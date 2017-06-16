Community

Downtown Arcadia Patriotic Festival

It’ll be all red white and blue on July 1 in Arcadia’s Downtown district complete with Uncle Sam. – Photo by Terry Miller/Beacon Media News

It’ll be all red white and blue on July 1 in Arcadia’s Downtown district complete with Uncle Sam. – Photo by Terry Miller/Beacon Media News

Downtown Arcadia is making the good times roll at this year’s Patriotic Festival, with a giveaway of prizes from local merchants next month.

The event runs Saturday, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on First Avenue in Downtown Arcadia. It includes live patriotic music, a jam session and plenty of free fun activities for the kids. Feast on Burger Barn BBQ and beat the heat with a beer garden for the big kids (21 and over).

Enter now for the Patriotic Festival merchants’ giveaway.

You must be present at the Patriotic Festival to win. Be sure to check in by 7 p.m. at the Downtown Arcadia Booth. Winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

Patriotic Festival prizes include:

A bike from Helen’s Cycles.

One-night stay at Embassy Suites.

Table for 10 at Taste of Arcadia.

Gift card from Matt Denny’s.

Metro tap cards.

Event sponsors include Minuteman Transport, Waste Management and the City of Arcadia.

Look for more Downtown Arcadia activities: Halloween Fun on Friday, Oct. 27, and the Holiday Market on Saturday, Sept. 9

More information go to http://downtownarcadia.org/2017/05/patriotic-festival-2017/

June 16, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching