This Weeks Events

December 29th, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (Jan.2 @ 8 a.m., Orange Grove Blvd. and Colorado Blvd.) The 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda will feature floral floats, spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units along the 5.5 mile route down Colorado Boulevard. Experience – in person – the magic of New Year’s Day in an unrivaled celebration, exclusive to the streets of Pasadena.

-PASADENA

Events for Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Dec.29

All Ages Bingo for Books (Dec.30 @ 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Temple City Library 5939 Golden West Ave.) Ring in the New Year with some fun for the whole family. Play Bingo to win many fun prizes and books. This is a free event and all ages are welcome to attend.

-TEMPLE CITY

Prospecting Skills Workshop (Dec. 29 @ 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Century 21 Masters 320 E. Foothill Blvd.) Come join the Masters’ Fine Homes and Estates Prospecting Skills Workshop. Agents will receive coaching to make you a better prospector including guidance on overcoming prospecting fears and taking your marketing to techniques to a higher level. Coaches will be available to listen to your calls to provide constructive feedback and share the proven skills and techniques necessary to secure appointments and listings. This is a free no obligation workshop. Space is limited.

-ARCADIA

Dec.30

Return of the Robot (Dec.30 @ 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., San Gabriel Library, 500 S. Del Mar Ave.) A very talented high school robotics team returns to demonstrate their completed robot. Be amazed at what a group of teens can engineer. You will also be able to enter for a chance to win robotics books for projects of your own. Come join the fun. For more information please call (626) 287-0761.

-SAN GABRIEL

Dec.31

New Year’s Eve on Myrtle Avenue (Dec.31 @ 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Old Town Monrovia, Myrtle Ave.) Come experience the New Year with the Monrovians! It’s the sixth annual New Year’s Eve celebration presented by The Old Town Merchants. Featuring live entertainment by Night Owl. There will be a free shuttle from the gold line station into Old Town so take advantage and don’t miss out.

-MONROVIA

Noon Year’s Eve (Dec.31 @ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kidspace Children’s Museum 480 N. Arroyo Blvd.) Midnight is way past bed time, so celebrate the new year a bit early with Kidspace. Experience the ginormous balloon drop at noon, sip and toast cups of sparkling cider, and create your own noisemakers to ring in 2017. Dress in your festive New Year’s attire and dance with us as we countdown to the stroke of Noon. For more information please call (626) 449-9144.

-PASADENA

Jan.1

Lions Rose Parade Celebration: New Year Breakfast and Float Tour (Jan. 1 @ 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., Castle Green, 50 E. Green St.) Celebrate Lions 100 Centennial in style. Come meet other Lions Clubs dignitaries at the 23rd Annual Rose Parade Celebration- New Year Breakfast and Float Tour with the Pasadena Host Lions Club. There will be door prizes and raffles. Also, a VIP Tour of the Float Palace. Proceeds benefit Lions Float, Inc. Cost is $40. For more go to www.pasadenahostlions.org

-PASADENA

Jan.2

Bud Light Lounge (Jan. 2 @ 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive) It’s a sports lounge. It’s a buffet. It’s a great way to spend a day at The Great Race Place.The Bud Light Lounge is Santa Anita Park’s private sports lounge, right inside Sirona’s Sports Bar. It’s a private lounge area with over 20 HD TV’s showing racing from around the country as well as College and local sports. Plus, get access to an all-you-can eat lunch buffet featuring all your bar favorites, from wings to pizza to hot dogs. Go to santaanita.com for more.

-ARCADIA

Post Parade: A Showcase of Floats Presented by Miracle-Gro (Jan. 2. @ 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sierra Madre Blvd. and Washington Blvd.) Following the Rose Parade, walk within feet of the floral and animated masterpieces parked along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards. Take a closer look at the design and workmanship that went into each float entry and learn about the float process. Comfortable walking shoes and early arrival are suggested. Cost is $10. For more, go to www.tournamentofroses.com/events/post-parade.

-PASADENA

Jan.3

Family Game Day (Jan.3 @ 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Temple City Library, 5939 Golden West Ave.) Join the Temple City Library for an hour of fun. There will be board games and video games at this event. The library will provide a wide variety of multiplayer games for all skill levels. This event is for children ages 5 – 12 and their families. Don’t miss out.

-TEMPLE CITY

Jan.4

Plant Information (Jan. 4 @ 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave.) Stay on top of the world of botany and horticulture when Arboretum botanist Frank McDonough covers various landscaping and gardening topics plus the latest news in gardening and plant science. Bring your own plant questions for discussion. You never know what unique and fascinating topics will be addressed. For meeting place and details, contact Frank McDonough at (626) 821-3236.

-ARCADIA