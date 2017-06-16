Downtown Arcadia Patriotic Festival

Downtown Arcadia is making the good times roll at this year’s Patriotic Festival, with a giveaway of prizes from local merchants next month.

The event runs Saturday, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on First Avenue in Downtown Arcadia. It includes live patriotic music, a jam session and plenty of free fun activities for the kids. Feast on Burger Barn BBQ and beat the heat with a beer garden for the big kids (21 and over).

Enter now for the Patriotic Festival merchants’ giveaway.

You must be present at the Patriotic Festival to win. Be sure to check in by 7 p.m. at the Downtown Arcadia Booth. Winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

Patriotic Festival prizes include:

A bike from Helen’s Cycles.

One-night stay at Embassy Suites.

Table for 10 at Taste of Arcadia.

Gift card from Matt Denny’s.

Metro tap cards.

Event sponsors include Minuteman Transport, Waste Management and the City of Arcadia.

Look for more Downtown Arcadia activities: Halloween Fun on Friday, Oct. 27, and the Holiday Market on Saturday, Sept. 9

More information go to http://downtownarcadia.org/2017/05/patriotic-festival-2017/