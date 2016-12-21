375 Arcadia Apaches All Set for the Big Parade

December 21st, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

The Arcadia Apache Marching Band, directed by Mr. Kevin Sherrill, assisted by Mr. Seth Murphy, is one of the largest and most acclaimed high school bands in the state. Each year, the band participates in parade and field competitions throughout the southland, consistently placing in the top three.

This year, the band will perform Jan. 2 at the Rose Parade as well as the Rose Parade Band Fest on New Year’s Eve at PCC.

The Arcadia Apache Marching Band and Color guard has a long and successful history. The band is known for its big sound, traditional marching style, award winning color guard, precise marching, and signature bold red uniforms. The band has performed in the Rose Parade 15 times over the past 50 years, performed in two presidential Inaugural parades, performed in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, and entertained appreciative audiences all over Southern California in numerous parades and field shows.

During the marching season (first semester), the band learns four field show pieces as well as complicated drill on the football field and one parade march for the street. The first event for all music students is Music Camp in Idyllwild Pines. Students spend one week of intensive rehearsal and practices with professional musicians and marching instructors. It allows the band to set the foundations of basic marching and get an early start on the music for the upcoming year.

The culmination of the marching season is the annual Spaghetti Dinner; the band’s largest fundraiser is a show featuring all the highlights of the past season.

During the concert season, three groups, consisting mostly of marching band students and a few who only participate in concert band, perform concerts for the community.

Concert Band 1 consists of all the freshmen band members. It provides an opportunity during the marching season for students to perfect the musical.shtmlects of the field show and parade. It acts as a supplement to the PE Marching Band class where more time is spent on marching than on music. During the concert season, Concert Band 1 plays two concerts: the Spring Concert and the Concert in the Park.

Concert Band 2 has recently grown to such large proportions as to require two periods a day; woodwinds and brass are separated so that everyone can fit into the room. In addition to the marching season, they also perform at the Spring Concert and the Pops Concert.

Concert Band 3 membership is determined by audition. This group performs a wide variety of music at many concerts. Among their performances are the district Band Vertical Concert, and the Pops Concert. Selected members also perform with the symphony orchestra.

The Pep Band is an elite ensemble of marching band students. They travel with the football team to play at away games and are often called upon to perform at community events. Their repertoire consists of short popular and jazzy pieces, not to mention dance moves and sound effects. Look out for the pep band because they’re always a fun group to watch. Arcadia has marched in 15 previous Rose Parades, most recently in 2012. Members of the Arcadia High drumline were performers in the 2015 Rose Parade Opening production. Arcadia Pep Band has played for the Rose Bowl college teams at the Lawry’s Beef Bowl event in recent years.