Sept. 8 – Sept. 14

Editor’s Pick

Your Weekly Events

Sept. 8

Senior Health Fair, Arcadia Community Center, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007) Arcadia Senior Services in partnership with Methodist Hospital in hosting this free senior health fair. There will be information booths, free and fee health screenings, great giveaways and raffle prizes through the event (must be present to win). Box lunches ($2) are available but limited. Lunch tickets can be purchased at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. For more information, call (626) 574-5130.

-ARCADIA

Kid’s Night Out, Arcadia Community Center, Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007) Join us at for Back to School Night at Kid’s Night Out! Kid’s Night Out provides kids a night of fun and play so mom and dad can enjoy an evening out or a quiet evening at home. The Arcadia Recreation staff and volunteers offer dinner, themed games, supervision, and a movie for children ages 4 and above. All activities will be geared toward elementary school children; anyone younger must be potty trained. Accommodations cannot be made for special dietary needs. The cost is $22 per child and also includes snacks and beverages. Pre-registration is required at the Recreation Office.

-ARCADIA

Teen Foot Golf Night, Arcadia Recreation Community Center, Friday Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007) Come join the Arcadia Recreation Staff for a night of excitement and fun at this week’s “Foot Golf Night”! This program is open for teens ages 12-18. Participants will meet at the Par 3 Golf Course at 6 p.m. where they will enjoy a dinner for a nominal fee. At 7 p.m., participatns will then have an opportunity to play a round of foot golf on the golf course under the lights. Advance registration is mandatory and can be done at the Recreation Office. Tickets are $22 per person. For more information please call the Recreation Office at (626) 574-5113.

-ARCADIA

Sept. 9

Glimpses Through the Fog: Artwork of Barbara Martin, The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage, Sept. 9 – Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (380 West Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007).

-ARCADIA

Earthquake Workshop: Are You Ready?, Monrovia Public Library, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016) Learn what steps you can take to protect your home and your family. Featuring guest speaker, Margaret Vinci with Caltech, as well as presentations from SCE, SoCalGas, American Red Cross and Monrovia Fire & Rescue.

-MONROVIA

Old Pasadena Food Tasting Tour, Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (stops throughout Old Pasadena) Experience the history, architecture and folklore of Old Pasadena with Melting Pot Food Tours. Colorful alleys and secret thru-ways spice up the walk as you seek out spectacular ethnic eateries and sweet stuff havens in historic Old Pasadena. Enjoy all the fascinating stories behind the foods when you explore this historic district, once just a sunny haven of colorful orange groves. Here’s what you can expect on the Old Pasadena Food Tour: cafes and restaurants specializing in world cuisine (Middle Eastern, South American, Indian, Oaxacan), an artisan ice cream shop, a tranquil tea bar and shop filled with teas from around the world, an exquisite chocolatier, a trendy poke shop and a handmade soap kitchen. Whenever possible, you’ll be met and hosted by these special merchants who proudly share their incredible offerings. The tour concludes back at the original starting point. The food samples along the way are filling enough so that for most people lunch afterward is not necessary. Tickets for adults are $75, while children 5 – 12 years old are $50 each. Save 10 percent on Adult Tour tickets with the promo code VISPAS (good through Dec. 31, 2017).

-PASADENA

Hatch Chile Roast at La Grande Orange Café, Sept. 9 – Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (260 Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105) La Grande Orange Café hosts its Second Annual Hatch Chile Roast, a weekend-long event that features fresh chiles and chile roasting on site for purchase, as well as food and drink specials. A fiery aroma will fill the air at the historic Del Mar train station. Chefs Zack Walters and Luis Lucas have created a special menu featuring green chile gazpacho, green chile and roasted corn pizza, goat cheese-stuffed green chiles and more. Guests can bring a piece of New Mexico home with packages of chilies, fresh or “roasted with love” available for purchase to be used immediately or frozen for later. For more information, call (626) 356-4444 or visit www.lgostationcafe.com.

-PASADENA

Hamlet with Ensemble Shakespeare Theater, Lineage Performing Arts Center, Sept. 9 (89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105) The Ensemble Shakespeare Theater, known for original adaptations of The Bard’s plays, has created an innovative and streamlined take on the famous tragedy. For their production, Horatio is the narrator and is finally ready to tell his story to “the yet-unknowing world.” The audience will follow his journey as he watches his closest friend, Hamlet, deal with grief, madness, family, revenge and sometimes even a battle with substance abuse. Tickets range from $15 to $25. For more information call (626) 844-7008 or visit www.ensembleshakes.org.

-PASADENA

Sept. 10

Old Pasadena Farmers Market at Old Pasadena Management District, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Holly Street at Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103) Free and open to the public! The Old Pasadena Farmers Market takes place every Sunday from 9:00am until 2:00pm on Holly Street at Fair Oaks Avenue in Old Pasadena. This certified market features locally grown produce, fresh baked goods, gourmet products, and much more! Enjoy ready-to-eat barbecue, tamales, and delicious vegetarian options. Nearby, find 90 minutes free parking in the Marriott Park & Walk Parking Garage at 171 N. Raymond Avenue. Use the mapped address link above to find more options. Enjoy live music most Sundays from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Old Pasadena Farmers Market is coproduced by Southland Farmers Market, the nonprofit organization that started and produced some of the finest farmers markets in the world including the Hollywood Farmers Market, and the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Southland Farmers Market prides itself on purchasing quality produce from certified local growers and producers.

-PASADENA

Loom Weaving at Lula School, Sept. 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (100 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103) Students can learn how to weave with the help of Marci from Lula Mae. Learn all major stitches, the history of weaving, creative pointers, and take home your very own wooden lap loom! Take your newfound skills and make wall hangings, rugs, bracelets, scarves, and even blankets. Treats will be served, and all supplies are included.

Advance registration required, ages 18+. All classes are final sale. Tickets are $85. For more information you can call (626) 304-9996 or visit www.lulamae.com.

-PASADENA

Sept. 11

Scott Burtz Memorial Charity Golf Classic, Glendora Country Club, Monday Sept. 11 with 9 a.m. check- in and 11 a.m. shotgun start (2400 Country Club Drive, Glendora, CA 91741) This golf tournament includes a four person scramble format with four separate flights (Mens A, Mens B, Mixed and Women). Tickets are $150 per golfer or $550 for a foursome, and includes lunch and dinner, green fee, cart, range balls and goodie bag! For more information, Stephanie LaPorte of Old Republic Home Protection at (626) 664-4769 or at stephaniel@orhp.com.

-ARCADIA

English Conversation Class, Arcadia Public Library, Monday mornings 10 a.m. – noon, beginning Sept. 11 (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006) For adults that can read and understand English but want to practice their pronunciation skills through conversation with others! This all-volunteer program is held in Cay Mortensen Auditorium during the school year. New students, please arrive at 9:30 a.m.

-ARCADIA

Beautiful Southeast Australia, Distant Lands, Sept. 11 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105) Distant Lands hosts an in-store presentation, “Beautiful Southeast Australia.” From vibrant Sydney to cosmopolitan Melbourne, the unique Blue Mountains and the stunning Great Ocean Road, discover the best of southeast Australia. The event is free, but reservations are required by phone or online. For more information call (626) 449-3220 or visit distantlands.com/events.

-PASADENA

Sept. 12

Bob Baker Marionette Theater, One Colorado Courtyard, Sept. 12 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (21 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103) One Colorado Courtyard welcomes Bob Baker Marionette Theater each Tuesday in September. Since 1963, the theater has been part of the Los Angeles Community (and the happy locale for birthday parties for generations of Angelinos). Catch a different show every week! This event is free for all! For more information call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

-PASADENA

Sept. 13

Osteoporosis Group at The Kensington, Wednesday Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. (245 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Do you know your density score? Have you been diagnosed with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia? Come and join us and get a complimentary bone density check. We have monthly educational interactive meetings with professional guest speakers on how to create and retain good bone health. Join Dr. Kenneth Howayeck at The Kensington for the Sierra Madre Osteoporosis Group (SMOG). We will meet to support you, and educate you on bone health. Learn what activities will best suit your lifestyles. Reduce pain. Learn the best foods to incorporate in your diet, as well as medications. Share your successes and challenges in a fun, friendly environment!

-ARCADIA

Monrovia Day at the LA County Fair, Wednesday, Sept. 13 (Pomona, CA 91768) Show your hometown pride, and celebrate Monrovia Day at the LA County Fair! Come and enjoy deep-fried Oreos, a giant Ferris wheel, and carnival games! Best of all, you’ll be able to spot our Community Hero, and a few community faces walking the parade. Get your coupons for discounted tickets at the Monrovia Public Library, City Hall or the Community Center. We hope that you’ll join us at the Fair! For more information about the fair, visit the LA County Fair’s webpage.

-MONROVIA

Union Station Benefit at Dog Haus, Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. (93 E. Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91105) On September 13, enjoy handcrafted Haus Dogs and Haus Sausages while supporting Union Station Homeless Services at Dog Haus Biergarten in Pasadena. For every meal purchased that evening, Dog Haus will donate 20% back to Union Station Homeless Services! Reserve your spot at http://bit.ly/2et8DEO. For more information call (626) 683-0808 or visit doghaus.com.

-PASADENA

Sept. 14

Senior Hollywood Bowl Excursion, Arcadia Community Center, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007) Enjoy an evening of entertainment featuring the LA Philharmonic. This fabulous show, transportation and yummy boxed dinner could be yours for only $15 a ticket! For more information, please call the Arcadia Community Center at (626) 574-5130.

-ARCADIA

MAP Adult Leadership Academy, Community Center, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (119 W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016) If you are ready to take the first steps to becoming a connected member of the Monrovia community and a positive presence in your neighborhood, consider participating in the MAP Leadership Academy. This Academy is held for seven consecutive Thursday evenings and covers material regarding local government, problem solving, leadership dynamics and more, giving graduates a solid foundation of knowledge to jump-start their work in the community.

-MONROVIA

Breakfast Connection, Courtyard by Mariott, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. (180 N Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103) Joni us for this morning of business networking. Tickets are $25 for members with reservation and $30 for non-members with reservation. Please contact Kelly at the Chamber office by phone at (626) 795-3355 or via email at Kelly@pasadena-chamber.org for more information or pay for registration online at http://pasadena-chamber.org/forms/breakfast-connection. Please note that parking will be $2 for valet or self-parking.

-PASADENA

Conscientious Projector: Dysfunctional Societies, Armory Center for the Arts, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103) Conscientious Projector returns from a summer hiatus with “Dysfunctional Societies: Why Inequality Matters,” from award-winning author/educator Richard Wilkinson. The Media Education Foundation production examines the widening disparity between the U.S. and other Western societies in the most significant measures of personal and societal well being and cohesion, despite our nation being the wealthiest in the world. Collaborate Pasadena’s Brian Biery leads a community discussion following the film. Admission is free and the facility is accessible to disabled persons. For more information call (818) 517-8878 or visit www.mediaed.org.

-PASADENA

Buster Balloon at One Colorado, Sept. 14 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103) Enjoyed by kids and parents alike, the “Buster Balloon Show” is a wild and wacky mix of comedy, mind-boggling magic and the most amazing twisted balloon creations you have ever seen! The event is free for all! For more information, call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

-PASADENA