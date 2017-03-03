Arcadia’s Mayor Tom Beck Says City is ‘Great’

March 3rd, 2017 by Terry Miller

Annual State of the City Event Highlights City’s Accomplishments

The annual State of the City event was hosted by Arcadia Chamber of Commerce’s CEO and emceed by Arcadia Association of Realtors Association’s Andrew Cooper.

Mayor Tom Beck started his opening remarks with the following statement at the State of the City. “ The words that drive fear into my wife is when I say “ I have no prepared remarks.”

In a post State of the City email, Mayor Beck told Arcadia Weekly…“If I had to sum up the ‘State of the City’ in one word it would be “great”. First, we have some of the best schools in California. Second, we have a world class venue in Santa Anita Race Track. Current home to the 2016 Kentucky Derby winner- Nyquist, the 2016 Preakness Stakes winner- Exaggerator, and the best horse in the USA (and arguable the world)- Arrogate.”

Arcadia’s Methodist Hospital is rated one of the best in California and is both a STEMI Receiving Center and Advanced Primary Stroke Center. Commercial projects are proposed and being constructed all over town- including four new hotels and three mixed use( retail on ground and residential above) projects. City of Arcadia’s bond rating is the highest possible- AAA. All medians in the City are being re- landscaped ( a three year project costing $4M). Our capital improvement projects current and planned are the envy of other cities. Arcadia is a beautiful city in a great location.”