public and free of charge. For more information, please call (626) 791-7647 or email terymar@earthlink.net.

Launch of Pasadena as an Early Learning City, Brookside Park, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103). A free community celebration and family fun day will launch a new and exciting movement: Pasadena as an Early Learning City. Parents with children, expectant parents, grandparents and other caregivers, preschool teachers and community advocates for young children are especially encouraged to attend this very special event. Activities will include a pancake breakfast prepared by Pasadena police officers, storytelling, bubble play, arts and crafts, hot dogs grilled by Pasadena firefighters, entertainment by local school bands, cooking demonstrations by Food Network celebrity chef Jet Tila, community resources related to parenting, early childhood, health and much more. Pasadena as an Early Learning City will help ensure all children will thrive in their physical, emotional, cognitive and social well-being and their ability to learn when they enter school. So come learn more about it, have some fun, enjoy free food and entertainment, all in the great outdoors at Brookside Park! Admission is free! For more information, please contact Lila Guirguis at (626) 744-4297 or at lguirguis@cityofpasadena.net.

Kids on the Block Puppet Show, Arcadia Public Library, Sept. 23 from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Join Kids on the Block, a performance group sponsored by the Assistance League of Arcadia, for an enlightening combination puppet show about the timely subjects of bullying and being active through exercise. A craft and snack will follow the show. For more information, call (626) 821-5567.

Narrated Tours of Historic Monrovia with Steve Baker, leaving from Anderson House, Sept. 23 from 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. (215 E. Lime Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Discover Monrovia’s history in comfort! Each 1.5 hour ride is held in an air conditioned Monrovia Transit van and is narrated in person by City Historian Steve Baker. Reserve early! Space is limited to 14 people per tour. Tickets are $50 per person (proceeds go to the Monrovia Historic Society) and are available at the Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave). For more information, call (626) 256-8246.

Sept. 24

Rose Leaf Ragtime Club Musical Get-Together, Wang’s Place, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (120 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, CA 91606). The Rose Leaf Ragtime Club, which meets on the last Sunday of every month, will have its next Musical Get-Together on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Wang’s Place in the old town area. The club begins its 23rd year this month. The Rose Leaf Ragtime Club features performers on piano and other instruments playing ragtime and related types of music. All performers and listeners are welcome. Wang’s Chinese cuisine is top-notch, and attendees are encouraged to order, but it is not required. There is also a full bar to order from. Free parking is available in several nearby city-owned lots or on the street nearby. Most street parking is unrestricted on Sundays. The only charge is to non-performers who are asked to make a $5 donation. For further information call Hal Leavens at (626) 359-8646 or Ron Ross at (818) 766-2384. You can also send an email to Ragtimeron@TWC.com.

19th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk, Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103). Grab your walking shoes and a leash for the 19th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk and Family Festival! Thousands of people are expected to take part in the walk around the Rose Bowl to raise funds for thousands of animals this year. Attendees do not need a dog to join the fun, just a desire to help animals. Participants can choose to walk a 1 or 3-mile loop around the Rose Bowl or enjoy vendor booths at Brookside Park. Emmy-winning journalist Lu Parker will emcee and actress Caroyln Hennesy will be on hand to get the party started. Check-in opens at 8 a.m. at Brookside Park. The Walk begins at 9 a.m. and festivities, including vendor booths, K-9 demonstrations, food trucks, music and canine contests, will continue until noon. For more information, email events@pasadenahumane.org or call (626) 792-7151.

Pasadena Senior Center 3×3 Basketball League, Braun Athletic Center at Caltech, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (1200 E California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). Registration is open and all skill levels are invited for the next season of the Pasadena Senior Center 3×3 Basketball League for women ages 40 and older. Games will be played Sundays until Oct. 22 in the Braun Athletic Center at Caltech. The registration fee is $35 per player. Time and location are subject to change. Please call ahead to confirm at (323) 320-0948. For more information and to register contact Oma Soto at omaksoto@hotmail.com or call the above number. You can also visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org for more information.

Family Gardening Day, Descanso Gardens, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011). Enjoy a morning filled with hands-on gardening activities for the whole family in the Harvest Garden. Learn the basics of plant care while having fun digging, watering and sowing seeds. Advance registration is required; you can do so at http://bit.ly/2vCyKiQ. Tickets range from $5 — $10. For more information call (818) 949-4200 or visit www.descansogardens.org/.

9th Grand Pino Noir Tasting, Altadena Town & Country Club, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena, CA 91001). San Gabriel Valley’s largest wine tasting & culinary event, The 9th Annual Pasadena Grand Tasting, will be at the beautiful Altadena Town & Country Club. The Wine Festival is the largest tasting of Pinot Noir in Pasadena. Celebrate with more than 100 wineries, selected food purveyors and more! Tickets are all-inclusive and include free parking, all wine tastings, food, culinary selections, hor d’ oeuvres, use of a Riedel Pinot Noir glass and more. Event sponsors are PinotPigs Wine Bar (Coming 2018), Howie’s Market and Alexander’s Catering for the benefit of AbilityFirst serving children and adults with disabilities. Tickets range from $85 to $100. For more information call (626) 862-7441 or visit pinotfaire.com/.

Sept. 25

Taste of Arcadia, LA County Arboretum, Sept. 25 from 5: 30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (301 N Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007) Join us at the LA County Arboretum for the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce’s signature event – Taste of Arcadia! We will showcase the best in food and businesses from the City of Arcadia and around the San Gabriel Valley. Sponsorship opportunities are now available. Tickets are $50. Please contact (626) 447-2159 or visit https://tasteofarcadia.com/ for more information!

Andrea Jarrell Discusses and Signs I’m the One Who Got Away, Vroman’s Bookstore, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). As featured in the New York Times “Modern Love” column. Fugitives from a man as alluring as he is violent, Andrea Jarrell and her mother develop a powerful, unusual bond. Once grown, Jarrell thinks she’s put that chapter of her life behind her – until a woman she knows is murdered, and she suddenly sees that it’s her mother’s choices she’s been trying to escape all along. Without preaching or prescribing, I’m the One Who Got Away is a life-affirming story of having the courage to become both safe enough and vulnerable enough to love and be loved. Come meet the author and get a signed copy of the book at this free event! For more information, call (626) 449-5320 or visit www.vromansbookstore.com/.

Art and Play, Pasadena Central Library Studio, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. (285 E Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91101). Join the library to create a masterpiece! This program focuses on the fun part of the creative process. All materials are provided. Make sure you wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy in! This event is for ages 2 to 6 and is completely free. For more information call (626) 744-4066 or visit ci.pasadena.ca.us/library.

Sept. 26

Adult Book Discussion Group, Arcadia Public Library, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006) Read or listen to the book (or as much of it as you can) The Girls From the Five Great Valleys by Elizabeth Savage and join fellow readers to discuss. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month, at 10 a.m. These free discussions are held in the Library Conference Room and no registration is required. For more information, please contact (626) 821-5567.

Jazz & Swing from A to Z: the 1970s & 1980s Music, Crowell Public Library, Sept. 26 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. (1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108). The wildly popular Dr. Thom Mason, USC Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies at the Thornton School of Music, returns to Crowell Public Library with a new six-session course sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Today, Dr. Mason will discuss the 1970s & 1980s music. Thom Mason was chairman of the department of jazz studies at the USC Thornton School of Music from 1983 to 1996. During that period he created the bachelor of music, masters of music and doctor of musical arts programs in jazz studies. The event is free. For more information call (626) 300-0777 or go to www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org.

Open Mic Night, Altadena Library, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. (600 E. Mariposa Street, Altadena, CA 91001). Enjoy unique performances by musicians, storytellers, poets and more in the comfort of your neighborhood library. Some content may not be appropriate for all ages. Discretion is advised. For more information on cost and any other questions, please call (626) 798-0833 or visit www.altadenalibrary.org/program/open-mic-night.

Sept. 27

Jazz on the Green, Castle Green Hotel, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. (99 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Friends in Deed once again returns to Historic Castle Green for their annual Jazz on the Green event. Late September is a beautiful time of year in Pasadena and the evenings are perfect for live jazz music, food & drink, seeing old friends while making new friends and supporting the work they do at Friends In Deed. Cost is still to be determined. For more information call (626) 797-2402 or visit www.friendsindeedpas.org.

Ice House Open Mic, Ice House Comedy Club, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). The Ice House Comedy Club presents an open mic. Sign up is from 7 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Comedians will sign up and be chosen via lottery. Each comedian will have a tight four minutes. Although it will be happy hour, there is a no cover, no minimum purchase! Come out and enjoy some comedy as new comedians try and gain a showcase spot at The Ice House. For more information about the open mic, contact the host Ari Mannis at Ari@AriMannis.com, or call (626) 577-1894. First come first served seating.

“Our Town,” The Pasadena Playhouse, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. (39 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101). Rediscover Our Town in this groundbreaking new production of the iconic play, co-produced with Tony-nominated Deaf West Theatre. Come together to experience this timeless classic as powerful today as when it won the 1938 Pulitzer Prize. Acclaimed actress Jane Kaczmarek stars in Thornton Wilder’s American masterpiece. To purchase tickets, go to https://tracking.goldstar.com/aff_c?offer_id=6&aff_id=5061&aff_sub=142155&aff_sub4=our-town-tickets&aff_sub5=los-angeles. Tickets range from $25 to $92. For more information call (626) 356-7529 or visit www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/our-town/.

Sept. 28

Golden Plate Awards Luncheon, LA County Arboretum Ayres Hall, Sept. 28 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Foothill Unity Center, Inc. presents the 2017 Golden Plate Awards honoring Ms. Lois Gaston (Heart in Hand Humaninarian Award), Minuteman Transport Inc. (Business Award), Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley (Community Volunteer Award) and Foothill Workforce Development Youth Program (Youth Award). To register, go to http://bit.ly/2uQztsV. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, please go to www.foothillunitycenter.org or call (626) 584-7420.

Taste of Pasadena SIP-tember Finale, Rose Bowl Stadium, Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103). Taste of Pasadena and SIP-tember Finale will be held at the Rose Bowl. Pasadena’s favorite restaurants showcase their food samples. Many offer drink samples, as well. The four finalist cocktails in the SIP-tember Cocktail Bracket Challenge are available for tasting. Guests vote for their favorite. Pasadena’s Favorite Cocktail 2016 is crowned at 8:45 p.m. Entertainment will be by Dance Syndicate. All are included in the admission price. Only 500 tickets will be sold. No long lines. No waiting. It will be lots of fun! Advanced ticket sales end Sept. 26. Please feel free to join us at the event. Charge for entry at the door is $50 per person, while advanced tickets are $30 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to http://www.pasadena-chamber.org/forms/taste-of-pasadena or call (626) 795-3355.

End of Summer Concert Celebration Featuring Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, South Pasadena Public Library Park, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. (1100 Oxley St, South Pasadena, CA 91030). The South Pasadena Arts Council (SPARC) in partnership with the South Pasadena Public Library, Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Arts Commission is presenting its free 7th Annual “End of Summer Concert Celebration” at the South Pasadena Public Library Park. The free concert will feature Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps. The band serves up a tasty mix of swamp, Texas Blues and West Coast swing. Originally from Houston, Texas, Teresa is based in Los Angeles where she has assembled a group of some of the top LA based touring and session musicians in her band, The Rhythm Tramps. They have been working in the LA area and at blues festivals and clubs throughout the US and Europe for many years. For the last 12 years, the band has also been a favorite on Delbert McClinton’s Sandy Beaches Blues Cruise. James has released 8 CDs – Come on Home, in August, 2012 and has been getting regular airplay on stations around the world and charting for weeks at a time on the Roots Radio Charts (topping off at the #3 spot). It has been listed on many ‘best of’ lists for 2012 and has been receiving raves reviews from writers and DJs everywhere. Her most recent CD BONAFIDE, came out last year and has been getting rave reviews. The event is free! For more information call (626) 441-2339 or visit www.sopasartscouncil.org/.

Andrew & Polly, One Colorado Courtyard, Sept. 28 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, One Colorado Courtyard, Pasadena, CA 91103). Andrew & Polly — award-winning music makers and the hosts of Ear Snacks, a radical podcast for kids and families — visit One Colorado Courtyard. Their original and inventive re-imaginings of classic favorites are smart, quirky, and full of heart. Their song “Grapes” was SIRIUS XM’s #1 kids’ song of 2015, and their “Odds & Ends” album received a Parents’ Choice Award and was named one of the Fids & Kamily Top 10 Albums of 2015. The duo was honored to receive the ASCAP Foundation Joe Raposo Children’s Music Award in 2012. This event is free. For more information call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

