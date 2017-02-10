Arcadia Mayor Hopes to Find Trapping Alternative to Control Coyote Population

February 10th, 2017 by Terry Miller

Arcadia Mayor Hopes to Find Trapping Alternative to Control Coyote Population

In an email to Beacon Media News Thursday, Arcadia Mayor Tom Beck stated that he’s hoping to find alternatives to trapping coyotes. Council made a decision to allocated $20,000 to hire a trapper in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after a marathon council meeting which began the night before.

“ I don’t think trapping will work and its inhumane. I’m heartbroken over the residents that have lost pets. We have lost 3 ‘house’ cats that we let out briefly in our backyard during the 32 years we have lived in our home. The residents fear for safety is real and I want to find a solution. This is a difficult issue to solve,” Mayor Beck said.