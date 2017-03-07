St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research Slated March 15

March 7th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Story and photos

By Terry Miller

St. Baldrick’s Day will be celebrated in its usual manner at Matt Denny’s in Arcadia by shaving hundreds of heads on March 15. St. Balrick’s has become one of the largest fundraisers for cancer research and Matt Denny’s has been doing this for the past 16 years and is also one of the biggest fundraisers in California.

According to the St. Baldrick’s Day foundation, the Matt Denny’s location alone raised more than $63,000 last year. Always one of the biggest events locally, the fire and police departments of the city are some of the biggest participants.

Local Superior Court Judge Bruce Marrs as well as Beacon Media’s Jose Luis Correa participated last year and raised large sums for the foundation. Both are expected to participate again.

Rose Hewit’s Del Sol Salon, which is right next door to Matt Denny’s, will have 10 stylists on hand March 15 who volunteer their time and talents for this fundraiser.

Over 600 locations nationwide hold events to raise awareness and money. A spokesman at the Foundation said that the event at Matt Denny’s is one of the largest fundraisers nationwide.

It all started in 1999 among a group of friends in New York with the idea of raising money to help children with cancer. By 2004, their efforts had resulted in millions being raised and a foundation being established. Starting in 2005, the foundation has given more than $154 million to support research for cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

